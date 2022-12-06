There’s no substitute for a classic Buffalo wing when it comes to snacking while watching a game or relaxing on a weekend afternoon. These wings are fried, then tossed in a buttery hot sauce and served with blue cheese dipping sauce and celery. The tangy blue cheese dressing is the perfect counterpart to the wings. If you like extra-crispy wings, fry them for an extra minute or two. And if you have an air fryer, cook the wings skin-side up to keep the skin as crispy as possible.

3 DAYS AGO