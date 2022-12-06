ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award

USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
Final Schedules for Packers, NFC Wild Card Challengers

In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel. First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.
Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback

ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
Express: Purdue's Coaching Hot Board 1.0

The search is on for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. And, like when Brohm was hired by A.D. Mike Bobinski prior to the 2017 season, Purdue likely will target a coach with an offensive background. It would seem to be prudent, given the school’s reputation as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.”
