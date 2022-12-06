ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clewiston, FL

Family seeks information in shooting death of man near Clewiston

By Kamrel Eppinger
 4 days ago
A family in western Palm Beach County is seeking justice after finding their loved one's body in a canal bank.

Family members identified the victim as Jose Reyes, 25, of Belle Glade.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said he died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds .

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Reyna Martinez, the victim's sister, said he was shot during a birthday party near a home along Corkscrew Boulevard late Saturday night.

"He was the only boy at home," Martinez said. "He was the main one that was taking care of us, the household, and now we don't have no one to look after us."

She told WPTV that she got a call early Sunday saying her brother had disappeared. Hours later, she and other family members found him dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Family members of Jose Reyes, 25, of Belle Glade, are in mourning after he was found shot to death in a canal bank along Corkscrew Boulevard.

"To be honest you, don't you have to be a nasty human being to do something like that?" she said.

Detectives are still investigating a motive, but Martinez said the incident stems from a shooting last year involving another family member.

"Me and Jose are eyewitnesses to another case, so I'm thinking what comes to mind is getting rid of Jose and we have a witness less," she said.

It's still not clear who pulled trigger. Loved ones are hoping someone with information will come forward and speak up.

"My brother didn't deserve to get killed that way," Martinez said.

Anyone with information about this shooting or what led to the crime is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

