FORECAST: Rain coming, some of it may be heavy at times
Chief meteorologist Mark Dixon said Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance for showers. Meteorologist Scot Haney said while temperatures will be mild on Tuesday, rain arrives in the afternoon.
CT DOT preparing for storms this winter
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - The official start to winter is later this month, but the state is already taking measures to prepare for any wintry weather. Eyewitness News toured some Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) facilities Tuesday. One of the big challenges is that more plow drivers and mechanics...
We continue our tour of holiday lights displays, all around the state
Suspects steal thousands from Old Saybrook Walmart, threaten to shoot employee. In security video you can see the suspects walking out of the store with Legos in their cart as one employee tries to stop them. Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Julie Minogue.
Post-holiday spike in sickness has some pharmacy shelves bare
HARTFORD, Connecticut — We are officially in the post-Thanksgiving spike when it comes to sickness. From COVID to the flu and RSV. To make matters worse, now pharmacies are having trouble keeping medication in stock to treat respiratory illness. “I’m hoping that flu and COVID season is not going...
‘Together We Grow’ event in Hartford to discuss bringing in cannabis revenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An event in Hartford on Wednesday will put the cannabis industry in the spotlight. With other states like Massachusetts bringing in billions of dollars in business through cannabis, Connecticut looks poised to do the same. Leaders like Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin, state legislators, representatives from the...
Look familiar? These 5 holiday movies were filmed in Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Part of getting into the Christmas spirit is binging holiday movies, but a few might look extra familiar this year. See just a handful of recent holiday movies that were filmed in the Nutmeg State:. “Next Stop, Christmas”. The Hallmark flick, which premiered in 2021, features...
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
Connecticut DOT facing another snowplow driver shortage, but technology is helping
DOT leaders say the agency is down 122 drivers, and staffing is down 30% for mechanics to keep all those plows on the road.
Connecticut raptor populations soar, while some coastal wading birds face pressure
Recent decades have brought a remarkable population bounceback for some of Connecticut's most charismatic birds of prey. But that same time span also brought new pressures to coastal-nesting communities of wading birds like night-herons and egrets. That's according to the latest "State of the Birds" report from The Connecticut Audubon...
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Connecticut
A Duchess based eatery is being credited as the best restaurant chain in Connecticut. Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every U.S. state, which included Duchess as the top choice coming out of Connecticut. "Duchess is a restaurant chain that you will only find in Connecticut,"...
CT flu cases surge since Thanksgiving; highest among New England states
Since the start of the current flu season, Connecticut has had 12,000 flu cases and 153 hospitalizations for the illness. The state Department of Public Health confirmed the first death of a resident in New London County due to influenza this season. In fact, Connecticut has the highest number of...
Bear finds home in tree of Connecticut backyard
A Connecticut homeowner is working to have a bear removed from her property. The animal is sheltering in the hole of a tree in the backyard. “He thinks he owns the tree,” said the West Hartford resident. WVIT’s Mike Massaro reports.Dec. 7, 2022.
Two winning Lucky for Life tickets sold in CT
(WFSB) – Two winning Lucky for Life tickets were sold in Connecticut on Tuesday. CT Lottery said a $365,000 a year for life ticket was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill and a $25,000 a year for life ticket was sold at the Henny Penny in Mystic. Check...
High number of flu cases causing treatment shortages
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The flu is hitting Connecticut hard and earlier than usual this year. The state is now seeing shortages of the medications typically used to treat the flu. “The number of people who are testing positive had tripled in the past two weeks, and we are probably on track to continue to […]
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
These CT restaurants are serving Christmas Eve, Christmas Day dinner
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. These Connecticut restaurants are preparing special Christmas Eve and Christmas Day meals, available for dine-in or takeout. Here's a sampling of menus around the state. Artisan Restaurant's locations in Southport and West Hartford offer a dine-in menu for Christmas...
VIDEO: Students from Ukraine adjusting to life in CT
Suspects steal thousands from Old Saybrook Walmart, threaten to shoot employee. Chief Spera says London and the two women have stolen $3,800 worth of Legos from Walmart dating back to October.
These 10 Connecticut Restaurant Meals Need to Be on Your Bucket List
When an out-of-state friend or relative comes to visit me, I want to show off Connecticut's culinary landscape. We have so many superior restaurants, dare I say, some of the best in the world?. I want them to leave here saying "That was the best _____ I've ever had in...
Sikorsky loses helicopter contract, unsettling CT supply chain
Army decision on contract for Black Hawk successor came as a shock to hundreds of aerospace suppliers in CT. Just off the Merritt Parkway in Stratford, on the western bank of the Housatonic River, sits one of Sikorsky’s iconic Black Hawk helicopters and the company’s manufacturing facility in the distance beyond it. A conspicuous sight for drivers-by, the aircraft represents one of Connecticut’s most heralded exports — along with the hundreds of small manufacturing businesses and thousands of skilled workers it has taken to produce since the first UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft came off the line in the 1970s.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Connecticut
The Constitution State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Fairfield County, you might just want to visit.
