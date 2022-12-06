Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Court Digest
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit doctor already jailed on criminal sexual conduct charges connected to his work with youth hockey organizations has been charged in two additional cases. Zvi Levran, 66, is accused of sexually assaulting a 30-year-old man in 2020 in Levran’s Farmington Hills home...
Court offices to close Dec. 15, 16
The 30th Circuit Court will close the Offices of the Clerk of the Court at the Veterans Memorial Courthouse in Lansing and the County Courthouse in Mason on Thursday, December 15 and Friday, December 16 so employees can conduct a pending case inventory. Emergency matters will be handled by calling...
Child support help program revived
After two and a half years of hitting pause on the event due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army William Booth Legal Aid Clinic once again coordinated efforts with the Wayne County Friend of the Court to conduct a Free Child Support Help Program. The recent event was held at the Wayne County Community College District Northwest. Among those taking part in the program were (left to right) Leslie Murphy of the Michigan Discharge of Arrearage Program; Erin Lincoln; Amy Roemer, William Booth Legal Aid Clinic director; Wayne County Circuit Court Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny; John Miles of Community Partner Spotlight; and Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Melissa A. Cox, Family Division. Attendees had the chance to consult with volunteer family law attorneys, who provided some legal direction on child support, parenting time, and custody issues. They also helped with completing motion packets.
U-M lineman takes plea deal in gun case
ANN ARBOR (AP) — Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor Thursday, a week after he was charged with a felony for possessing a gun in his pickup truck without a concealed-weapon permit. Smith's record will be scrubbed clean if stays out of trouble for a...
Additional charges issued against local hockey doctor
On December 7, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized additional criminal sexual conduct charges against Dr. Zvi Levran, a 66 year-old resident of Farmington Hills. Levran is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail on previously-issued charges. In one new case, Levran is charged with Criminal Sexual Conduct...
Fifteen-year-old boy charged with making false bomb threat to a Macomb County school
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged and petitioned a 15 year-old boy for threatening to blow up Fraser High School. It is alleged the youth threatened to blow up his school following a verbal confrontation with the principal. He is charged with a threat of terrorism and resisting and obstructing.
