ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

New Canaan Library on the move! Closed December 17th through mid-February!

After over a decade of preparation, we are excited to open the NEW New Canaan Library in February 2023. To ensure that our books are on their shelves and that our team is ready to deliver excellent services in our new space, we need to briefly shut our doors to prepare for the move. Our last open day in this building will be Friday, December 16. Stay tuned for information about how we will invite the community to share in our farewell to this building that has been our home for so long. We look eagerly forward to reopening in the new space in February.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Stamford EMS Earns Perfect Reaccreditation Score, Meeting Industry Gold Standard for 15th Year in a Row

This week, Stamford EMS was reaccredited with a perfect score by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services (CAAS). In the emergency medical service industry, CAAS accreditation, granted by their Commissioners, signifies that a EMS provider has met the ‘gold standard’ of patient care, attaining benchmarks that often exceed those established by state or local regulation.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU's WSHU Public Radio Receives Over $29K in Grants

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s WSHU Public Radio Station recently received two grants totaling $29,750. Connecticut Humanities, a nonprofit affiliated with the National Endowment for the Humanities, awarded WSHU $4,750 for its original podcast, Still Newtown, the first CT Humanities grant to fund a podcast, and the Solutions Journalism Network awarded WSHU $25,000 to be a “climate beacon” newsroom, a newsroom with a reporter covering climate change.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Minute with the Mayor: Keeping Milford Warm

In this episode of Minute with the Mayor, Milford Mayor Ben Blake is joined by Kevin McGrath and Tom Duggan from Keeping Milford Warm. Kevin and The Milford Kiwanis Club founded Keeping Milford Warm in 2013. Here they discuss their mission of ensuring everyone stays safe and warm throughout the...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Nine New Officer Join City of Danbury Police Department

On Tuesday, December 6, Mayor Dean Esposito appointed nine individuals to the position of Certified Police Officer with the Danbury Police Department. This exceptional group of officers brings nearly 30 years of experience to the Danbury Police Department. “These talented and qualified officers bring a broad range of valuable skills...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury resident Christopher Smith performs in Requiem for Colour at Belmont University

On Saturday, Nov. 4 School of Music Professor Dr. Jeffery Ames debuted his masterwork composition, Requiem for Colour, at Belmont's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. Music Education major Christopher Smith from Danbury performed in Belmont's Oratorio in front of an audience of more than 1,200 people. Ames led more than 450 students of Belmont's Oratorio and orchestra and invited an impressive ensemble of guests to participate in the evening's dynamic display of storytelling.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Soccer Association Registration OPEN

Wilton Soccer Association's (WSA) winter 2022-2023 intramural clinic registration is now OPEN!. Offering a variety of programs for children of all ages, please visit WSA registration page for complete clinic information WSA WINTER CLINIC.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: JMX Realty Group

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT JMX Realty...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

RHS Music’s December Student of the Month: Matthew Uy

The Ridgefield High School Music Department is proud to announce that senior violist Matthew Uy is the December Student of the Month. Matt has become known as a dedicated musician and a natural leader here at RHS. Matt was only 3 years old when he started to play the piano,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Holiday Boutique in the Barn at Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center Features Gifts for the Whole Family - Closes December 18

With the Holiday season well upon us, Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center's Holiday Boutique in the Barn has been doing brisk business!. Located in our beautiful historic red carriage barn, the Holiday Boutique features gifts for the whole family. The boutique is open Thursdays to Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through December 18. All proceeds benefit the ongoing operations and upkeep of Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: SUKI SHIMA shop

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT SUKI SHIMA...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Holiday Lights on the Farm

Get into the holiday spirit at Muscoot Farm and see the farm decked out in lights at night for its Holiday Lights on the Farm event! In addition to the dazzling decorations, participate in a variety of activities including cookie decorating, crafts, treats and more. On Saturdays, the event will include a holiday market. Wanna Empanada food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17 and Fork in the Road food truck will be on site Dec. 9, 10, 16 and 17!
KATONAH, NY
hamlethub.com

The Wheel To Host Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday!

The Wheel in Stamford will host a Holiday Jazz Brunch with Santa on Sunday, December 11. From 11am-2pm, families can visit with Santa and listen to live Jazz. The North Pole express station will be handling all letters for Santa sent directly to North Pole via The Village. Little ones can enjoy a special hot chocolate bar, which will also include a spiked option for the grown-ups.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy