Let's start this Thanksgiving week off right! Is it just me or are you too saying, "where did the time go?". I don't know how the holidays sneak up on us so quickly! All year we wait for turkey day and before you know it, it's right here knocking on our door! Soon you'll have a house full of friends and family, lots of delicious food laid out on the table waiting to be devoured, and oodles of decadent desserts. What better way to get the festivities started than offering up that perfect Thanksgiving Margarita. I'm going to be honest, I'm a lover of cocktails, and anything cranberry, so this is a win/win in my book. This margarita is seriously good, so easy to make and has the seasonal flavors we love!

17 DAYS AGO