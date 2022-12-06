ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldoboro, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

penbaypilot.com

Oceanside boys, girls basketball top Camden-Rockport

The Oceanside and Camden-Rockport seventh and eighth grade boys and girls basketball teams faced off Monday, Dec. 5 in Busline League action. Camden-Rockport held a 9-6 lead after the opening quarter before the game entered halftime tied at 15. Oceanside held a narrow 30-28 advantage following the third quarter. Scoring...
OCEANSIDE, CA
penbaypilot.com

Susan E. (Payne) Bragdon, notice

FARMINGTON — Susan E. (Payne) Bragdon, 70 of Farmington, passed away on December 1, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 12, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Riposta Funeral Home 182 Waldo Ave. Belfast, ME. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.ripostafh.com.
FARMINGTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

Welcoming Alison McDonald

Allen Insurance and Financial is pleased to announce that Alison McDonald of Union has joined the company as a receptionist. McDonald is a graduate of Camden Hills Regional High School and has attended the University of Southern Maine. Established in 1866 and serving clients in Maine and worldwide, Allen Insurance...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Nov. 23 - Dec. 1. Stephanie C. Coutu, 28, of Waterville, probation violation in Brooks April 12, 2018, six months in jail, probation partially revoked and continued. Jeffrey J. Dorr Jr., 41, of South Thomaston, two counts...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Why Is There a Random Statue of a Huge Hammer in Lewiston, Maine?

Has anyone been driving down Pine Street in Lewiston and noticed this humungous, larger-than-life hammer statue? Talk about random and rare but you can always count on Lewiston for being interesting!. This photo was originally posted by Kayla Banton in the Lewiston Rocks Facebook Group. The comments are pretty hilarious...
LEWISTON, ME
penbaypilot.com

‘Plan B’ art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center

Belfast, Maine — “Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 p.m., with music and refreshments.
BELFAST, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update

The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
GORHAM, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Quarry Hill celebrates 20 Years

Anniversaries of all sorts – weddings, birthdays, business openings – often prompt us to take a nostalgic walk down memory lane. Not so with Quarry Hill. Even as the retirement and long-term care facility that sits on the grounds of the former Camden Community Hospital celebrates its 20th anniversary, it is focused on its future.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Nov. 6 - Dec. 1. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Nov. 6. Devin...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dec. 8 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Patricia Louise Dutille, obituary

ROCKLAND — Patricia Louise Dutille, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones in the comfort of her home from pancreatic cancer on her birthday, December 3. She was born in Lewiston, Maine on December 3, 1950, to Dana and Ilda Witham of South Lewiston, Maine, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1969.
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

How sweet it is: Cannabis company opens 5th location

Sweet Dirt, a Maine-based cannabis company, opened its fourth recreational cannabis store, setting up shop at 305 Main St. in Rockland. The Rockland location is the company’s first in Knox County. The other stores can be found in Portland, Waterville and Bridgton. Sweet Dirt employs about 150 people, the...
ROCKLAND, ME
truecountry935.com

Two Indicted in Lewiston Murder

Barry Zollarcoffer of Lewiston and Andrew Stallings of Rumford have been indicted for murder in connection with the death of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake at 70 River Street in Lewiston last October.
LEWISTON, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE

