QSR magazine
Fazoli's Signs Deals in Texas and Louisiana
FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fazoli’s and 16 other restaurant concepts, announces two franchise development agreements to bring Fazoli’s to Denton, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana. The agreements will result in the long-awaited debut of the iconic Italian brand in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and...
QSR magazine
Wing It On! to Open Second New Jersey Location in December
Wing It On! has announced the opening of its second New Jersey location in early-to-mid December. Situated at 161 Main St Suite 140 in West Orange, the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery, Monday – Sunday 11am – 11pm. Fans can call ahead, or order online or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Local entrepreneur Jeff Cooper is the franchisee expanding the fan-favorite wing brand’s presence in the Garden State.
