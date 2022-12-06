Read full article on original website
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
4 University of Idaho Students Found Dead, Homicide SuspectedAMY KAPLANMoscow, ID
Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]
Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
iheart.com
Dad Repaired Door Lock a Week Before Idaho Murder
A former tenant that lived in the same house where four University of Idaho students were murdered says all six bedrooms had combination locks. It's believed the students had a keypad lock on their doors.
Man out on Bond for Manslaughter in Clearwater County Arrested in Lewiston for Battery on Police Officer
LEWISTON - A 36-year-old Lewiston man who was out on bond for a pending manslaughter charge in Clearwater County has now been arrested in Lewiston for Battery on a Police Officer. On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 6, officers responded to 431 Linden Drive in Lewiston for reports of an...
pullmanradio.com
Moscow PD Provide Homicide Update
Investigators have been monitoring online activity related the murder of four University of Idaho students and are aware of the large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared, as well as harassing and threating behavior toward potentially involved parties. As previously reported, detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s)...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow PD warn against making threats, spreading rumors regarding quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho – In a release on Friday, Dec. 9 regarding the murder of four University of Idaho students in November, Moscow Police Department (MPD) warns the community against spreading rumors and making threats. “Investigators have been monitoring online activity related to this ongoing and active case and are...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra near murder scene
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that detectives want to speak with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus home where four college students were brutally murdered on Nov. 13. "Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation
MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
newsnationnow.com
Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes
(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
newsnationnow.com
Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?
(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13
MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
Tri-City Herald
Police resources shift as investigation into U of I killings extends to fourth week
As law enforcement resources rotate nearing four weeks since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, the investigation remains firmly in the hands of the Moscow Police Department. Since Nov. 13, the day of the quadruple homicide, Moscow’s department — presently with 31 sworn officers — has shifted...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: ‘Rage,’ ‘randomness’ among similarities to Ted Bundy’s infamous killings, former attorney says
MOSCOW, Idaho - A longtime criminal defense attorney who represented serial killer Ted Bundy is weighing in on similarities and differences between the horrific acts of his infamous former client and those of the uncaptured killer behind the University of Idaho murders. John Henry Browne served as a criminal defense...
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father
A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
Moscow Police Zero In on 3-Hour Window as Potential Key to Murder Case
On Monday, police in Moscow, Idaho, asked the community for new information on the fatal stabbing of four college students, as no suspect has been identified.
koze.com
Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies
MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
Inmate Overdoses on Fentanyl While in Custody at Nez Perce County Jail
LEWISTON - A 28-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) and Introduction of Contraband into a Corrections Facility, all felonies, after she allegedly overdosed while in custody for a previous offense at the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center. On the...
idahoednews.org
Moscow has lost a sense of innocence
It was with heavy hearts that the Dec. 2 edition of our print publication was pieced together. While our usual production nights can be strenuous, this one felt different. Our usual friendly banter would subside with pauses in conversation as our minds wandered. These past few weeks have been heavy...
pullmanradio.com
City of Moscow to begin Downtown Business District Concrete Cutting project
The city of Moscow will start the concrete cutting project in the downtown business district this Monday. Work is expected to be complete within the course of the week. Start date for this project is contingent on the weather and may extend due to inclement weather. Some noise, dust, and...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
State Commission Approves Two New Charter Schools
IDAHO - There were a lot of smiles and pats on the back as parents, educators, community members and organizers departed the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s meeting Thursday. The commission approved two new charter schools, one in Lewiston and one outside of Eagle in the Avimor subdivision; a...
