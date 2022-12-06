Thin ice: Skaters urge reopening of Cleveland Heights Community Center’s South Rink

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Kia and Hyundai cars increasingly targeted by thieves in ClevelandEdy ZooCleveland, OH
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
The Terminal Tower - One of Cleveland's three skyscrapers /Photo byTammy Remington. Like most of the hollowed-out rust belt cities along the Great Lakes, Cleveland has an almost toxic inferiority complex under a belligerence that it's earned. The damned river doesn't burn anymore. What else do you want?
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
OHSAA girls bowling preview: 7 bowlers to watch in 2022-23
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Northeast Ohio’s best bowlers thrived in an exciting finish to the 2021-2022 season. Green, which entered the state tournament as the No. 1 seed, had four bowlers finish in the top 21. Makayla Velasquez took home the Division I individual title in her final year, cementing her legacy at Amherst. Will another Comet follow in her footsteps? Or will someone else keep the crown in the cleveland.com coverage area?
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the recent...
sfrichmondreview.com
‘Captures from Cleveland’: Photos Found in Ohio Believed to be Scenes of Old SF
Mark, a collector from Cleveland, Ohio, found old photographs at a yard sale that he believes to be pictures of San Francisco from long ago. These photos have not been expertly verified. If any of our readers have information about the pictures, please leave a comment below. The first two...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
Holiday travel ideas: Yenke Peddler antiques
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Winter arrives Dec. 21, even though that cold snap in November declared otherwise. The winter solstice is the shortest day of the year, so the “great look forward” indicates that our daylight will soon start to increase!. It’s time to get cracking on your holiday...
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
Bedford man shot to death at recreation center on Cleveland’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Bedford man was fatally shot Tuesday outside of the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center on the city’s East Side, according to police. Jamarion Smith, 18, died about 6:50 p.m. at the recreation center, located at 11300 Miles Avenue, near East 113th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
A little surprise for Mom back in Northeast Ohio: Send us your pet stories
BREVARD, N.C. -- Most weeks we receive an envelope containing articles about the Cleveland sports teams from Mom Brown, who lives in North Olmsted. She also includes the “People and their Pets” column -- usually a wonderful cat story. I felt it appropriate for her to read about...
18-year-old fatally shot outside Earle B. Turner Recreation Center in Cleveland
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a teen who was shot and killed outside the Earle B. Turner Recreation Center Tuesday night.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Dec. 8-11)
'Hamilton' returns to Playhouse Square and indie rockers Foals come to the Agora
Grand jury accuses Cleveland man of damaging turf at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was indicted Wednesday on charges of vandalizing the playing field at FirstEnergy Stadium days before the Browns’ game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Anthony O’Neal, 21, is charged with breaking and entering and vandalism, two low-level felonies. Cuyahoga County prosecutors said...
Au Jus brings authentic Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches to Parma: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- The recent opening of Au Jus means there’s a new answer to the question of “Where’s the beef?” in Parma. Located at 5875 Broadview Road just south of Snow Road near the border of Parma, Seven Hills and Independence, the mainly take-out joint with roughly half a dozen seats is billed as offering “authentic Chicago-style Italian beef.”
cleveland19.com
Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
cleveland.com
Ohio City dwelling housed a tinsmith’s shop, art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits: Houses with History
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Over the last 165 years, a home owned by Tim Del Papa near the heart of Ohio City has served as a residence, a business, an art gallery -- and a temple for contacting spirits. The building on West 26th Street not far from the West...
Headtrip Brewery to close this month
STOW, Ohio – There was a moment about a year ago, as the clouds of the coronavirus pandemic hovered, when Tom Mitchell turned to brewer and business partner Nick Seagle with a loaded question. “We were already kind of talking about just how everything’s going,” Seagle said. “And he...
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
