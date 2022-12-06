Read full article on original website
Homemade Fettuccine Alfredo, a pasta favorite
Fettuccine alfredo is one of my favorites pasta dishes to make. Alfredo sauce is a delicious, rich and creamy white sauce, made from scratch that is so versatile. You can eat it alone or mixed with grilled chicken or shrimp. It can also be used a dipping sauce for breadsticks or on pizza as well.
Delish
Sloppy Joe Meatball Bake
Meatballs don’t take the sloppy out of sloppy Joes, they just turn it into a whole new form. Trust us—these little ones are just as delicious as the original ground beef version. Cheesy, hefty, and super-saucy, this skillet dish also comes together in just under an hour, making it the perfect anytime meal.
Bacon, Egg, and Cheese-Stuffed French Toast Sticks Will Become Your Favorite On-the-Go Breakfast
If you’re a fan of French toast, but never imagined that this breakfast favorite could be transformed into a savory dish (like waffles), thanks to Chef Josh Elkin, we now have the perfect recipe for you. Known for creating unique recipes, Chef Josh’s recent mash-up of bacon, egg, and cheese French toast brings an elevated flavor profile to the classic dishes it’s named after.
12tomatoes.com
Indian-Style Fried Chicken
Bites sized pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight then coated with masala, herbs and spices. Delicious fried chicken is not just a Southern thing – there’s more than one way to season a bird! International styled chicken restaurants are becoming extremely popular across the US, ranging from Korean wings and Taiwanese popcorn chicken to the Filipino favorite – twice-cooked golden chicken made famous by Jollibees (one of our favorite chicken chains). These international chicken faves have helped pave the way for Indian-style fried chicken, which has a rich and interesting tradition of its own.
Food & Wine
Buffalo Wings
There’s no substitute for a classic Buffalo wing when it comes to snacking while watching a game or relaxing on a weekend afternoon. These wings are fried, then tossed in a buttery hot sauce and served with blue cheese dipping sauce and celery. The tangy blue cheese dressing is the perfect counterpart to the wings. If you like extra-crispy wings, fry them for an extra minute or two. And if you have an air fryer, cook the wings skin-side up to keep the skin as crispy as possible.
therecipecritic.com
Nashville Hot Sauce
A classic Southern condiment, this Nashville hot sauce is the best for coating chicken in flavorful spice! It mixes up with just a few simple ingredients. You're going to love having it on hand!
As Temperatures Dip, Wendy’s Drops New Italian Mozzarella Sandwiches and Garlic Fries
Wendy’s all-new Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, Italian Mozzarella Cheeseburger and Garlic Fries are bringing bold and savory innovation to menus this winter. Stacked in your favor with flavor, this match made in Italian heaven will fulfill your comfort food cravings and leave you satis-fried. The Italian Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich...
