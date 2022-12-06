ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red River County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
texarkanafyi.com

Nevada-Based Demilitarization Company is Relocating to Texarkana

The TexAmerica’s Center has a new tenant moving. Enirosafe Demil will be bringing $363 million in total contract values and a lot of work with them to TexAmericas Center and the State of Texas. Press Release:. TexAmericas Center (TAC), which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Big Plans In Sulphur Springs For 2024 Solar Eclipse

It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do. They expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, December 16, at Clarion Pointe Hotel in Sulphur Springs. Contact Butch at 903-885-6515 for more information.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

American Spiral Weld Pipe Named “Small Employer Of The Year” By TWC

The Paris News reports that The Texas Workforce Commission has named American Spiral Weld Pipe of Paris the state’s Small Employer of the Year. The company is the first business ever nominated by Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas to earn recognition. American Spiral Weld has created 95 new jobs in the area since it opened last year. In addition, the company worked with PJC, the PEDC, and Workforce Solutions to provide skilled job training.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Chamber Connection/Christmas Activities

As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Commissioners Court Agenda 12.12.22

PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Following Items Will Be Considered By...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

SBA Disaster Loan Outreach Center In Paris Closing

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be closing its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Paris on Dec. 15.The center is for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance with disaster relief. People who have been denied on their application can ask for reconsideration on their disaster loans.The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is January 17th and for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans is August 16th. Call (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.
PARIS, TX
KTBS

Repurposing of vacant Texarkana JDC building to begin

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Miller County officials are making plans to repurpose the now vacant Lantz Lurry Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) building. County Judge Cathy Harrison said last week the juvenile residents were completely moved out by Oct. 31 and transferred to the Jefferson County JDC in Pine Bluff, which is about 150 miles away.
TEXARKANA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Paris SBDC holding Disaster Readiness & Recovery Meetings Thursday Dec 8

Recent storms in the region have shown that a disaster can affect you even with the best preparedness planning. As a result, the Paris Small Business Development Center is offering two meetings on Thursday, Dec. 8, for any size non-farm businesses, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters. The Paris SBDC...
PARIS, TX
ktalnews.com

Cass Co. escapee gets life in prison for ETX double slaying

The Cass County escapee who shot a couple to death and burned down an East Texas camper with their bodies inside will spend the rest of his life in prison. All the details here » https://trib.al/4lt2lUI. Cass Co. escapee gets life in prison for ETX double …. The Cass...
CASS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Where is Winter?! More rain on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! WHERE IS WINTER?! Seriously. It is way too warm out there and I know it’s Louisiana, but this is ridiculous. Anyway, it’ll be very warm again today with highs likely hitting the upper-70s. Some cloudy skies will be observed and there is a slight chance for showers across the region, with higher chances in our northern counties, north of Texarkana. Lows tonight will remain way too warm for this time of year, the mid-60s, with mostly cloudy skies.
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Do You Know This Bank Robber?

On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
LONGVIEW, TX
Eagle 106.3

67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6

Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

HEALTH OFFICIALS: Holiday 'tripledemic' hits East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Local health officials say the expected post-Thanksgiving 'tripledemic' surge has arrived. "We're seeing rates of COVID increasing right now," said George Roberts, NET Health CEO. "We're seeing substantial increases in flu cases and RSV is still out there." Dr. Tom Cummins, UT Health East Texas Regional...
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday

Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy