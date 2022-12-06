Read full article on original website
Lawsuit: Governor threatened retaliation for records request
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former state senator says he was threatened by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham through an emissary with “escalating consequences” if he did not withdraw a request by his law firm for public records concerning the administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a lawsuit filed this week.
3 New York organizations chosen to receive NBA Foundation grants
The NBA Foundation has given $57 million in grants to organizations across the country, and is now sharing the wealth with three lucky NYC organizations.
