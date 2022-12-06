Read full article on original website
Sea Coast Echo
Marks Woodrow Wilkinson Jr.
Funeral Services for Marks Woodrow Wilkinson Jr., age 79, of Pearlington, MS, who passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington. Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at...
Steven “Steve” Gilbert Lady
Steven “Steve” Gilbert Lady, 68, of Poplarville, MS passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, December 5, 2022. Steve was born on April 26, 1954 in Chicago, IL and moved to Waveland, MS in 1976. Steve was an incredible engineer, which led him, along with his family, to develop the Waveland Resort Inn which they owned and operated for many years. He loved to cook. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and everything about birds.
Jay Trapani wins Waveland's Mayoral Race
The city of Waveland will ring in the New Year with a new mayor and two new aldermen after Tuesday's general election. In the mayoral race, Jay Trapani won with 1,030 votes. His opponent Micah Tinkler received 212 votes and opponent Brice Philips received 52 votes. With 324 votes, Rhonda...
