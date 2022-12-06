Read full article on original website
DMV firsttime trust requests now require appointments
The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles will now process all firsttime trust requests by appointment only, to allow for a thorough review of all documents before the scheduled visit. Customers seeking to place their Delaware-titled vehicle in the name of a trust may go to dmv.de.gov/onlineservices/trustappointments to schedule an appointment...
Public Health Emergency extended for 18th time
Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency Dec. 9 order another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. This is the 18th extension Carney has made. “Let’s keep doing the things we know that work,” he said...
Restaurant Accolade Program recognizes High 5 Hospitality
The Delaware Division of Public Health recognized High 5 Hospitality as the first hospitality group in Delaware to have all its restaurants achieve the Bronze Fork award as part of the Restaurant Accolade Program. High 5 Hospitality restaurants include Buffalo Wild Wings, Jersey Mike’s Subs, Eggspectation, Limestone BBQ and the...
Demo of former Grotto Pizza corporate office has begun
The demolition of the former Grotto Pizza corporate headquarters on southbound Route 1 has begun. A crew began with the loading dock area facing the south side of the building. Grotto Pizza announced in late October that it would be demolishing the one-story, concrete-block constructed building to make way for...
Pole position
Insightful, thought-provoking cartoons based upon happenings in Delaware's Cape Region. Check back twice a week, on Tuesday and Friday, to see the latest cartoon published in the Cape Gazette.
Conservation is the goal, commercialization is the danger
This past Monday was a great day for democracy in Delaware. The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation’s public meeting at Cape Henlopen High School centered around an invited proposal to explore building a restaurant and bar in the park. The turnout was huge, the discussion was robust though civil, and the information exchanged was illuminating. It was a memorable example of citizens exercising their First Amendment rights in the service of preserving Cape Henlopen State Park.
For now, female ‘living fossils’ avoid threat of harvesting
A few years ago, as part of a series on the state’s new aquaculture program, I went out with Dewey’s Chris Redefer to see his oyster-growing operation in Rehoboth Bay. At the time, he was the first person in the state to put growing cages in the water under the program. It’s tough to beat a sunny day on the water in June around here and it’s assignments like those that make sitting through hours-long meetings bearable.
Beach nourishment projects funded in Delaware
Gov. John Carney, U.S. Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced Dec. 7 that steps are underway for beach nourishment projects in Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, South Bethany and Fenwick Island. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District awarded a contract to...
Visiting South Dakota with the Gazette
In October, these devoted Cape Gazette readers took a trip with Lewes Senior Activity Center to visit South Dakota. Everyone enjoyed stopping at Crazy Horse Memorial, the world's largest mountain carving located in the Black Hills. It is considered The Eighth Wonder of the World in progress. Shown in the...
Mary Jane Horty Lyons, beautiful, spunky soul
Mary Jane Horty Lyons of Greenville and Henlopen Acres passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. She was born Dec. 28, 1934, in Wilmington, to Margorie Dougherty and Frank Horty. Mary Jane was a devoted alumnus of Ursuline Academy Class of 1952, and a loyal University of Delaware Blue Hen and football fan. She married her high school sweetheart, Garrett B. Lyons Sr., the day after graduation.
