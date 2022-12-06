ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Because the mission of MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is to help create conditions that help workers thrive, it was disappointing to see Amendment 1, which codified the notion of “right-to-work” in the state’s constitution, easily pass. It wasn’t even close; unofficial statewide totals show that across the...
Meta threatens to remove news content from social apps

(CNN) - Facebook owner Meta is threatening to remove all news content from its sites if Congress passes a law to allow news organizations to negotiate with tech companies to distribute their stories. The bill would allow news groups to bargain collectively with tech companies to get a larger share...
MLK50 launches NewsMatch 2022 campaign to raise $75,000

If there’s one thing this year has taught us, it’s that we have to stay ready because the status quo is always trying it. When Tennessee’s trigger laws on abortion were set to go into effect, we asked Memphis native Briana Perry to explain how the statewide reproductive justice movement was fighting back.
Meta threatens to remove news from Facebook over bill

Meta threatened to ban news from the U.S. version of Facebook if Congress passes legislation requiring platforms like Facebook or Google to negotiate with — and compensate — publishers for their content.
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps

In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
A missed opportunity to help vital journalism

What do Google, Facebook, and the ACLU all have in common? These left-wing institutions all oppose legislation that would let local news bargain fairly with Big Tech platforms. Google and Facebook spent millions fighting the inclusion of the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act,...
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.

