San Antonio, TX

Actor and comedian Godfrey posts up at San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for four nights this week

By Michael Karlis
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago
Godfrey currently hosts the laugh-inducing podcast In Godfrey We Trust , which is available on Spotify.
One of the hottest comedians on the circuit is coming to San Antonio for a six-show run. Perhaps best known for his role in Ben Stiller's cult classic Zoolander , Godfrey got his start performing impressions of his college football teammates. However, the Chicago-born comedian quickly realized that his locker room stand-up routine could lead to a career.


Since then, Godfrey's made appearances in comedies including Johnson Family Vacation as well as playing supporting roles alongside Queen Latifah in The Cookout , and co-starring with Snoop Dogg in Soul Plane .

$40-$120, 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 NW Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio .


