ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Judge extends skill game injunction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s skill games can continue to operate for the time being. On Monday, a judge declined to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state ban on the devices. The judge also extended an injunction allowing machines that were previously regulated by the state to remain in operation.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
NBC 29 News

Federal money coming into Virginia to support small businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is getting more than $230 million to promote small business growth through the American Rescue Plan. The federal funding will help operate five programs, which includes providing loans and investing in early-stage technology companies. It also helps entrepreneurs from under-served communities across the commonwealth. U.S....
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy