Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wrmj.com
Golden Eagles Get First Conference Win
Mercer County beat ROWVA-Williamsfield 50-39 to earn a Lincoln Trail Conference win. The Golden Eagles led 20-10 after the first quarter, but the Cougars opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 21-20 lead. Mercer County ended the first half scoring six in a row to take a 26-21 lead at halftime. Maddie Hofmann led all scorers with 18 points in the win. Mercer County is 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Lincoln Trail Conference. ROWVA-Williamsfield is 6-5 and 1-2 in conference play.
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: Two-Time Defending State Champion Brown Commits to Illinois State
WRMJ talked with Rockridge High School senior softball player Payton Brown for the High School Spotlight Tuesday. Brown committed to Illinois State University last month to continue her softball career collegiately.
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: Celebrating The Arts With Sherrard High School’s Mike Diehl
WRMJ caught up with Sherrard High School senior Mike Diehl Thursday. He has earned all-state chorus honors from the Illinois Music Education Association and will also play the lead role in Sherrard’s winter play next month.
wrmj.com
Bernice R. Anderson – Private Services At A Later Date
Bernice R. Anderson, 95 of Geneseo, formerly of Woodhull, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Hillcrest Home in rural Geneseo. Cremation has been accorded and private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be left to Tri-County Ambulance. Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Woodhull is in charge of arrangements.
wrmj.com
Mercer County Gas Prices Above State And National Averages
The average gas price in Mercer County is now $3.65. The Illinois Quad Cities average is $3.64. The state average is $3.54 with the national average at $3.32. The year ago Illinois average was $3.48 with the month ago average $4.29. The data is from AAA.
wrmj.com
Truth In Taxation Hearing Brings Seven Residents To Aledo City Hall
The biggest crowd in a while at an Aledo City Council meeting. Seven people showed up Tuesday night for a truth in taxation hearing. Aledo’s tax levy is increasing by 14-percent, but that’s because the city’s TIF is sunsetting says Mayor Chris Hagloch. The city’s original TIF...
wrmj.com
Six Disorderly Conduct Charges Result From Incident At Local Hospital
An Aledo man has been charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. The charges against 28-year-old Troy Brock were filed Wednesday in Mercer County Circuit Court. According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department press release, on November 23, the sheriff’s office “received a request from the Aledo Police Department to investigate a complaint of possible disorderly conduct that had occurred at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. The Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office, after reviewing the investigation, charged Brock with the six misdemeanor counts.” A notice to appear for a first appearance has been filed.
Comments / 0