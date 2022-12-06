Former Bears Player Part Of Team Bringing Hotel, Stores, Apartments To Motor Row Landmark Building

Read full article on original website
101-Room Pullman Hotel Project, The Far South Side’s First In 40 Years, Gets $5 Million City Grant
PULLMAN — A rare new hotel planned for the Far South Side is getting a major boost from a city grant. The Pullman Hotel Group received $5 million through the city’s Community Development Grants in November to help build a 101-room hotel at 11030 S. Doty Ave. The...
‘It’s been like living in a prison’: Chicago apartments reopen social rooms after protest
East Lake Management, which runs a number of senior apartment buildings across Chicago said Wednesday that they’ll now reopen community rooms that have been closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
nadignewspapers.com
Forest Glen CTA bus yard site once home to Elston Stables in the 1930s
The Forest Glen CTA maintenance and storage yard at Elston and Armstrong avenues has been there for more than 60 years, but not many are familiar with the history and controversies related to the site, which once was a stable for horses. Currently the storage yard is being expanded with...
fox32chicago.com
'We’re not machines': Workers at United Center allege labor abuse, demand Levy Restaurants follow the law
CHICAGO - Food service and sanitation workers at the United Center filed dozens of labor complaints against the venue’s concessionaire Tuesday, alleging the company violated labor law by working some employees 35 days straight. About a dozen workers — employed by Levy Restaurants, a subsidiary of Compass Group —...
Chicago Poll Hall Used in a Movie Was Spot for a Family Fight, Sends 7 to Hospital
A family fight at a famous Chicago pool hall used in the movie, "The Color of Money," sent seven family members to the hospital! ChicagoSuntimes. Family fights, usually are nothing more than harsh words, opinions, and colorful language. This family fight at Chris’s Billiards on Chicago sent this entire family to the hospital. Yikes!
These Three Black Entrepreneurs Own 38 Grocery Stores And Just Received $13.5M To Buy Six More
Most recently, Chicago’s City Council’s Finance Committee has granted them a $13.5 million subsidy to buy and transform six more grocery stores. Having only started just a year ago in 2021, their company has become very successful very quickly with more than 400 store employees and grocery stores located across the Cleveland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Jacksonville, and Dallas metropolitan areas. Even more impressive is their core mission which is to deliver essential nutrition to working families in underserved communities at affordable prices. All of their stores are independent Save A Lot franchises, and Yellow Banana is proud to be Save A Lot’s third-largest retail partner across the country. The majority of their stores are located in food deserts, that is, in census tracts with limited access to affordable, quality food.
cwbchicago.com
More than 50 armed robberies in 6 days, but Chicago police seem to have no plan to fight it
Chicago police are investigating seven more armed robberies that unfolded in under an hour on the Near West Side overnight as a relentless surge of armed robbery sprees continues across the area and parts of the North Side. Three of this morning’s victims were pistol-whipped. At least two robbery...
947wls.com
A Tree older than the City of Chicago will be removed from the Lincoln Park Zoo
A 300-year-old bur oak tree is set to be removed from Lincoln Park Zoo. Chicago is only 185 years old, so this tree is way older!. Officials say that the old tree is nearing the end of its long life. They will carefully remove the tree in spring 2023. Source:...
Eater
Soule, the Soul Food Smash Hit, Will Soon Open a Second Location
The second location of Soulé, the hip soul food restaurant that’s been a celebrity magnet for musicians and athletes in West Town, has an opening date. After nearly a year of hot anticipation, Soulé 2 will open on New Year’s Day at 3615 W. Roosevelt Road in chef and co-owner Bridgette Flagg’s childhood neighborhood of North Lawndale. The restaurant is in its hiring phase.
citybureau.org
The Joy and Struggles of Building a Housing Co-op
Cardboard boxes of food stacked across the kitchen might appear scattered to outsiders, but make sense to staff working in a building on East 71st Street, in Chicago’s Chatham neighborhood. The warehouse feel and gleam of stainless steel appliances fades from the kitchen when stepping through a doorway into...
blockclubchicago.org
There’s Still Time For 3rd Ward Residents To Weigh In On The Red Line Extension
BRONZEVILLE — South Siders who wish to comment on the proposed extension of the Red Line can fill out an online questionnaire until Friday. Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd) launched the survey last week. The CTA is exploring the possibility of extending the popular line from 95th Street and the Dan Ryan to 130th Street, but the plan depends on funding.
