suntimesnews.com
The new 730 Area Code is coming to Southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Commerce Commission has announced a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new 730 area code will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The first prefix in the...
suntimesnews.com
Chick-fil-A Supply to open new distribution center in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Chick-fil-A Supply, LLC, a subsidiary and distribution service provider of Chick-fil-A, Inc., announced today it will open a new distribution center in Maryland Heights, investing $16 million and creating more than 60 new jobs. The 100,000-square-foot facility will be used to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A restaurants across the St. Louis area.
suntimesnews.com
Boerding named new Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmer chair
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Andrew Boerding, of St. Charles, was announced as the new chair of the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Committee at the organization’s 108th annual meeting December 6 at Lake of the Ozarks. He replaces Bryant Kagay, of Maysville, whose one-year term expired.
suntimesnews.com
Amy Jo Estes re-elected to Missouri Farm Bureau Board
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Amy Jo Estes, of Rosebud, was re-elected to a two-year term on the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) board of directors during the organization’s 108th annual meeting December 6 at the Lake of the Ozarks. Estes represents members south of the Missouri River in the at-large position.
suntimesnews.com
December 9 River Region Sports Wrap
STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve High School football players, coaches, parents, administrators and fans earned the SEMO Football Officials Association Sportsmanship Award for both 2021 and 2022. Middle School Basketball. STE. GENEVIEVE – The Ste. Genevieve Middle School seventh grade boys lost to Central 46-26. The eighth...
suntimesnews.com
Governor Parson declares December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY – On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson hosted a ceremony at the State Capitol proclaiming December as Christmas Tree Month in Missouri. The proclamation was presented to winners of the Missouri Christmas Tree Association’s annual wreath and tree contests held earlier this year at the association’s annual convention.
suntimesnews.com
New COVID-19 cases in Missouri jump 38 percent in a week
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports 7,102 new cases of COVID-19 in Missouri as of Tuesday. That’s 1,937 more, or a 38 percent increase from the previous week’s 5,165 new cases of COVID 19. Locally:. There were 37 new cases of...
suntimesnews.com
Three individuals honored with Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Three individuals were honored with the Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) Outstanding Service to Agriculture Award December 5. The presentations were made by MOFB President Garrett Hawkins during the opening session of the organization’s annual meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks. The award is...
suntimesnews.com
Missouri launches interactive dashboard displaying pregnancy-associated deaths
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Annually, an average of 61 Missouri women die while pregnant or within one year of pregnancy, making Missouri rank 44th in maternal mortality. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is leading the nation in launching the first statewide, interactive dashboard displaying maternal mortality data.
suntimesnews.com
Dennis J. Beckermann
A funeral will be held Friday, December 16, 2022 for 65-year-old Dennis J. Beckermann of Sainte Genevieve, Mo., who passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in Belleville, Ill. He was born October 23, 1957 in Perryville, Mo. a son of Robert Beckrmann and Dollie (Blanford) Beckermann who both preceded him in death.
suntimesnews.com
Vicki Voigt named State of Missouri and Missouri Department of Natural Resources Team Member of the Month
JEFFERSON CITY — Vicki Voigt, geologic mapping unit chief with the Missouri Department of Natural Re-sources’ Division of Missouri Geological Survey, has been selected the State of Missouri and department Team Member of the Month for November 2022. Voigt was selected for her service to the department and her efforts coordinating the U.S. Geological Survey’s 2022 Digital Mapping Techniques Conference held in Rolla.
suntimesnews.com
Do you want to become a beekeeper?
SMITHVILLE, Mo. — We hope the answer to that somewhat rhetorical question is “yes” and now is the time to start!. This is the time of year many people ponder on whether to become a beekeeper. There are winter training courses across the State where people can learn how to get started.
suntimesnews.com
Rep. Friess’ district director tours Rock City facility
RED BUD, Ill. – On November 30th, 2022, State Representative Friess’ District Director, Cathy, had the great pleasure of touring Rock City – an Admiral Parkway Development. The tour was coordinated by Edie Koch of Monroe County Economic Development Corp. The tour was arranged to promote the advantages of the massive underground facility.
suntimesnews.com
NRCS Missouri announces accelerated funding through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) Climate Smart Agriculture – Native Forages Initiative
COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is now accepting applications for accelerated Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) ACT NOW funding to help grazing operations diversify their operations and build climate resiliency. Through this unique opportunity, producers and landowners can receive technical and financial assistance...
suntimesnews.com
Filing is underway in Perryville
PERRYVILLE – Filing opened Tuesday for the April 2023 Municipal and School Election. Those filing for the board of aldermen were Alderman Dennis W. House who is seeking to stay in office. He was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Larry Riney when he was elected mayor. Now Aldermen House will seek his own two-year term. He is opposed by Seth W. Amschler.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs and Elks Lodge 158 Commemorate the 81st Anniversary of Pearl Harbor
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs and the Elk Lodge 158 commemorated the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor with a program featuring the symbolic wreath laying ceremony by the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors. “We are proud to gather today...
suntimesnews.com
$5 million to expand homeless shelters in Illinois
CHICAGO – As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The increased demand could create difficulties for shelters, putting some of the most vulnerable Illinois residents at risk. To address this concern, the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced today an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
suntimesnews.com
Missouri 5th graders invited to participate in 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest
JEFFERSON CITY – To help children learn about staying safe and to raise awareness of missing children, the Department of Public Safety is inviting Missouri fifth graders to participate in the annual National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. The national winner and his/her parents and teacher will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 40th annual National Missing Children’s Day Ceremony on May 24, 2023. Transportation and lodging will be provided.
suntimesnews.com
State awards $20 Million to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions for workforce innovation
JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Governor Mike Parson has announced that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) has awarded $20 million in funding to nearly two dozen postsecondary institutions to provide high-demand career training for new and underrepresented populations and to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on agriculture and supply chains.
suntimesnews.com
Federal REAL ID deadline extended to May 7, 2025
CHICAGO – Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has extended the federal REAL ID deadline an additional two years, from May 3, 2023, to May 7, 2025. With this extension, current standard Illinois driver’s licenses or ID cards will...
