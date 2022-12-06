Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Sporting News
Raiders playoff chances: How Las Vegas can still earn AFC wild card spot after heartbreaking Rams loss
The Raiders' disappointing roller coaster of a first season under coach Josh McDaniels continued in Thursday night's shocking upset loss to the Rams in Los Angeles. Las Vegas is nos 5-8 overall after Week 14 and fading in the NFL playoff picture. If the Raiders fall short of earning their...
You won't guess what Patriots player Bill Belichick compared to Baker Mayfield
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick clearly had his eye on Baker Mayfield’s improbable comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders in his regular season debut in a Los Angeles Rams uniform. The former Carolina Panther completed a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive on Thursday night, two days after being...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Dolphins, Chargers meet trying to bolster playoff standing
The Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night in a game with AFC playoff implications for both teams
USC QB Caleb Williams outraces field, wins Heisman Trophy
Though he is the only finalist to not advance to the College Football Playoff, USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night after leading the new-look Trojans' resurgence in his first year at the school.
Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy; USC quarterback is 5th sophomore to win award
USC quarterback Caleb Williams capped a remarkable sophomore season with college football's biggest individual prize: The Heisman Trophy. Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy Saturday night in a made-for-TV ceremony in New York City. He is the eighth USC player and just the fifth true sophomore to win the prestigious award, which is given annually to the sport’s most outstanding player.
NOLA.com
A sportsbook has set the odds on Saints' Dennis Allen being the next NFL head coach fired
Dennis Allen's future as the New Orleans Saints coach has been in question after a 4-9 start to his first season and a stunning come-from-ahead loss Monday night to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Allen doesn't seem particularly likely to be fired before the end of the season, seeing as this...
Heisman Trophy winner, votes for 2022 college football season announced
The 2022 calendar turns to Bowl Season and the College Football Playoff, but before then it's time to reveal the Heisman Trophy winner for this season. Four elite players were up for the award this year, all quarterbacks, with three of the finalists set to appear in the national playoff semifinal, ...
USC's Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround
NEW YORK (AP) — Caleb Williams brought sizzle, excitement and star power back to Southern California football. And now the Heisman Trophy, too. Williams, the dynamic quarterback who was the catalyst for the Trojans’ turnaround season, won the Heisman on Saturday night to make USC the first school to take home college football’s most prestigious player of the year award eight times. Williams received 544 first-place votes and 2,031 points to easily outpoint TCU quarterback Max Duggan (1,420).
Yardbarker
Final Schedules for Packers, NFC Wild Card Challengers
In their long-shot quest to make the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers have one foot dangling over a cliff and the other foot on a banana peel. First, the cliff. With a 5-8 record, the Packers probably will have to win out to even have a chance for a fourth consecutive spot in the postseason. Two of their final four games are against high-quality opponents: at the Miami Dolphins on Christmas and at home against the Minnesota Vikings on New Year’s Day.
Auburn sends out an offer to Texas Tech commit
Offensive Lineman Tyler Johnson receives an Auburn offer.
NFL games today: Vikings vs Lions, Jets vs Bills among best NFL games in Week 14
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
Falcons bench Marcus Mariota in favor of rookie Desmond Ridder: reports
Falcons coach Arthur Smith left the door open for a quarterback change after the team's eighth loss of the season. Now, he's opted to bench Marcus Mariota, according to NFL Media.
Atlanta Falcons to make change at quarterback
ATLANTA (AP) — Mired in a monthlong slump but somehow still in playoff contention, the Atlanta Falcons are definitely planning changes during their bye week. Some will be subtle. Perhaps a tweak of a scheme, some different formations, a new play or two. But one could be a really big deal. A switch at quarterback. […]
Jim Irsay’s Meddling Must Stop for Colts to Succeed Again
If the Indianapolis Colts are going to return to their old, successful ways, then owner Jim Irsay will need to get back to letting his employees make football decisions.
Express: Purdue's Coaching Hot Board 1.0
The search is on for Jeff Brohm’s replacement. And, like when Brohm was hired by A.D. Mike Bobinski prior to the 2017 season, Purdue likely will target a coach with an offensive background. It would seem to be prudent, given the school’s reputation as the “Cradle of Quarterbacks.”
Southport Fieldhouse. Full day of hoops. Matchups, players to watch at Tipoff Classic.
The high school boys basketball FORUM Tipoff Classic is set for Saturday at Southport Fieldhouse. Here is an updated look at the schedule, teams and players to watch. Tickets are $15 for the all-day event:. North Daviess vs. Beech Grove, noon: Defending Class 3A state champion Beech Grove (3-1) knocked...
