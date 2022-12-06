Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
penbaypilot.com
Oceanside boys, girls basketball top Camden-Rockport
The Oceanside and Camden-Rockport seventh and eighth grade boys and girls basketball teams faced off Monday, Dec. 5 in Busline League action. Camden-Rockport held a 9-6 lead after the opening quarter before the game entered halftime tied at 15. Oceanside held a narrow 30-28 advantage following the third quarter. Scoring...
penbaypilot.com
Susan E. (Payne) Bragdon, notice
FARMINGTON — Susan E. (Payne) Bragdon, 70 of Farmington, passed away on December 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave. Belfast, ME. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ripostafh.com.
penbaypilot.com
Welcoming Alison McDonald
Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
WMTW
Lewiston graduate remembered as brilliant student, computer science expert
LEWISTON, Maine — A 2022 graduate of Lewiston High School, Omar Osman, died suddenly on Saturday. Osman had a severe allergy to peanuts. After an unexpected exposure, he died on the way to the hospital. Lewiston High School students were dismissed early today. A prayer and burial service was...
penbaypilot.com
Fill the Cruiser: Hannaford teams up with Belfast, Camden-Rockport, Rockland PDs for food drive
Midcoast police officers will be busy Saturday afternoon, Dec. 10, filling grocery bags with cans and boxes and food, loading it into their cruisers, and transporting the donations to local food pantries. But it is not just law enforcement who are getting involved. Citizens who are also being asked to...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?
Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
penbaypilot.com
UMaine program helping Child Development Services employees earn special education teaching credentials
Maine will soon have more qualified teachers to serve the state’s youngest residents with special needs thanks to a partnership between the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development and Maine Child Development Services (CDS). The Maine CDS system, which is part of the Maine Department of...
penbaypilot.com
‘Plan B’ art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center
Belfast, Maine — “Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 p.m., with music and refreshments.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
gorhamtimes.com
Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update
The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine
MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
penbaypilot.com
Quarry Hill celebrates 20 Years
Anniversaries of all sorts – weddings, birthdays, business openings – often prompt us to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Not so with Quarry Hill. Even as the retirement and long-term care facility that sits on the grounds of the former Camden Community Hospital celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is focused on its future.
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 6 - Dec. 1. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 6. Devin...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 8 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Patricia Louise Dutille, obituary
ROCKLAND — Patricia Louise Dutille, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home from pancreatic cancer on her birthday, December 3. She was born in Lewiston, Maine on December 3, 1950, to Dana and Ilda Witham of South Lewiston, Maine, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969.
mainebiz.biz
How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location
Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
truecountry935.com
Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder
Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
Kindergarten teacher in Bucksport charged with assault
BUCKSPORT, Maine — A kindergarten teacher in Bucksport has been charged after allegedly assaulting a five-year-old student. Police received a report of an assault that happened at the Bucksport G. H. Jewett School on Oct. 20, according to a news release issued by the Bucksport Police Department. During the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Maine
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
