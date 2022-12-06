Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses

Read full article on original website
WTOP
Maryland court upholds murder conviction in 2017 stabbing of Black student
The man sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 stabbing of Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III on the campus of University of Maryland in College Park will stay in prison. Sean Urbanski’s first-degree murder conviction was upheld by Maryland’s Court of Special Appeals, in an opinion issued Wednesday.
Attorneys who forced reforms in unemployment claims system win settlement with state
State Department of Labor settles suit brought by Marylanders who struggled to receive benefits The post Attorneys who forced reforms in unemployment claims system win settlement with state appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Residents Charged with Unemployment Insurance Fraud
Three Silver Spring residents face federal charges in connection with unemployment insurance fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland. Altogether, 11 Maryland and California residents were charged in a scheme in which more than 200 fraudulent claims were submitted for a total of $1.6 million, according to the press release. The defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identify theft.
fox5dc.com
Residents blame police shortage for ongoing crime in Virginia neighborhood
Residents in a Fairfax County neighborhood are speaking out after ongoing crime in the area including home burglaries and break-ins. They’re blaming a massive shortage of police. FOX 5's Tisha Lewis has the latest details.
WGMD Radio
Parsonsburg, Maryland Man Sentenced on Weapons and Drug Charges
26-year-old Phillip James Marvel faces years of incarceration after investigators from the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and found various types of controlled dangerous substances as well as a shotgun and ammunition. Investigators also searched his vehicle where they found additional controlled dangerous substances. Marvel pleaded guilty, and the Associate Judge for the Circuit Court of Wicomico County, The Honorable Matthew Maciarello sentenced him to 35 years of incarceration with all but 15 years being suspended.
Virginia restaurant owner hit with COVID violations says Youngkin's executive order won't help
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia restaurant owner whose business was raided by police over liquor license violations Friday morning is slamming a new executive order by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. On Tuesday, the governor issued an executive order ending COVID violation fines. Youngkin said he would like to go even...
Gov. Hogan orders TikTok ban for Maryland state employees because of cybersecurity risk
BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive to prohibit the use of TikTok, and other China and Russia-based products and platforms for state government officials.TikTok is known for its viral videos and for exploding in popularity during the pandemic. "My daughter taught me over COVID that you can learn a lot in 15 seconds," La-Wanda Carter of Baltimore said.The social media platform is now being scrutinized over cybersecurity concerns. Lawanda Carter of Baltimore said her job has done the same."We've had to eliminate the app from our phones," Carter said.Governor Hogan said in a statement that those...
WJLA
Alsobrooks on combating crime, bringing FBI headquarters & Commanders to Prince George's
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is starting her second term in office. Alsobrooks along with a new 11-member council were sworn into office in the county's inaugural ceremony on Monday. Alsobrooks joined 7News in the studio Tuesday morning to talk about her...
PPP loan fraud sentencing happening today
A man will be sentenced Wednesday morning for his role in a PPP loan fraud scheme worth more than $2.8 million.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland suspends license of 'Ever Forward' captain
The Maryland Board of Pilots announced the suspension of the license of the captain of the Ever Forward ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay back in the spring of 2022. Captain Steven Germac was operating the ship when it became stuck in the Bay for over five weeks back in March.
Police catch burglary in progress at Annapolis BMW dealership
Overnight Thursday Anne Arundel County officers noticed a pair of suspicious vehicles in the BMW of Annapolis lot.
fox5dc.com
Metro operations back to normal after off-duty FBI agent shoots, kills suspected attacker at station
WASHINGTON - Metro operations are back to normal Thursday after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside a downtown Washington, D.C. station after investigators say he was attacked. Officials say the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Metro Center station along the Red Line...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two Virginia residents arrested in stolen car; one with unlicensed gun
NEW ROCHELLE – Police in New Rochelle arrested a man and woman from Virginia at a Main Street gas station while in a stolen vehicle. Both were arrested following a brief investigation. An unlicensed 9mm handgun was also found on one of the suspects. Zena Johnson, 26, of Dale...
gctalon.org
Changes to the Maryland Drivers Test
The Maryland Vehicle Administration (MVA) announced changes to the drivers test impacting novice drivers hoping to earn licenses effective June 6, 2022. In response to COVID-19, the MVA modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020. New drivers needed to follow social distancing requirements for health and safety, so tests were conducted on a closed course with the licensing agent instructing outside of the car.
Police ID 28-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed By FBI Special Agent At Metro Center Station In DC
New details have emerged as police continue to investigate the fatal officer-involved shooting at the Metro Center Station in Washington, DC on Wednesday. Troy Bullock, 28, of Southeast, DC, has been identified as the victim who was shot and killed by an FBI special agent inside the station at G St…
Wbaltv.com
Maryland county executives take oaths of office, not without some controversy
BEL AIR, Md. — Monday marked the start of new terms for many elected officials across Maryland. For many county executives in the region, it was the beginning of a second term. That's true for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Anne Arundel County...
wnav.com
ATF: Multiple Robbery Attempts at Anne Arundel & Montgomery Gun Stores
ATF is working with Anne Arundel and Montgomery County police to investigate multiple burglaries & attempted burglaries of gun stores that occurred between November 19-28 at Atlantic Guns, Field Traders LLC, and Scott’s Gunsmithing in Anne Arundel & Montgomery counties. Investigators are still working to determine whether these incidents...
3 teens overdose, 1 dies within 5 days; Prince William County Police link to fentanyl-laced pills
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — The Prince William County Police Department is issuing a warning to residents after three overdoses involving teenagers, including one that resulted in death; the overdoses occurred within a 5-day span. Police believe the overdoses are possibly linked to the juveniles consuming counterfeit Percocet pills...
$450 million steel plant to open in West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Thursday that a Fortune 500 company will open a new plant in the Mountain State.
Student Breaks Out Concealed Gun During School Fight At Maryland High School, Sheriff Says
A potentially scary and tragic scene nearly played out in Charles County when a student in a Maryland high school took out a concealed weapon during a fight with another teen on Wednesday afternoon, investigators say.At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, detectives from the Charles Coun…
