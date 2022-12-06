Read full article on original website
Related
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in December 2022
Here at Electrek we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through those thousands of miles of riding, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
electrek.co
Study finds electric bikes are 21% more fun and 13% more efficient than pedal bikes
Electric bikes, which provide motor assistance to make pedaling easier, have seen surging popularity over the past decade as a fun and efficient alternative form of transportation. One of the biggest successes of the e-bike movement has been creating new riders out of drivers that wouldn’t have otherwise considered switching from a car to a pedal bike. Now, a new study is showing just how much more efficient (and fun) e-bikes are than pedal bikes.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
The best electric scooters in 2022
Electric scooters have become increasingly popular as personal transportation, so we tested 7 leading micromobility vehicles that can get you to and from work, school or errands without breaking a sweat or getting angry looks from your fellow straphangers if you use a bus or train along the way.
techeblog.com
James Bruton Builds a Cardboard Electric Bike That You Can Actually Ride
You won’t find it racing GMC’s Hummer EV bike, but James Bruton’s cardboard electric bike is something most probably never though possible. This required heavy duty cardboard tubes, a multitude of 3D-printed parts, and lots of corrugated material for the wheels. An electric drive system was chosen for its ease of installation, as pedals and chains would require a lot more work.
The Jetcycle Max: Hybrid Kayaking and Cycling All-In-One!
I am always amazed when a new form of transportation is introduced to the masses. For example, hydrofoiling isn’t that new, but a company like Jetcycle has found yet another way to utilize it “recumbent-style.” I have looked at hydrofoiling boats like the Quadrofoil:
CNET
T-Mobile's Latest 5G Home Internet Bundle Will Drop the Price to $25 Per Month
T-Mobile is getting more aggressive with its Home Internet offers. On Thursday the carrier will begin offering a "very limited time" deal through which existing T-Mobile users can add its 5G Home Internet service for $25 per month, the carrier has confirmed to CNET. The deal will be available to all T-Mobile customers with at least one voice line, so long as they don't already have, or recently had, Home Internet service.
CNET
Google Chrome Update Rolls Out Battery and Memory Saving Features
Browsing with Google Chrome on desktop should be a bit smoother and more battery efficient with two new features rolling out with its latest update, Google said in a blog post Thursday. New to the browser are energy saver and memory saver tools. When the memory saver setting is engaged,...
CNET
Pixel Fold 360-Degree Renders Show A Thin Foldable With Big Cameras
The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
ZDNet
Strava's 2022 Year in Sport: E-bikes for fitness and commuting
Strava captures an immense amount of data from more than 100 million members, and it is always interesting to check out the annual Year in Sport report. The world opened up more in 2022 and the data shows that people enjoyed getting out on trails and participating in events with others.
CNET
Why You Should Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now
Google is ingrained in all of our lives, whether we like it or not, and it's nowhere more apparent than with Google Maps. We use the mapping service to get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, check out restaurant reviews and find public transport arrival times -- but there's one feature (among many) that might be a privacy issue for you.
CNET
Best 2022 Holiday Bluetooth Speaker Deals
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Looking for a deal on a portable Bluetooth speaker? While Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, there are still quite a few great deals on wireless Bluetooth speakers you can take advantage of. You'll find discounts on speakers of all shapes and sizes, and, thanks to their rechargeable batteries, they've become as indispensable as wireless headphones or earbuds -- and they make great gifts. So grab one while their prices are low.
