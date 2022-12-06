Steven “Steve” Gilbert Lady, 68, of Poplarville, MS passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, December 5, 2022. Steve was born on April 26, 1954 in Chicago, IL and moved to Waveland, MS in 1976. Steve was an incredible engineer, which led him, along with his family, to develop the Waveland Resort Inn which they owned and operated for many years. He loved to cook. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and everything about birds.

POPLARVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO