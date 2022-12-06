ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

How To Watch The Detroit Pistons At Miami Heat Tuesday, Injury Report, Betting Lines Etc

By Shandel Richardson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19jpV3_0jZ4VYqZ00

The Heat play host to the Detroit Pistons Tuesday at home

View the original article to see embedded media.

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: Miami

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -8.5

VITALS: The Heat and Pistons meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, as the Heat have not lost a season series to Detroit in seven consecutive seasons. The Heat are 65-56 all-time versus the Pistons during the regular season, including 37-23 in home games and 28-33 in road games. For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Pistons, Buddy Boeheim (G League), Cade Cunningham (shin), Braxton Key (G League) and Isaiah Livers (shoulder) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

PISTONS

F Bojan Bogdanovic

F Isaiah Stewart

C Marvin Bagley III

G Jaden Ivey

G Killian Hayes

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on losing to a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies: “They did what they were supposed to do, had a couple men down and came out and competed extremely hard and played extremely well.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's loss to Memphis Grizzlies. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to loss in Memphis. CLICK HERE

Father and son recreate Dwyane Wade/LeBron James moment. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com , use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

TWITTER : @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Would this Bojan Bogdanovic trade really help?

The Detroit Pistons are a rebuilding team that has several useful veteran players, so it makes sense that they are going to be mentioned in trade rumors. Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel and even Cory Joseph could all help contending teams, so the Pistons are sure to be getting more calls as the trade deadline inches closer.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
AllClippers

LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat Injury Report Revealed

In one of the longest combined injury reports of the young season, the LA Clippers and Miami Heat have a lot of players with differing injury statuses. For the Clippers, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, Jason Preston, and Moussa Diabate are all out. It's an extensive list for the Clippers, but one that is easier to follow than a Miami injury report that has 12 players with four different statuses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
InsideTheHeat

Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster

TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat. With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster. "It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Grizzlies' Jake LaRavia (foot) out again on Wednesday

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jake LaRavia (foot) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaRavia continues to deal with a foot injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Detroit Pistons on Friday. LaRavia is averaging 11.7 FanDuel...
MEMPHIS, TN
InsideTheHeat

Dwyane Wade Speaks On The Difficulties Of Fatherhood

Since retiring from the NBA, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has become more known for his parental role. While him and his family have been in the news for certain things that stir up controversy, Wade joined E!’s Laverne Cox at the 2022 People Choice’s Awards on Dec. 6 to discuss life as a parent.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy