WBBJ
Man wanted for vehicular homicide case in FL, captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn.–A wanted man is captured by U.S. Marshals in Memphis. 26-year-old Malik Christopher, of Florida, was wanted by the Miramar Police Department in Florida for vehicular homicide. Christopher is accused of operating his vehicle while driving under the influence, with a suspended license, and while the vehicle was...
carolinacoastonline.com
Food truck owners sue city of Jacksonville
On Wednesday, two food truck operators were giving away free lobster rolls and cheesesteaks in downtown Jacksonville, N.C. Why? Because they say it is arguably illegal to sell them in the city. The giveaway comes as the food truck owners announce their lawsuit agains the city. They say Jacksonville’s regulations...
wcti12.com
Woman killed in Thanksgiving Day officer-involved shooting identified
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The person shot and killed by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has been identified. Officials with the SBI confirmed her as Sunshine Marie Foy, 42. Colonel Chris Thomas of the Onslow County Sheriff's Office said it happened as a result of a traffic...
Florida teen victim of weekend carjacking
ALBANY — A Florida teen who came to Albany to attend a car meet with a group he said he’d been in contact with through the Instagram social media site had his vehicle stolen Saturday, Albany Police Department officials said in a news release sent to media Monday.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
carolinacoastonline.com
Elmore Curtis Jr., 43; service Dec. 11
Elmore "Stooky" Curtis Jr., 43, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, in Lenoir County, North Carolina. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00 PM at God's City of Refuge Church of Newport, NC, with Elmore Curtis Sr. officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the church.
WITN
Mount Olive man charged in Duplin County murder
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said they’ve charged a man with murder after a teenager was found shot on a roadway. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office has charged Zion Vann, of Mount Olive, with an open count of murder. This past Saturday, deputies responded around 1:55 p.m....
carolinacoastonline.com
Alan Heltzel Jr.; service Dec. 17
Alan (Al) Strader Heltzel, Jr. entered eternal rest on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. His memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lt. Colonel Alan S. Heltzel and Helen O. Heltzel. Al is survived...
Mount Dora police search for woman who allegedly stole more than $19K from Walmart
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Police in Mount Dora are looking for a woman who reportedly stole thousands of dollars from a Walmart. Officials said the woman walked into the Walmart store on U.S. 441 on Sunday night and left with a load of cash. Officials said she stole more...
neusenews.com
Sylvia Ipock White released from prison
Sylvia Ipock White was released from prison on December 2, 2022 after serving 29 years for the death of her husband, Billy White Sr. and his four-year-old son, Billy C. White II. White will remain on parole until 12/01/2027. White was convicted of Murder Second Degree (Principal) and Murder First...
WCJB
Toys for Tots ending collections in some North Central Florida counties
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots collections are coming to a close in some areas of North Central Florida. Here at TV20, the organization collected toy donations from our lobby Wednesday morning. Sites in Alachua and the tri-county area of Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie, as well as Marion counties will...
WALB 10
APD: Florida teen carjacked in Albany after meeting with people from social media group
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida teen was carjacked at gunpoint after meeting with people from an Instagram group, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). A 17-year-old drove from Florida to Westwood Apartments in Albany to go to a car meetup. After getting to the apartments and picking up...
niceville.com
Former Florida attorney indicted, charged with racketeering
FLORIDA – A former Florida attorney has been indicted for racketeering relating to the operation of his Tallahassee law firm and investment companies, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61,...
WITN
Business owners say they’ve sued Jacksonville over city rules that effectively ban food trucks
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Institute for Justice says it has worked with a group of small business owners to sue the City of Jacksonville over its “anti-competitive regulations of food trucks on private property.”. The Institute for Justice says the city’s restrictions effectively ban food trucks from operating...
WITN
Kinston police make arrest for Christmas decoration vandalism
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have made an arrest surrounding vandalism at an Eastern Carolina park. Kinston police said that officers arrested Timothy Grey, 20, of Lenoir County, and charged him with damage to personal property. Back on November 24th, police said that Christmas decorations in Pearson Park were damaged.
Dump truck damages overpass on I-95 in St. Johns County
Jacksonville, Fl — TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes are now reopened on I-95 SB at County Road 214, after construction workers inspected the overpass, which was struck by a dump truck overnight. Drivers are back to a speed-limit drive through the area. Florida Department of Transportation crews are inspecting damage...
carolinacoastonline.com
Hubert’s Bright resigns post: Onslow County commission
Jack Bright of Hubert has resigned from the Onslow County Board of Commissioners. In a press release emailed on Friday, Dec. 2, Kevin Reopelle, Onslow County communications director, said the resignation was effective that day. Bright spent 15 years as a county commissioner. For the past six years he has...
State attorney proposes juvenile justice changes to combat youth violence
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the perception that youth violence is on the rise in Central Florida, a local state attorney is proposing changes that she believes could keep teens from hopping in and out of jail. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Speaking to a crowd of...
ems1.com
Fla. nonprofit sends double-strength naloxone to downtown Orlando as overdoses rise
ORLANDO — As powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl continue to drive overdose deaths in Central Florida, traditional overdose-reversal methods aren’t working anymore. Naloxone, sold under the brand name Narcan, has been used for years to temporarily reduce the effects of opioid overdoses, restoring breathing and consciousness to an unconscious person within minutes. It can be injected or used as a nasal spray.
carolinacoastonline.com
