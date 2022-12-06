ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

MIX 106

Will Unsolved Murders Upset University of Idaho Enrollment? [photos]

Four University of Idaho students were murdered in their Moscow rental house near campus on Sunday, Nov. 13. According to the Moscow-Pullman Daily News, the autopsies conducted the following Wednesday, Nov. 16 in Spokane County confirmed the victims had been stabbed to death with "a large knife." As reported by...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD Provide Homicide Update

Investigators have been monitoring online activity related the murder of four University of Idaho students and are aware of the large amount of rumors and misinformation being shared, as well as harassing and threating behavior toward potentially involved parties. As previously reported, detectives are interested in speaking with the occupant(s)...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Police search for white Hyundai Elantra near murder scene

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow Police Department said Wednesday that detectives want to speak with occupants of a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra that was near the off-campus home where four college students were brutally murdered on Nov. 13. "Tips and leads have led investigators to look for additional information about...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Updated Timeline and Information in Moscow Quadruple Murder Investigation

MOSCOW - On Sunday, November 13 at 11:58 a.m., the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road in Moscow for the report of an unconscious person. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered the slain bodies of four University of Idaho students. The four victims were later identified as...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Retracing Idaho killer’s possible routes

(NewsNation) — NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin takes NewsNation viewers exclusively for a drive around the University of Idaho neighborhood where four college students were killed. He retraces the possible route the killer would have taken if they drove to the house. After passing the house, there is a big...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Why was HVAC contractor at the crime scene?

(NewsNation) — A HVAC utility repair man was reportedly at the University of Idaho crime scene, and some are speculating that the technician might be helping with the investigation. Veteran investigator Mike King, who hosts the “Profiling Evil” podcast, told NewsNation’s “Banfield” on Wednesday that people should wait until...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow Police release new body camera footage from Nov. 13

MOSCOW, ID. – For the first time, Moscow detectives have released new body camera footage during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 13. Police hope that the footage can provide new leads the case of the four University of Idaho students killed. In the video, police officers are seen on patrol in Moscow around the time investigators believe Xana...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Murder of Her Father

A Lewiston woman pleaded not guilty during her arraignment this week to the first-degree murder of her father earlier this year. 54-year-old Kimberly Morrison is accused of suffocating and poisoning Kenneth Morrison in early January. Kimberly Morrison is charged along with her 81-year-old mother Kay Morrison, the ex-wife of Kenneth...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Moscow Man Booked Into Latah County Jail on Multiple Felonies

MOSCOW, ID – A 39-year-old Moscow man was arrested on multiple felony charges late last night after allegedly injuring two family members and cutting himself with a knife. According to a Probable Cause Affidavit, James Curtis Leonard was charged with Domestic Battery with Traumatic Injury, Aggravated Assault, Attempted Strangulation, and Felony Injury to Child following the incident in the 600 block of Palouse River Drive.
MOSCOW, ID
idahoednews.org

Moscow has lost a sense of innocence

It was with heavy hearts that the Dec. 2 edition of our print publication was pieced together. While our usual production nights can be strenuous, this one felt different. Our usual friendly banter would subside with pauses in conversation as our minds wandered. These past few weeks have been heavy...
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

State Commission Approves Two New Charter Schools

IDAHO - There were a lot of smiles and pats on the back as parents, educators, community members and organizers departed the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s meeting Thursday. The commission approved two new charter schools, one in Lewiston and one outside of Eagle in the Avimor subdivision; a...
IDAHO STATE