Airbnb Picked These 27 Chicago Restaurants For Their New ‘Chicago Restaurant Guide'
If you're looking for a new place to eat in your Chicago neighborhood -- or any Chicago neighborhood for that matter, there's a new list you might want to consult. In partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association, Airbnb hosts across the city have created a "Airbnb's Chicago Restaurant Guide" which highlights 27 restaurants across six Chicago neighborhoods.
Angela Ford: Family of Chicago woman murdered over 2 decades ago awaits justice
CHICAGO - There are dozens of cases of unsolved murders of black and brown women in Chicago. The victim’s voices were silenced when they fell prey to someone who thought nothing of their lives, or the families left to suffer the unimaginable loss. One West Side faith leader is...
better.net
New In Town: Amy Morton’s ‘Unconventional French’ in Evanston, Butter and Baked Treats in Winnetka, Bistro Fare and Fine Wine in Chicago and More
‘Tis the season for eating, drinking and shopping! The latest new openings around Chicago and the North Shore bring us Amy Morton’s unexpected take on the French brasserie, a new bakery with a curated butter collection, the latest “pour-your-own” beer spot, and more. Here’s what’s new in town in Chicago and the suburbs.
blockclubchicago.org
A Young Father Survived A Deadly Journey To Provide For His Family. The Danger Didn’t End Once He Arrived In Chicago
In After the Buses, Block Club Chicago and Borderless Magazine followed 10 of the thousands of Venezuelan migrants sent to Chicago as part of Texas Gov. Abbott’s political stunt this year. Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit newsroom focused on Chicago’s neighborhoods; sign up for its daily newsletter. Borderless Magazine is a multilingual nonprofit newsroom reporting on and with Chicago immigrants; sign up for its weekly newsletter.
blockclubchicago.org
Wicker Park Chef Who Was Brutally Attacked, Pushed Onto CTA Tracks Is Recovering — But Needs Some Help
WICKER PARK — A Wicker Park chef was seriously injured last week after being pushed onto the tracks at a CTA station, and his friends have launched a fundraiser to cover his extensive medical bills and recovery. Jose Duran, a chef at the restaurant Schwa in Wicker Park, was...
blockclubchicago.org
Lou Malnati’s Coming To Logan Square’s Fullerton Avenue
LOGAN SQUARE — Lou Malnati’s is bringing its butter-crusted deep dish pies to Logan Square. The iconic pizza chain is opening an outpost at Fullerton and Kimball avenues in the former home of Scrub-A-Dub laundromat, according to city permits and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th). Lou Malnati’s officials approached...
cwbchicago.com
Woman found fatally shot on West Loop street
Chicago — A 31-year-old woman was found fatally shot on a West Loop street on Wednesday evening, Chicago police said. There is very little information about what happened to the woman, identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Brittany Wooten of Oak Park. A passerby discovered...
Eli’s Cheesecake Company Gets $1 Million City Grant To Build Innovation And Education Center
DUNNING — An iconic Chicago cheesecake company’s future keeps getting sweeter. Eli’s Cheesecake Company, 6701 W. Forest Preserve Drive, received a $1 million boost to build its innovation and education center inside its expanded production facility. The grant is part of a $40 million community development initiative spearheaded by the city to spur economic activity after the pandemic. The latest round of grant winners were announced last week.
blockclubchicago.org
Stop-Work Order On $90 Million Six Corners Sears Redevelopment Lifted For Partial Work, City Says
PORTAGE PARK — Most exterior work can continue on the former Sears Six Corners redevelopment after city officials lifted a months-long stop-work order on the project. City officials slapped the developer with the stop-work order in late August after crews started exterior work — including the construction of a fifth story and exterior concrete and steel columns— without a full permit. It was the second time city officials forced developer Novak Construction to halt work on the project.
