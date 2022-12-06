Read full article on original website
Related
Make the Perfect Gift of Limoncello
Popular in the citrus-growing regions along Italy’s Amalfi coast for more than a century, the digestif Limoncello makes for the perfect holiday gift. The liqueur is second in popularity only to Campariin Italy and is a refined and genteel way to end a great meal.
11 best Christmas hampers for 2022: Food and drink you’ll want all to yourself
There’s nothing quite as exciting at Christmastime as opening up a gorgeously presented hamper of festive food and drink. So, we have gathered some of the best hampers around, with a variety of themes and suitable for a range of budgets, so you can find your perfect wintry treat.There are small hampers, perfect for a bit of me-time while binging Christmas films. There are hampers that will thrill the host of a Christmas party when they open the door to you. And then there are giant hampers packed with everything you need for all the holiday festivities with the family.Christmas...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Thrillist
Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious
You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
CNET
Cheap Stocking Stuffers: Gifts for Kids, Teens, Pets and More
With Black Friday sales behind us and the holiday season almost here, now's the time to pick up any last-minute gifts for friends and family. If you've already grabbed all of the main things you were after in last month's sales, it's now time to turn your attention to smaller gifts and stocking stuffers.
9 Best Scented Candles to Buy for the Holidays: Gingerbread, Peppermint & Other Fragrances to Make Any Room Feel Cozy
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Candles never go out of season, but with winter right around the corner and Christmas less than a month away, now might be the perfect time to shop for scented candles. What’s not to love about scented candles? They smell good and look nice, plus they make great stocking stuffers and white elephant gifts, and they’re perfect for birthday, anniversaries, and other special occasions. For the candle lovers...
Cranberry Lime Holiday Margarita
Let's start this Thanksgiving week off right! Is it just me or are you too saying, "where did the time go?". I don't know how the holidays sneak up on us so quickly! All year we wait for turkey day and before you know it, it's right here knocking on our door! Soon you'll have a house full of friends and family, lots of delicious food laid out on the table waiting to be devoured, and oodles of decadent desserts. What better way to get the festivities started than offering up that perfect Thanksgiving Margarita. I'm going to be honest, I'm a lover of cocktails, and anything cranberry, so this is a win/win in my book. This margarita is seriously good, so easy to make and has the seasonal flavors we love!
Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Martini
I love anything pumpkin, so I had to try this recipe, and I'm so glad I did! I'm not usually a martini drinker, but this martini is the exception. The flavors of vanilla and white chocolate with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg are divine and then add on the ginger cookie rimmed glass! Stop it ... it almost makes this drink a dessert, it's sweet and absolutely sinful. It tastes like a boozy pumpkin pie, it's almost naughty. Honestly... what’s not to like? Because of its sweetness and richness, this drink would be paired well with some smoky grilled meats. Anyone out there smoking a turkey this year? We smoke a turkey every year, you can guess what I'll be drinking out by the smoker.
7 Seasonal Drinks That Are Perfect For The Holidays, According To A Bartender
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. One of the best ways to get into the holiday cheer is with a toast! There are classic cocktails with a seasonal twist made with ingredients accessible at most bars and perfect for any night out.
Eater
Cardamom Buns Await at This Swedish Cafe Tucked in a Midtown Church Basement
As someone of bat mitzvah experience, I did not expect to find myself in a Midtown church on a weekday morning, especially not when the streets are packed with tourists shopping, making me feel as claustrophobic as when I’m overheating in my puffer on the subway. No, I still did not find God, but I did find cardamom buns — which by my account are much easier to reckon with.
Punch
In Search of the Ultimate Dirty Martini
We asked 11 of America’s top bartenders to submit their finest recipe for the dirty Martini—then we blind-tasted them all to find the best of the best. It’s not easy tasting a dozen dirty Martinis in one sitting. About halfway through, the assembled judges were questioning the futility of the task at hand: to find the best, archetypal example of the classic. “Perhaps it’s not a drink that’s meant to be evaluated,” said one, after five mega misses in a row. “We’re looking for a balanced cocktail, but isn’t the point of the dirty Martini to throw the formula out of balance?” asked another.
The Spicy Ginger Man - Holiday Cocktail
This holiday season every woman or man out there needs a spicy man in his or her life! You know to keep the holiday season merry and bright! This drink had me at hazelnut liqueur and butterscotch schnapps. This drink in deliciously naughty, the buttery butterscotch schnapps mixed with the vanilla vodka is downright sinful. It's the holidays, what better time to try some fun, out of the box drinks for your holiday get togethers.
CNET
The Best Restaurant Gift Card Deals for the Holidays
The holiday shopping season is in full swing, with folks racing around town -- and the internet -- to cross names off their lists. But in addition to big-ticket items for spouses, kids and other loved ones, we're expected to pick up thoughtful favors for coworkers, teachers, trainers, neighbors and, of course, that hard-to-nail-down Secret Santa.
Heidi Alagha visits Catalina Brewing Company to apply as a brewmaster
It's the holiday season and you might be enjoying a beer or two. That's why this week, Heidi Alagha decided to see if she has what it takes to work as a brewmaster.
Thrillist
There's Now a Plant-Based Philadelphia Cream Cheese
The cream cheese brand that excites Gerry and Cookie Fleck is making a change. Philadelphia is launching plant-based cream cheese. It calls the release a "first from a mainstream cream cheese brand." Mainstream cream cheese is a heck of a phrase, but Philadelphia is the biggest name in bagel spreads. In 2021, it laid claim to 69% of the market category, according to data from Information Resources, Inc. (IRI), which provides clients with consumer, shopper, and retail market intelligence as well as analysis on consumer packaged goods (CPG), retail, and healthcare industries.
CNET
You're Loading Your Dishwasher Wrong. Here's the Right Way
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Who among us hasn't had an argument with a partner, family member or roommate about the right way to load the dishwasher? While it might seem easiest to just put everything where it fits, that's a recipe for leaving your plates, forks and spoons left with crust and grime. The way you choose to load your dishwasher really does have a major impact on how well your dishes get cleaned -- and there is indeed a correct method.
tryhardguides.com
Artsy Cream Cake Order for Cookie Run: Kingdom
There are lots of different types of cakes that can be ordered in the new Cookie Run: Kingdom Holiday Cake Shop Event! If you need help figuring out the Artsy Cream, we have the recipe below so that you can get a perfect 5-hearts review from the Cookie who requested the cake.
Scallops, sprouts, ackee and saltfish: my family’s Christmas food rituals
When I was growing up, my family didn’t so much have Christmas traditions as periods. Our festive celebrations reflected where we were as a family at any given time. The Scallop Period was probably my favourite. A couple, Colin and Anne, moved into the house next door to my childhood home in Weymouth, and every now and then, Colin, a trawlerman, would leave a massive bag of scallops on our doorstep. Dad would clean and freeze them, ready for Christmas, when we would feast on a starter we’d otherwise never have been able to afford: scallops seared and served with bacon and pea puree.
Epicurious
29 Hanukkah Dishes to Brighten the Festival of Lights
Light the menorah, spin the dreidel, and fire up the fryer. From latkes to sufganiyot, so many of our favorite Hanukkah foods are bathed in golden oil, as is traditional for the holiday. But why do we eat fried food for Hanukkah? Well, the story dates all the way back to the 2nd century BC, when the Maccabees reclaimed the Second Temple of Jerusalem. A single day’s supply of olive oil miraculously kept the temple’s menorah lit for eight whole nights (that’s why it’s called the Festival of Lights).
Comments / 0