Close election results in Antioch, Richmond council races to get a second look in recount

Contra Costa County’s elections department isn’t done counting after all. The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.
Recounts requested in two Contra Costa county elections

CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.
New bill would cap apartment security deposits

(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
San Jose launches site for searching police records

It’s been four years since former Governor Jerry Brown signed California Senate Bill 1421, which requires police departments and agencies to make public records relating to certain instances of police misconduct. It’s been one year since current Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 16, which expands public access...
Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community

The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
Weapons station stance knocks McGallian from Concord council

CONCORD, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — It took one word to possibly torpedo the city’s plans for the development of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station (CNWS). When voters heard that word leading up to the Nov. 8 election, it changed everything. For the first time in 30 years, an incumbent City Council member lost his seat by a word with powerful connotations.
Court rules Terraces of Lafayette apartments meet state environmental laws, can proceed

Lafayette’s controversial Terraces of Lafayette development can move forward, a state court of appeals has ruled. Held up in court for about two years, the Nov. 30 appellate court ruling upheld a superior court’s 2021 decision, finding that the city’s 2013 environmental review report complied with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the city properly followed the state’s housing accountability act in approving the project.
San Francisco targets taggers with money for property owners forced to clean up graffiti

Property owners in San Francisco’s neighborhood commercial districts will soon be able to request graffiti removal free of cost. Under a two-year pilot graffiti abatement program recently announced by Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Public Works will send out city crews and contractors to remove tags off of storefronts and private properties.
