UPDATE: Detroit Lakes Police say MN Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding missing woman
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Update 8:00 PM: Detroit Lakes Police say a Minnesota State Trooper’s efforts made a life-saving difference in finding a missing woman with dementia. Authorities say Trooper Mike Lundeen heard the radio traffic about the missing woman and came in to Detroit Lakes...
Minnesota Woman Hits Deer And SUV Bursts Into Flames
I've become pretty paranoid about driving at night, mostly in lake country, because of deer. Although I've never hit a deer, I've come very close and it can be pretty scary. My step-son has hit a few different species of wildlife including deer and not only is it scary but can be pretty expensive fixing your car.
BUSTED! MN Driver Was Going 107 MPH, Another Driver Wearing 2 ‘Right’ Shoes
'Tis the season for sober driving! The Minnesota State Patrol has been Tweeting this month almost nightly about recent arrests or citations of Minnesota drivers. Some of the Tweets are really crazy to read, like the person in Northern Minnesota who was going more than 100 miles an hour in a 60-mile-an-hour zone! This is the time of year to slow down, get to your holiday party, and get together safely!
Fatal crash in Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is dead after being hit by a car near Perham. Minnesota State Patrol say the victim was walking in a traffic lane of Round Lake Loop around 6:30 p.m. on December 5 when he was hit by a man driving a Jeep.
Fargo Police present Moorhead Security Officer with Distinguished Service Award
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo police are recognizing the efforts of a Moorhead security officer. Kim Sandvik was presented with a Citizen Citation for Distinguished Service Tuesday. Sandvik was chosen for his bravery in responding to an active shooter situation near a jewelry store where he was working. The security officer located the victim and began life saving efforts until first responders were able to take over.
Update: Minnesota Nurses Strike appears to have been averted
(St. Paul, MN) -- It looks like a major nurses' strike in Minnesota is over before it got started. In an update to a story we've followed for you since back in October when an initial three day strike was approved, a tentative agreement has been reached with several hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth areas.
Car rolls off bridge in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car has serious damage after it rolled off a bridge along 25th St. S. in Fargo. Around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6 the car flipped off the bridge over Rose Creek. A witness says the teen driver walked away from the scene without serious injuries.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
Moorhead murder victim's car found in Wahpeton
(Moorhead, MN) -- Another update has come in on a story that has rocked a community in South Moorhead. The Moorhead Police Department has confirmed to WDAY Radio that with the assistance of employees of Masonite International, Receia Kollie's 2016 black Honda Pilot was located Wednesday in Wahpeton. Kollie is...
Feeding wild geese in West Fargo will now run afoul of new city ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of West Fargo has enacted a new ordinance making it illegal for residents to feed wild geese. "This came up as a concern basically from some residents in a particular neighborhood in West Fargo that were having issues with large amounts of geese," said Police Chief Dennis Otterness.
Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
Minnesota Town Featured on the Hallmark Channel ‘Christmas Cams’
I'm not sure if this is something the Hallmark Channel does every year but this year I've taken notice of it because a Minnesota town is featured! On the Hallmark Channel website, they have this thing called 'Christmas Cams'. It's a live feed of a few towns around the US that are like real-life Hallmark movie sets.
Dozens of volunteers deliver thousands of Christmas gifts to Minnesota seniors
ANOKA, Minn. -- There's a different kind of gift drive going on in the north metro. This one puts seniors in the spotlight.Jane McKay of Anoka is amongst the dozens of volunteers bustling to deliver gifts to seniors."It gives me joy to help the seniors and they appreciate it so much," she said.James Witt and Sharon Kurschner are residents at Whispering Pines. They are getting two of the 3,000 personalized gifts Granny's Closet is giving away through their Christmas Angel program.This year marks the biggest demand they've had for people who need these presents according the the president of Granny's...
$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities
The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
Three juveniles detained in stolen car bust by Fargo Police
(Fargo, ND) -- A group of juveniles wh stole a car, and attempted to steal another have been detained by the Fargo Police Department. Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the three juveniles were caught by officers Wednesday night after they had already stolen one car and were in the process of taking another.
Minnesota Says “NO MORE” To Gummy Bears Edibles That Kill
Whatever happened to the days when Gummy Bears were strictly considered candy?. Remember when that was? Seems like yesterday when they were passed around at school - if you have never seen or had one, let me describe them. According to walmart.com "Gummy bears are made by boiling sugar, citric acid, corn syrup, gelatin, flavoring, and food coloring..." Simple, easy, all kids seem to love them ( adults too ). Then, of course, people get creative and add alcohol with them to provide Gummy Shots. Now in today's world THC is added into the mix and is actually killing people, and Minnesota has had enough.
Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome
Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
Discover the Coldest Place in Minnesota
Apart from Fairbanks Alaska, all 10 of the coldest cities in the United States are in the Midwest. The remaining nine positions are divided between Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, and Michigan. The coldest place in Minnesota is Duluth, as far as average temperatures go. The minimum average temperature in Duluth is 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit, and the lowest recorded temperature there is -39 degrees Fahrenheit. If you were to ask every Minnesotan, though, most would tell you that their hometown is the coldest place in the state. Braving blisteringly cold temperatures is a point of pride in many frigid places, and rightly so. Still, Duluth holds the trophy for Minnesota. Now, let’s discover the coldest place in Minnesota!
