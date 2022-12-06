Read full article on original website
The Lighthouse’s Cini Shaw Named Caron Treatment Centers Addiction Professional of the YearJeffrey TeodoroNew Canaan, CT
Sandy Hook Tragedy: 10 Year Anniversay And Remembrance Benefit In New York CityFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in ConnecticutTravel MavenWilton, CT
Oscar Winning Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Has Lunch At Sally's Apizza In New Haven, ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
New Fairfield resident Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, PA with Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group, has died
Andrew D. Kalmanson, 52, of New Fairfield, a Physician's Assistant with the Somers Orthopedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group and at Westchester Medical Center, husband of Lisa (Citrin) Kalmanson, died on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. Andy was born in Brooklyn, NY, a son of Kenneth and Judith...
Danbury resident Bella Morrell delivers marketing presentation to Red Sox Foundation execs
Bella Morrell, a Lasell University student from Danbury shared an event marketing proposal with Red Sox Foundation executives at Fenway Park. Morrell presented "Fast Forward: Girls Umpire Program," a marketing and event plan aimed at providing more umpiring opportunities to women. Morrell and fellow students in Young-Tae Kim's sport marketing...
New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!
After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
Stamford EMS Earns Perfect Reaccreditation Score, Meeting Industry Gold Standard for 15th Year in a Row
This week, Stamford EMS was reaccredited with a perfect score by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). In the emergency medical service industry, CAAS accreditation, granted by their Commissioners, signifies that a EMS provider has met the ‘gold standard’ of patient care, attaining benchmarks that often exceed those established by state or local regulation.
SHU's WSHU Public Radio Receives Over $29K in Grants
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s WSHU Public Radio Station recently received two grants totaling $29,750. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded WSHU $4,750 for its original podcast, Still Newtown, the first CT Humanities grant to fund a podcast, and the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom, a newsroom with a reporter covering climate change.
Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm
In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
Nine New Officer Join City of Danbury Police Department
On Tuesday, December 6, Mayor Dean Esposito appointed nine individuals to the position of Certified Police Officer with the Danbury Police Department. This exceptional group of officers brings nearly 30 years of experience to the Danbury Police Department. “These talented and qualified officers bring a broad range of valuable skills...
Town of Darien Announces Winter Expanded Hours for Train Station Buildings
The new hours are Monday through Friday 4:55 AM – 7:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The public will have access to indoor space and bathroom facilities during these hours.**. “A top priority is to provide shelter and warmth to our commuters during the...
Danbury resident Christopher Smith performs in Requiem for Colour at Belmont University
On Saturday, Nov. 4 School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, Requiem for Colour, at Belmont's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Music Education major Christopher Smith from Danbury performed in Belmont's Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Ames led more than 450 students of Belmont's Oratorio and orchestra and invited an impressive ensemble of guests to participate in the evening's dynamic display of storytelling.
Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN
Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
One Day Blood Drive Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7 at Westport Library!
During this season of giving, Please consider giving the gift of LIFE! Tomorrow, Wednesday, December 7th, Westport Library will hold a Blood Drive from 1 - 6pm!
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
Ridgefield Police Officer Chris Daly Retires from Department After Nearly 20 Years of Dedicated Service
Today, December 6, 2022, Officer Christopher Daly is retiring from the Ridgefield Police Department. Officer Daly began his career with the Ridgefield Police Department in 2003 after previously serving with the New York City Police Department from 1997 to 2003. During his tenure with the department, Officer Daly served as...
RHS Music’s December Student of the Month: Matthew Uy
The Ridgefield High School Music Department is proud to announce that senior violist Matthew Uy is the December Student of the Month. Matt has become known as a dedicated musician and a natural leader here at RHS. Matt was only 3 years old when he started to play the piano,...
The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18
With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
Hundreds of Walter Schalk School of Dance costumes on sale next week in Wilton, proceeds go to local charities
Don’t miss the opportunity to take home a piece of history from the Walter Schalk School of Dance. Hundreds of costumes representing sixty-two years of musicals go on sale next week at 21 River Street in Wilton with all proceeds going to local theatrical charities. Hundreds of costumes are...
Governor Lamont Directs Flags To Half-Staff Wednesday for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Q Bridge to be Illuminated Red, White, and Blue
Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is directing U.S. and State of Connecticut flags to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. The observance honors the lives lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor in...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
Holiday Lights on the Farm
Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
The Wheel To Host Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday!
The Wheel in Stamford will host a Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 11. From 11am-2pm, families can visit with Santa and listen to live Jazz. The North Pole express station will be handling all letters for Santa sent directly to North Pole via The Village. Little ones can enjoy a special hot chocolate bar, which will also include a spiked option for the grown-ups.
