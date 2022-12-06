ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Anonymous Content Signs ‘The Beta Test’ Filmmaker Jim Cummings

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Writer, director, producer, and actor Jim Cummings ( The Beta Test ) has signed with Anonymous Content for management.

Cummings is an acclaimed indie filmmaker who most recently teamed with PJ McCabe to co-write and direct The Beta Test — a genre-bending feature, which world premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. He also produced and starred in that title alongside Virginia Newcomb and McCabe. The film about a Hollywood agent who gets caught up in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data screened later played as an official selection of the Berlin Film Festival, where Cummings and McCabe were nominated for the Encounters Award. It was released by IFC in November of 2021.

Cummings first garnered attention with the short Thunder Road , which he wrote, directed, produced and starred in. The film about a man eulogizing his mother won the Grand Jury Prize at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival, along with SXSX’s Special Jury Award and other honors, and was ultimately adapted into a feature of the same name — also written, directed, produced by and starring Cummings. The 2018 feature take won SXSW’s Grand Jury Award, as well as the Grand Special Prize at the Deauville Film Festival, also screening at the Cannes Film Festival.

Following the success of Thunder Road , Cummings wrote, directed, produced and starred in the 2020 horror-comedy The Wolf of Snow Hollow , which premiered at Fantastic Fest.

Cummings has also helped produce features including Beast Beast , 13 Cameras and Krisha , to name a few. Notable acting credits for him outside of his own projects include Halloween Kills , Dave , The Block Island Sound , The Handmaid’s Tale and Casual .

Cummings has several upcoming feature films and television projects currently in development, and continues to be represented by UTA.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Mrs. America’ Creator Dahvi Waller Signs Overall Deal With Lionsgate Television Group

Dahvi Waller, the creator of the historical drama Mrs. America, has signed a multi-year overall television deal with Lionsgate Television Group. As part of the deal, Waller will develop premium scripted series under her newly formed Federal Engineering banner. Irene Marquette has been tapped to serve as Waller’s Head of Development. Waller served as an executive producer and showrunner for her FX on Hulu series Mrs. America. Previously, she was a writer and producer on Mad Men, and co-executive producer on AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire. Related Story ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Creator Tim Federle Extends Overall Deal With Disney Related Story 'Minx' Creator Ellen Rapoport...
Deadline

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Has Become “Calmer” Since ‘Titanic’ & Director Reveals Why Sequel Took 13 Years

The world premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water was held Tuesday at Leicester Square in London, where the stars of the film got together to celebrate its debut. Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver and Andy Serkis were present and talked to Deadline about their work on the much-anticipated sequel. Winslet returned to work under Cameron’s direction after 25 years and said he was “absolutely amazing.” RELATED: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere Gallery: Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Attend Gala “He’s so good at pulling the actors together and letting them figure it out,”...
Deadline

Fremantle, Carnivalesque Films Partner On Doc ‘Kim’s Video’; Film Directed By David Redmon And Ashley Sabin Set For Sundance 2023 Bow

Fremantle and Carnivalesque Films have announced their partnership on Kim’s Video, a new feature documentary unearthing the stranger-than-fiction story of the legendary NYC video rental store Kim’s Video Collection, which will world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, as announced earlier today, screening as the opening day film of the NEXT section. The film directed by award-winners David Redmon and Ashley Sabin (Girl Model) follows modern-day cinephile and filmmaker, Redmon, on a quixotic quest to track down the whereabouts of the massive video collection of the now-defunct Kim’s Video, an iconic shop that once housed more than 55,000 beloved and...
Deadline

Jackie Chan Says ‘Rush Hour 4’ Is In The Works And Teases Drama Film He Has Directed “For Women” — Red Sea Film Festival

Jackie Chan made a rare on-stage appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival Thursday, where he told fans that he is currently in talks to make a fourth Rush Hour movie. “We’re talking about part 4 right now,” he told the festival crowd, adding that he was going to meet with the film’s director this evening to discuss the script. He did not identify said director, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner directed all three previous versions. Ratner hasn’t directed a film since 2014. In November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and...
Deadline

North One Television, Producer Behind Keanu Reeves Disney+ Doc ‘Brawn’, Moves Into Drama

EXCLUSIVE: North One Television, the All3Media backed-producer of upcoming Keanu Reeves-helmed Disney+ F1 show Brawn, is moving into drama and has partnered with Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s BYO Films. The company has restructured, Deadline can reveal, with founder/CEO Neil Duncanson becoming Chairman, Managing Director Steve Gowans taking his place as CEO and Daniel Coomber promoted to Chief Operating Officer. Staff were informed yesterday. The changes will take effect from next year and will see UK indie vet Duncanson oversee the drama push, while remaining at the helm of the day-to-day business and looking after sport, while Gowans manages factual and...
msn.com

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Deadline

Farewell, Kirstie Alley: John Travolta, Yvette Nicole Brown & Jamie Lee Curtis Lead Tributes For ‘Cheers’ Actress

Tributes have already begun to be posted on social media for Kirstie Alley, who died at the age of 71. The actress best known for her work in Cheers and Veronica’s Closet was remembered for her personality, her parties and her politics. Her death was announced on her official Instagram account with a statement from True and Lillie Parker. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read the statement. RELATED: Kirstie Alley’s TV And Film Career – Photo Gallery Alley’s Cheers co-star Kelsey Grammer said in a...
Deadline

Chuck Henry, Beverly White, Vikki Vargas Among 5 Veteran KNBC Newscasters Exiting Station

The face of KNBC news is changing dramatically. At least five veteran newscasters at Los Angeles NBC owned KNBC have accepted “voluntary early retirement” buyouts and will leave the station at the end of the year, sources confirmed to Deadline. Evening news co-anchor Chuck Henry, along with longtime reporters Beverly White, Vikki Vargas, Angie Crouch and Kim Baldonado, accepted the voluntary buyouts that were presented to some staff members earlier this year in the hope of avoiding layoffs. NBCUniversal has been undergoing dramatic cost-cutting, as have other television stations industrywide, due to fears of a possible recession in 2023, an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Robert De Niro to Star in Netflix Political Thriller Series ‘Zero Day’ From Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Jonathan Glickman (EXCLUSIVE)

Robert De Niro is attached to star in the limited series “Zero Day” currently in the works at Netflix that hails from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources say the show would be a political thriller in which De Niro would play a former U.S. President. Newman and Oppenheim are the writers and executive producers on the series, with a story by Newman, Oppenheim, and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Schmidt. Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce, with De Niro executive producing in...
ComicBook

Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career

Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Deadline

Brittney Griner Now In U.S. Custody Following Prisoner Swap Deal With Russia

U.S. basketball champion Brittney Griner has been released by Russia in a prisoner swap and is now in U.S. custody. The Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow Airport on February 17, after she was found to be in possession of two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is a banned substance in Russia. Related Story Marriage Equality Bill Clears Congress In House Vote; Joe Biden Next Will Sign Protections For Same-Sex And Interracial Unions Related Story Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon-style French Late Show 'Le Late Avec Alain Chabat' Launches Amid Fanfare & Mixed Response Related Story Poland's Camerimage Festival Responds To Missile Strike On Ukrainian Border:...
TheWrap

Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)

Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
Deadline

Michelle Yeoh Boards Universal’s ‘Wicked’ Films

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) has joined Universal’s two-part film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical Wicked, Deadline can confirm. She’s set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldbum, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater. First introduced to the Great White Way in 2003, Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire’s bestselling novel of the same name — itself based on L. Frank Baum’s 1900 novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, which was previously adapted into MGM’s classic 1939 film of the same name. It’s a prequel to The Wizard of Oz which examines...
Deadline

‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Trailers Spark Controversy Over Misleading Images & Clips

Netflix’s hotly-anticipated Harry & Meghan doc series has already been causing controversy as UK media outlets pick apart its two trailers and find footage and photos have been used in misleading ways. Veteran UK royal correspondent Jennie Bond slammed the “extremely sloppy production values” of Harry and Meghan’s Archewell’s documentary this morning and ITV stalwart Lorraine Kelly described the use of certain images and footage as “bizarre.” Archewell is producing with Story Syndicate and Diamond Docs and Liz Garbus is director. A number of moments in the two trailers have been under the microscope. Yesterday, an overhead camera shot supposed...
Deadline

Archie Panjabi Joins ‘Under the Bridge’; Vritika Gupta, Javon Walton & Aiyana Goodfellow Also Cast In Hulu Series

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy winner Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) is set as a lead, along with Vritika Gupta (American Halloween), Javon “Wanna” Walton (Euphoria) and Aiyana Goodfellow (Small Axe) in Under The Bridge, Hulu’s limited series based on Rebecca Godfrey’s book. They join previously announced series star Riley Keough as well as fellow series regulars Izzy G, Chloe Guidry and Ezra Faroque Khan in the series from ABC Signature. Under the Bridge is based on Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year-old Reena Virk (Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Godfrey (Riley) takes us into the hidden world of the seven teenage girls and a boy...
Deadline

Deadline

146K+
Followers
40K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy