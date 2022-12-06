Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Gov. Youngkin issues executive order to end of COVID-19 related fines and penalties
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Glenn Youngkin is working to forgive COVID-19 fines and penalties issued to businesses across Virginia. Gov. Youngkin says this is to help businesses, individuals, and nonprofits who had to reduce service during the pandemic. The governor issued an executive order saying all state agencies have...
NBC 29 News
Small communities in Central Virginia have fewer candidates running for elections
MINERAL, Va. (WVIR) - Some small communities in central Virginia are having trouble finding candidates to fill leadership roles. Ed Jarvis is the Town of Mineral’s mayor elect. He says times have changed for families in the community. “It seems to me over the last 20 years with both...
NBC 29 News
Judge extends skill game injunction
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia’s skill games can continue to operate for the time being. On Monday, a judge declined to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the state ban on the devices. The judge also extended an injunction allowing machines that were previously regulated by the state to remain in operation.
NBC 29 News
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke Energy completed repairs Wednesday on electric substation equipment damaged in shootings over the weekend in central North Carolina. Almost all households in Moore County had regained power as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to Duke Energy’s outage map. A peak of more than 45,000 customers lost power over the weekend.
NBC 29 News
Federal money coming into Virginia to support small businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is getting more than $230 million to promote small business growth through the American Rescue Plan. The federal funding will help operate five programs, which includes providing loans and investing in early-stage technology companies. It also helps entrepreneurs from under-served communities across the commonwealth. U.S....
NBC 29 News
Man arrested after nearly 19 hour standoff with police in Mount Jackson
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Timberville man is in custody after he barricaded himself in a home for nearly 19 hours in Shenandoah County. Joshua Litten was arrested shortly after 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and surrendered peacefully after a long standoff with the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Virginia State Police.
