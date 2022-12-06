Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
New Beatrice Mayor lauds past officials, sees strong city council going forward
BEATRICE – As he starts his four-year term as Beatrice Mayor, Bob Morgan is thanking those who recently ended their terms of service with the city. "Mayor (Stan) Wirth did an absolutely wonderful job...he really did. If you look at all that happened over those eight years between Councilmen (Rick)Clabaugh and (Joe) Billesbach and Mayor Wirth, we made a lot of accomplishments. You think about the little things...the new railings on the bridges, a really nice enhancement. I know it was a project that got started long before we got on there, but we finished off the trail...so that was another nice accomplishment. And then, hats off not only to the councilmen that left but also to the citizens of Beatrice. Look at our fire station. We really enhanced public safety. That was an example of how Mayor Wirth and Councilmen Clabaugh and Billesbach could really help include the community...because it takes everybody."
News Channel Nebraska
Stan Wirth exits Mayor's job, after eight years of leading City of Beatrice
BEATRICE – Stan Wirth thanked Beatrice citizens last night for allowing him to serve as Mayor for the past eight years. In a farewell statement, Wirth called being Mayor a rewarding experience. He said the staff of the city and board of public works has his enduring respect for what they do.
News Channel Nebraska
City of Beatrice Community Development Chief, moving on
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice will be looking for a new Chief Building Inspector and head of the Community Development Department. Rob Mierau will be resigning from his position at the end of this year. His resignation was confirmed by city administration at Monday night’s Beatrice City Council meeting.
KETV.com
Lincoln legislative candidate calls for recount by hand
The 2022 Nebraska election results are almost in the books. However, the losing candidate in Legislative District 26, which covers northeast Lincoln, wants a recount — by hand. Russ Barger, a Republican in the officially nonpartisan race, lost to George Dungan III, a Democrat, by 214 votes. Since the...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years
Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
News Channel Nebraska
Broadband grants benefit 506 locations in River Country
LINCOLN – Pinpoint Communications is among 37 grant recipients in the second year of the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program announced this week by the Nebraska Public Service Commission. Pinpoint grants serve 115 locations in rural Auburn, Tecumseh and Cook, as well as 345 locations in central Otoe County, 28...
KETV.com
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
News Channel Nebraska
Enola M. Dauber
Enola M. Dauber, 90, of Beatrice passed away on December 5, 2022. She was born November 29, 1932, near DeWitt, NE, to John and Augusta (Seitz) Mahloch and attended First Trinity Lutheran Grade School and Beatrice High School. After graduation, she worked at the Gage County Courthouse. On April 28, 1952, she married Otto Dauber at First Trinity Lutheran Church of rural Beatrice and moved to El Paso, TX, where Otto served in the U.S. Army. While there, she was employed by a law firm. Upon returning to Nebraska, Enola and Otto made their home near Diller, NE, and farmed. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church and the American Legion Auxiliary. In March 2021, she moved to Homestead House in Beatrice and considered it her home. Enola enjoyed gardening and working in her yard as well as sewing—especially quilts. She also loved going to the horse races with friends and playing Trivial Pursuit with family members on Sunday afternoons. She also enjoyed hosting and cooking for gatherings of her children’s friends. Company was always welcome in her home. Family and friends were important.
Kearney Hub
Rumor mill churns over time Lincoln's mayor spends at out-of-town lake home
The rumor mill has churned for some time — and is likely to churn faster leading up to the election — over a home Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her husband own near Ashland. The quiet suggestion is that the mayor spends most of her time there,...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
News Channel Nebraska
Southeast Community College names two learning center directors
BEATRICE - Southeast Community College has hired two new learning center coordinators. Wendy Friesen will serve as the new coordinator for the SCC Learning Center at Hebron, while Lisa Hunzeker is taking over at the Falls City Learning Center. Friesen earned her bachelor’s degree in Art Studies from Grace College...
News Channel Nebraska
Marjorie (Obrist) Morrissey, 87, of Tecumseh
Marjorie Ellen Morrissey, 87, Tecumseh, died peacefully at Brookestone Village, Omaha, on December 2, 2022, with her family at her side. She was born April 14, 1935 to Charles and Agnes Obrist in Steinauer, Nebraska. She graduated from Steinauer High School in May of 1953. After high school, Marge and her sister, Marilyn, moved to Lincoln. She worked for 2 years as a secretary for the law firm Littrel-Patz-Douglas.
doniphanherald.com
More than 30 years of Lincoln family history to stand in the Capitol for the holidays
Early Monday morning, the sound of chainsaws filled a quiet neighborhood in north Lincoln as state Capitol arborists cut down a nearly 40-foot blue spruce. Pine needles and trimmed-off branches littered the driveway outside the home of Simon Rezac as a crane lifted the tree into an awaiting trailer, which transported it to be displayed in the Capitol rotunda for the holidays.
Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa
Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Board of Regents votes to fire tenured professor
In its final meeting of the year, the Nebraska Board of Regents met to vote on the termination of a tenured professor, finalize new room and board rates for 2023 through 2026 and revise sponsorship of speakers with student fees, among other items. The Board voted for the termination of...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels Friday classes due to illness
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska City Public Schools will be closed Friday, Dec. 9, due to an increase in illness among the students and staff. Superintendent Mark Fritch said the number of illnesses have increased each day this week. Fritch: “They have got to a point where it will...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
Editor’s note: this story was updated with new information learned Monday. LINCOLN – The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was found dead a month ago in a downtown Lincoln […] The post Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
1011now.com
Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln
WBB: Nebraska vs. Wisconsin (Highlights & Interviews) Highlights & interviews from Nebraska's 82-54 win over Wisconsin. Lack of snow giving Lancaster County crews time to focus on other projects. Updated: 20 hours ago. Normally Lancaster County will supply 10,000 tons of salt and sand for the colder months. So far...
1011now.com
Leak from Keystone Pipeline reported near Nebraska-Kansas border
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A leak has been reported in the Keystone Pipeline near the Nebraska-Kansas border. According to TC Energy, the pipeline was shut down around 8 p.m. on Wednesday after the leak was reported and confirmed. The leak was releasing oil into a creek about 20 miles south...
