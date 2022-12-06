ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Knoll Shores, NC

Food truck owners sue city of Jacksonville

On Wednesday, two food truck operators were giving away free lobster rolls and cheesesteaks in downtown Jacksonville, N.C. Why? Because they say it is arguably illegal to sell them in the city. The giveaway comes as the food truck owners announce their lawsuit agains the city. They say Jacksonville’s regulations...
Florida teen victim of weekend carjacking

ALBANY — A Florida teen who came to Albany to attend a car meet with a group he said he’d been in contact with through the Instagram social media site had his vehicle stolen Saturday, Albany Police Department officials said in a news release sent to media Monday.
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
Sylvia Ipock White released from prison

Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027. White was convicted of Murder Second Degree (Principal) and Murder First...
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering

FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park. Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property. Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.
Hubert’s Bright resigns post: Onslow County commission

Jack Bright of Hubert has resigned from the Onslow County Board of Commissioners. In a press release emailed on Friday, Dec. 2, Kevin Reopelle, Onslow County communications director, said the resignation was effective that day. Bright spent 15 years as a county commissioner. For the past six years he has...
Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise

ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
Area Death Notices - Dec. 6, 7 & 8

Alan (Al) Strader Heltzel, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday December 6, 2022. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents Lt. Colonel Alan S. Heltzel and Helen O. Heltzel. Netha Nelson, Otway.
