Fancier breakfast spots rise and shine across Orlando

By Austin Fuller, Orlando Sentinel
 2 days ago

The business of breakfast and brunch that goes beyond bacon and eggs is wide awake in Orlando.

First Watch is on track to open more than 40 restaurants this year, including three in the Orlando area. Another is in the works to open at 3150 N. Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee in early next year.

Denny’s scooped up Orlando-founded Keke’s Breakfast Cafe earlier this year for $82.5 million and plans to speed up opening more of those restaurants. And now, North Carolina’s Famous Toastery has its eyes on expansion in Florida.

“Breakfast and brunch is booming,” said First Watch CEO Chris Tomasso in an interview with the Orlando Sentinel.

Bradenton-based First Watch, which has nearly 460 restaurants in 29 states, reported sales were up 19.2% to $235.2 million in the quarter ending Sept. 25 compared with $197.4 million at the same time last year. Same-restaurant sales jumped 12%.

The results were even better when looking back to before the coronavirus pandemic, with same-restaurant sales up 32.7% compared to the quarter in 2019.

Tomasso said First Watch sees the potential to eventually have 2,200 restaurants across the country. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, his company cited NPD Group data showing 78% of breakfasts were still made at home in 2019, which suggests a huge market of potential diners.

First Watch’s menu goes beyond basic breakfast staples. It lures customers with fresh juices, avocado toast, and barbacoa breakfast burritos. The average check per guest is $15.50, Tomasso said.

While First Watch started in 1983, the newness of the trend is helping to drive the growth, said Mark Kalinowski, president and CEO of Kalinowski Equity Research, which follows the restaurant industry.

“That can help in terms of how consumers look at it,” Kalinowski said. “It’s kind of fresh in their eyes.”

He said the restaurants’ earlier closing times could benefit workers and lead to better service. First Watch and Keke’s close at 2:30 p.m. and Famous Toastery at 3 p.m.

The “magic” of being a breakfast and lunch spot is that it is a one-shift operation, providing a compelling quality of life for workers, said Famous Toastery President Mike Sebazco.

Sebazco’s company is looking for franchisees to bring its restaurants to Florida and has identified 16 places around Orlando that could have the right customers, such as Hunter’s Creek and Altamonte Springs. But specific locations are not yet determined, said Eric Gustafsson, vice president of franchise development.

The chain’s menu includes offerings such as an avocado benedict, a turkey and brie melt, and bloody Marys.

Famous Toastery had a foray into Florida a few years ago that didn’t pan out, but Sebazco said he believes the brand is better prepared this time around because there will be staff dedicated to franchising.

“There’s just so much opportunity for a concept like ours in Orlando,” Sebazco said.

As for Keke’s, South Carolina-based Denny’s executives said on a Nov. 1 earnings call they want to speed up that chain’s growth. Keke’s, which started in 2006 as Florida Waffle Shop on Conroy Road in Orlando and has 53 restaurants, has been opening about five restaurants a year.

Keke’s serves up banana split waffles, apple-cinnamon stuffed French toast, and portabella omelets.

“Denny’s didn’t buy this because it’s destined to be a Florida only concept,” Kalinowski said.

While the morning eatery trend is taking place nationally, it is particularly bright in Florida, and retirees with time and money to spare might be one reason why, according to Kalinowski.

“Florida seems to be the hottest of hot spots,” he said.

Still, First Watch is seeing growth across the country, and Tomasso said there are more areas it hasn’t tapped into yet, such as upstate New York.

That doesn’t mean the company is done with Orlando, where it has more than 20 restaurants.

“I approved one yesterday for Orlando,” Tomasso said of a yet to be revealed new location. “We continue to look at Orlando for a lot of growth.”

afuller@orlandosentinel.com

