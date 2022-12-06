Wing It On! has announced the opening of its second New Jersey location in early-to-mid December. Situated at 161 Main St Suite 140 in West Orange, the new Wing It On! location offers dine-in, takeout, curbside pick-up and third-party delivery, Monday – Sunday 11am – 11pm. Fans can call ahead, or order online or through the Wing It On! mobile app. Local entrepreneur Jeff Cooper is the franchisee expanding the fan-favorite wing brand’s presence in the Garden State.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO