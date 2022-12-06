An Aledo man has been charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. The charges against 28-year-old Troy Brock were filed Wednesday in Mercer County Circuit Court. According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department press release, on November 23, the sheriff’s office “received a request from the Aledo Police Department to investigate a complaint of possible disorderly conduct that had occurred at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. The Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office, after reviewing the investigation, charged Brock with the six misdemeanor counts.” A notice to appear for a first appearance has been filed.

ALEDO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO