Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
Stolen car reported in September 1992 found buried at California mansionMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtherton, CA
Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested After Killing Lover and Her Husband While They SleptTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Dublin, CA
Related
KQED
San José Council to Fill Vacancies With Appointments, Not Special Elections
Two upcoming vacancies on the San José City Council will be filled by appointments, not special elections, after the council ended a marathon meeting Monday night by voting to pick replacements for openings in District 8 and District 10. The decision was an early political setback for Mayor-Elect Matt...
San Jose receives millions from the state for homeless motels, so where are these rooms?
SAN JOSE HAS received millions from the state to add hundreds of permanent and temporary homes in an attempt to alleviate homelessness across the city. But progress is slow with only 76 units available so far. As of December, San Jose has received roughly $74 million from a state program...
Close election results in Antioch, Richmond council races to get a second look in recount
Contra Costa County’s elections department isn’t done counting after all. The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.
sanjoseinside.com
Split SJ City Council Votes to Appoint Two New Members, Rejecting Public Pleas for Special Election
The San Jose City Council voted 7-4 to appoint two new members to two-year terms to fill District 8 and District 10 vacancies. "It is unprecedented and I think it brings shame to our city, " said Mayor Sam Liccardo after the 11:30pm vote. Liccardo had joined Mayor-elect Matt Mahan...
Recounts requested in two Contra Costa county elections
CONTRA COSTA - A whole month after election day, it seems as though Contra Costa County's elections department isn't done counting after all.The county elections office has received two recount requests for races from the Nov. 8 election. The first concerns the Antioch District 1 City Council race, which Tamisha Torres-Walker won over Joy Motts by three votes. The second is for the Richmond District 2 City Council race, which ended in a tie between Andrew Butt and Cesar Zepeda.Zepeda ended up winning a drawing of sealed envelopes in Richmond on Tuesday.California law allows any voter to request a recount....
SF supervisors reject use of ‘killer robots’ for police department after international outcry
Following local protests and international criticism, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors reversed a decision Tuesday that would have allowed law enforcement to deploy armed robots. Last week, the board gave a go-ahead for the police to use killer remote-controlled robots in what police have described as dire, life and...
Santa Clara County official raises six figures to run for Congress—someday
It’s no secret Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian has long considered a congressional run. But just because he isn’t running right now doesn’t mean he isn’t preparing. Simitian has collected roughly $600,000 in donations through his congressional campaign committee, Friends of Simitian, over nearly 14...
Via Wilma Chan: San Lorenzo becomes latest community to name street for late supervisor
The late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan now has at least two streets in the county named after her following the recent renaming of Via Mercado in the town of San Lorenzo. A host of community leaders watched the Nov. 30 unveiling of Via Wilma Chan at the intersection with...
New bill would cap apartment security deposits
(KRON) – Rent prices in the Bay Area are already overwhelming for many people, and high security depots can make it impossible for someone to move into a new place. San Francisco Assemblymember Matt Haney introduced a bill into the state assembly this week that would set a maximum for apartment security deposits. The average […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Supervisor race turns ugly
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — Ken Carlson thought he was retired. The former police officer and Pleasant Hill City council member was going to settle back with his husband and kids and “take a breather.” But then he was convinced – perhaps a bit by himself – that he could do more, and he led a five-person race for District 4 Supervisor in June.
kalw.org
San Jose launches site for searching police records
It’s been four years since former Governor Jerry Brown signed California Senate Bill 1421, which requires police departments and agencies to make public records relating to certain instances of police misconduct. It’s been one year since current Governor Gavin Newsom signed California Senate Bill 16, which expands public access...
multihousingnews.com
Affirmed Housing Opens California Affordable Community
The property also offers supportive housing for formerly homeless populations. Affirmed Housing Group has brought 87 units of affordable housing online in San Jose, Calif. The affordable housing developer officially opened Vela after starting construction in November 2020 and welcoming its first tenants in August of this year. Affirmed Housing...
pioneerpublishers.com
Weapons station stance knocks McGallian from Concord council
CONCORD, CA (Dec. 6, 2022) — It took one word to possibly torpedo the city’s plans for the development of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station (CNWS). When voters heard that word leading up to the Nov. 8 election, it changed everything. For the first time in 30 years, an incumbent City Council member lost his seat by a word with powerful connotations.
Woman who led U.S. Capitol Police following Jan. 6 riot to be next UC Berkeley police chief
The former interim head of the U.S. Capitol Police will be the new chief of police for the University of California at Berkeley, campus officials announced this week. Yogananda Pittman will take charge on Feb. 1, 2023, and is replacing Margo Bennett, who is retiring, according to UC Berkeley officials.
Court rules Terraces of Lafayette apartments meet state environmental laws, can proceed
Lafayette’s controversial Terraces of Lafayette development can move forward, a state court of appeals has ruled. Held up in court for about two years, the Nov. 30 appellate court ruling upheld a superior court’s 2021 decision, finding that the city’s 2013 environmental review report complied with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and that the city properly followed the state’s housing accountability act in approving the project.
San Francisco targets taggers with money for property owners forced to clean up graffiti
Property owners in San Francisco’s neighborhood commercial districts will soon be able to request graffiti removal free of cost. Under a two-year pilot graffiti abatement program recently announced by Mayor London Breed, San Francisco Public Works will send out city crews and contractors to remove tags off of storefronts and private properties.
Oakland North
‘Voters have decided it’s time to try something different’: Pamela Price’s election signals reform in district attorney’s office
When Pamela Price takes office next month, she is expected to usher in an era of change and reform in Alameda County, where retiring district attorney Nancy O’Malley held the post for 13 years. The election was historic even before a winner emerged, as both candidates were African American,...
Musk lashes out at SF mayor over investigation into Twitter’s makeshift bedrooms for employees
Twitter CEO Elon Musk lashed out at San Francisco Mayor London Breed (D) on Tuesday after the city opened an investigation into the social media company for converting extra office space into sleeping quarters for its employees. “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe…
Silicon Valley officials shut down their Twitter accounts
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen recently deactivated his office’s Twitter account, but he isn’t the first South Bay politico to leave the social media site—and he likely isn’t the last. Rosen deactivated the DA’s official Twitter account earlier this week, noting the recent takeover...
sfstandard.com
God’s Plan: New California Housing Law Could Unlock 40K Acres for Homes
A new state bill could make it easier to build affordable housing on church or nonprofit college land. The law could unlock nearly 40,000 acres of land across the state for new housing, according to a report on a previous version of the law. In San Francisco, around 98 acres...
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0