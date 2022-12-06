ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Headlines

Eufy Controversy: Everything you need to know

Eufy is in the midst of a massive controversy at the moment, and it’s causing a major backlash for the company. The Anker sub-brand was caught blatantly lying to its customers, and this lie is putting tons of people’s identities at risk. What’s going on with the company? Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know about this drama.
Android Headlines

Sketchy OnePlus 11 camera module & display appear online

The OnePlus 11 camera module and display have just surfaced in real-life images. This leak comes right after renders of the OnePlus 11 surfaced, showing us the device in both its colorways. The OnePlus 11 camera module & display surfaced in real-life images. If you take a closer look at...
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday

If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Digital Trends

Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut

Breathe new life into your living room with one of the biggest TVs in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals — the 85-inch Samsung 8000 Series 4K TV. Its price has been slashed by $550, lowering it to $1,050 from its original price of $1,600, for an offer that we don’t expect to last until the end of the day. This is your last chance to buy this massive 4K TV with a discount this year, as there are no other upcoming major shopping events, so push through with the purchase as soon as possible.
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
Engadget

Apple's 2021 iPad is back on sale for $269 ahead of Black Friday

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you're looking...
BGR.com

Nothing to challenge the iPhone in the US with a new smartphone launch

Nothing is a UK startup that has launched three products so far: the Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Ear (1), and Nothing Ear (Stick). But the company is not done creating new devices, and it just confirmed that it plans to launch a new Nothing Phone soon. This time, we’re looking at a device that will challenge the iPhone on its home turf.
CNET

Google Pixel Fold Render Shows a Thin Foldable With Big Cameras

The rumor mill is ramping up with more possible looks at the Google Pixel Fold, including a new video featuring a purported render of the foldable that shows it from all angles. The render comes courtesy of noted leaker OnLeaks and the website HowToSolve, giving us a closer look at...
Android Headlines

How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone without losing data

If you have recently decided to purchase a new phone and are worried about how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share different ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp from one device to another. Continue reading the article for more information.
Android Headlines

How to be sure that your site is fast and works properly

Every business needs a website nowadays. It is essential, because otherwise this business won’t be able to grow past its very local audience. If it is not present on the Internet, its owner will have little to no methods to promote it. And if the aforementioned business has a website, it will grow if its owner will spend a proper amount of effort on promotional routines. This is valid even for simple one-page websites meant to be a virtual business card.
Android Headlines

How to view your Ring Cameras on the Web

Ring makes it easy to keep an eye on your home from virtually anywhere. Just open a web browser, and you’ll be good to go. Which is super convenient, if you don’t want to hold your phone all the time, or have it taking up your smart display or TV. And since Ring discontinued the desktop app in January 2022, this is the best way to do it.

