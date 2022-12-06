Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
Six Disorderly Conduct Charges Result From Incident At Local Hospital
An Aledo man has been charged with six misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. The charges against 28-year-old Troy Brock were filed Wednesday in Mercer County Circuit Court. According to a Mercer County Sheriff’s Department press release, on November 23, the sheriff’s office “received a request from the Aledo Police Department to investigate a complaint of possible disorderly conduct that had occurred at Genesis Medical Center, Aledo. The Mercer County State’s Attorney’s Office, after reviewing the investigation, charged Brock with the six misdemeanor counts.” A notice to appear for a first appearance has been filed.
wrmj.com
Mercer County Gas Prices Above State And National Averages
The average gas price in Mercer County is now $3.65. The Illinois Quad Cities average is $3.64. The state average is $3.54 with the national average at $3.32. The year ago Illinois average was $3.48 with the month ago average $4.29. The data is from AAA.
kciiradio.com
Washington Board of Supervisors Name new Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services
The Washington County Board of Supervisors appointed a Temporary Interim Director for Washington County Ambulance Services during their regular meeting Tuesday. The board was able to come to an agreement and vote for a new Interim Director, “I actually think we ought to offer the position right now to Katrina Altenhofen. She is local, she’s in town, she’s worked with almost everybody there. I believe from everything that I’ve heard, she is well respected, and there would be no reason to doubt her credentials, or where her heart is.” Katrina Altenhofen is the Executive Director of Hospice of Washington County. The Interim Director position will be a part time role for the Washington County Ambulance Services. KCII will bring you more information about the department when it becomes available.
Settlement reached after Canton’s International Harvester fire in 1997
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD) — 25 years after the International Harvester Factory burned to the ground the city of Canton is finally getting closure. The city council has approved a $2 million settlement with Navistar, the company formerly known as International Harvester. Navistar will also be responsible for paying to clean up the site until it […]
KBUR
One dead, one injured in Henry County crash
New London, IA- One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, December 7th, in Henry County. The crash occurred in the 2500 block of 260th Street in New London at about 2:55 PM Wednesday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2000 Toyota Tacoma driven by 68-year-old Norman E....
ourquadcities.com
Knox County Sheriff’s Department handles school threat before anyone harmed
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigated a complaint of harassment and threats to a school December 5. Upon investigation, deputies learned that a teenager from another school district was sending pictures of himself with firearms and threatening students from the Knoxville School District. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department intervened before anyone was harmed.
977wmoi.com
977wmoi.com
Seven Arrested Following Conducted Search Warrants Related to Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine in McDonough County
On December 5, 2022 the Macomb Police Department with the assistance of the Strategic Response Team, McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, West Central Illinois Task Force, FBI TOC-West Task Force, and WIU Office of Public Safety conducted search warrants in regards to the unlawful delivery of methamphetamine and controlled substances at numerous residences within the community. The following individuals were arrested and charged by the McDonough County State’s Attorney’s Office during the course of this investigation and are being held at the McDonough County Jail awaiting bond:
wrmj.com
High School Spotlight: Celebrating The Arts With Sherrard High School’s Mike Diehl
WRMJ caught up with Sherrard High School senior Mike Diehl Thursday. He has earned all-state chorus honors from the Illinois Music Education Association and will also play the lead role in Sherrard’s winter play next month.
25newsnow.com
Second victim of Nov. fatal Tazewell County crash identified
MORTON (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is identifying a husband and wife killed in a crash in rural Morton on November 29. Harwood says the driver and husband, Harold J. Mitchell, 84, of Tanglewood Drive in Pekin, was transported to St. Francis in critical condition but was pronounced deceased Saturday, December 3 at 5:40 p.m.
WQAD
Genesis West's ER department closing for good Tuesday night
The Genesis Davenport West campus emergency department will close in December, with staff and resources moving to the East campus. The West campus remains open.
WQAD
Galesburg to vote on turning former middle school into community center
The former site of Churchill Jr. High could soon be the site of a new community center developed by the city council for years.
Genesis Closes West Davenport Emergency Room Today
Genesis Medical Center's West Campus will no longer serve the area with an emergency department. For decades, the hospital has served the west half of Davenport, but as the Genesis East campus has expanded in recent years, the West Campus has shifted its focus. The remainder of the campus will remain open.
tspr.org
New walk-in health clinics aim for convenience
McDonough District Hospital opened a health clinic in Monmouth this fall, and will now offer walk-in services at that location. The MDH Convenience Clinic in Monmouth opens Tuesday and will see patients 18 months and older for illnesses and minor injuries five days a week. Jennifer Lemaster, FNP-C, will see...
Knox County Broadband Steering Team appeals for help to verify accuracy of new National Broadband Map
The Knox County Broadband Steering Team is asking county residents to go online to the new National Broadband Map to verify the location of their home or business and the accuracy of the information regarding the availability of high-speed internet service. If the location and availability information is not accurate,...
wvik.org
Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election
Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
wrmj.com
Golden Eagles Get First Conference Win
Mercer County beat ROWVA-Williamsfield 50-39 to earn a Lincoln Trail Conference win. The Golden Eagles led 20-10 after the first quarter, but the Cougars opened the second quarter on an 11-0 run to take a 21-20 lead. Mercer County ended the first half scoring six in a row to take a 26-21 lead at halftime. Maddie Hofmann led all scorers with 18 points in the win. Mercer County is 3-5 overall and 1-2 in the Lincoln Trail Conference. ROWVA-Williamsfield is 6-5 and 1-2 in conference play.
wrmj.com
Truth In Taxation Hearing Brings Seven Residents To Aledo City Hall
The biggest crowd in a while at an Aledo City Council meeting. Seven people showed up Tuesday night for a truth in taxation hearing. Aledo’s tax levy is increasing by 14-percent, but that’s because the city’s TIF is sunsetting says Mayor Chris Hagloch. The city’s original TIF...
wcbu.org
Peoria County Board elects new leadership
The new Peoria County Board was sworn in Monday night. Many of the faces around the horseshoe are familiar. James Dillon, a West Peoria Democrat, was elected the new board chairman. He replaces Andrew Rand, who's served as chairman since 2014. Democrat Sharon Williams was chosen as the new vice chair, replacing Republican Jim Fennell.
