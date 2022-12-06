Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses

BALTIMORE - Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan issued an emergency directive to prohibit the use of TikTok, and other China and Russia-based products and platforms for state government officials.TikTok is known for its viral videos and for exploding in popularity during the pandemic. "My daughter taught me over COVID that you can learn a lot in 15 seconds," La-Wanda Carter of Baltimore said.The social media platform is now being scrutinized over cybersecurity concerns. Lawanda Carter of Baltimore said her job has done the same."We've had to eliminate the app from our phones," Carter said.Governor Hogan said in a statement that those...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO