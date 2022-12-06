Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
'It's not safe' neighbors near FM 973 say road needs safety improvements
A deadly week on FM 973. This week there have been several crashes and at least two deaths on the road, one resulting in the death of a 20-year-old woman and putting a 17-year-old girl in the hospital. Neighbors that live off of FM 973, like Garwood Williams, describe the...
Samsung now owns part of Williamson County road; construction underway for its replacement
A neighbor who asked to keep her name hidden said she's lived in the area for 34 years, and the noise and increased traffic linked to the construction is a nuisance.
fox7austin.com
Body found in ditch in Southeast Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Travis County EMS says a man was found dead in a ditch around 7:30 this morning in Southeast Travis County. The Texas Department of Public Safety says they're investigating it as a possible hit-and-run. It happened on North FM 973 Road near Platt Lane and officials...
inforney.com
County approves school district land swap
After approval by both the Liberty Hill and Leander Independent School District's Boards of Trustees, Williamson County has green-lighted a land swap between the districts that includes parts of the Larkspur and Bar W subdivisions. Following the discovery of 27 students living in Larkspur that were mistakenly attending Leander schools...
1 dead after crash in Cedar Park, officials responding
The Cedar Park Police Department said it was responding to a fatal crash in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard.
CBS Austin
Cedar Park PD responding to fatal crash
The Cedar Park Police Department is currently on the scene of a fatal collision. It happened Thursday afternoon in the 1900 block of West Whitestone Boulevard near the intersection of Anderson Mill Road. All eastbound traffic is being diverted into the center lane. Drivers should expect delays and avoid the...
Williamson County puts around 60 boxes of Narcan in county buildings
Jarosek said the number of overdoses in the county has increased by 8% from 2021 to 2022, but a more drastic jump of 20% happened from 2020 to 2021.
Lakeway begins planning for RM 620 overlay project
Shown is a rendering of planned RM 620 configuration. The city of Lakeway will be developing an overlay district to manage the effects of the project. (Daniel Wagner/Vox) An Overlay zoning district, or geographic zoning district layered on top of an existing zoning district, is being developed by the city of Lakeway to help mitigate the anticipated impacts of the planned expansion of RM 620, according to a report from city staff.
Travis County, residents prepare for next winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — According to Travis County and the National Weather Service, Central Texas could expect a pretty normal "Texas" winter. Drier conditions and above-average temperatures are forecasted, but any meteorologist will tell you that nothing is guaranteed. Meteorologists were given only weeks warning ahead of the 2021 winter...
CBS Austin
Historic countywide recount completed for Hays County Judge, District Attorney races
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A historic recount for Hays County Judge and District Attorney finally comes to an end nearly a month after the general election. The Republican candidates in both races filed the petitions to ensure the election was accurate and error-free. Hays County election officials say this...
KVUE
Homeless camp complaints rise in South Austin neighborhood
Residents in a South Austin neighborhood want the City to do something about a homeless camp near their homes. Neighbors say it is creating unsafe conditions.
Austin Chronicle
Public Notice: Public Land for Public Good, Act 3
Why is it so hard to make actual progress on housing?. After months of toil, Council Member Kathie Tovo finally succeeded in passing most of her omnibus resolution to create a consistent, reliable, transparent process to ensure that the future use of city-owned property supports Council's policy priorities on issues such as affordable housing, transportation, living wages, day care, space for creatives, and more (see "Public Notice: Public Land for Public Good?" Oct. 28). Tovo broke the logjam by carving her original document into five separate resolutions, four of which were adopted at last week's Council meeting, with the other left pending.
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
fox7austin.com
Liberty Hill ISD to use AI to stop security threats
FOX 7 was told Liberty Hill ISD recently spent about $3 million on several security upgrades. That includes being the first in Texas to purchase the AI system.
Austin’s Vision Zero reports 30% decline in crashes on revamped roads
Officials from the City of Austin's Vision Zero program reported a 30% reduction in crashes this year on improved roadways, compared to 2021.
Car crashes into Kelly’s Irish Pub, new bar in south Austin
A new south Austin bar is in good spirits after a car crashed into its building on Saturday.
fox7austin.com
City to clean up South Austin encampment after homeless person throws rock at home
AUSTIN, Texas - In the early morning hours of Dec. 2, Kayvon Rashidi and his girlfriend woke up to the sound of someone screaming. Then they hear a loud crash. It wasn’t until they watched their security camera footage that they realized someone had come onto their property, picked up a rock from their garden and thrown it at their front door.
Urban Rooftop in Round Rock reopens following 11-month renovation
Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Urban Rooftop reopened Nov. 18 following an 11-month renovation at 411 W. Main St. The renovated restaurant occupying the building's fourth floor now features a more "upscale" environment, additional climate-controlled seating and a totally new menu featuring flatbreads, tuna tartare and charcuterie among other new items. 512-520-5570. wwwurbaneatdrink.com.
Family fears dead relative is ‘lost’ in Travis County cemetery
He's been buried in a Travis County cemetery for nearly 20 years, but the family of Wilbert Thompson fears he's been lost. Because of a moved headstone and records the county admits are poor, the family no longer believes Thompson is where the county says he is.
fox7austin.com
Santa Rides set for Dec. 13-15 in Kyle
KYLE, Texas - Santa is coming to town and the city of Kyle is helping to make sure all the kids get to see and wave to him. The Kyle Police Department and Kyle Parks and Recreation are partnering to provide Santa Rides from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 13-15. The city...
