Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in DelawareTravel MavenDelaware State
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
4 Great Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Related
atozsports.com
Eagles’ rookie is starting to show he could be an absolute steal
The Philadelphia Eagles had one heck of a 2022 draft class. I mean, just look at some of the names and where they were drafted. Not only is this franchise competing for a championship this season, but could also be competing for years to come due to the draft success.
Broncos release ex-Eagles safety
The Denver Broncos announced a roster change Tuesday. They have released veteran safety Anthony Harris, a source tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After six seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Harris signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020. He started...
MLive.com
Detroit Lions now favored to beat 10-2 Vikings
ALLEN PARK -- The Minnesota Vikings have been rolling since coming back to stun the Detroit Lions back in Week 3. They’ve won nine of their last 10 games overall, and soared to the No. 2 seed in the NFC. At 10-2, only the Philadelphia Eagles are better. And...
Eagles legend Brian Dawkins has one improvement he'd like to see from NFL's top team
The Philadelphia Eagles are the NFL's top team with an 11-1 record, but that didn't stop legend Brian Dawkins from finding one thing he'd like to see the team improve upon.
Ex-Eagles receiver takes partial credit for Colorado hiring Deion Sanders
Colorado suffered a dismal 1-11 season that suck them at the bottom of an already generally uncompetitive Pac-12 conference. Deion Sanders is stepping in to change that. The university announced Saturday night that they have hired Sanders, who has been at Jackson State since 2020, as head coach. And former Colorado Buff Jeremy Bloom (drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2006) is taking some credit for that. He told TMZ Sports that after Colorado fired former head coach Karl Dorrell, Bloom reached out to former athletic director, Rick George and told him to go for Sanders.
Yardbarker
Even with NFL's best record, Eagles fans have reason to dream over mock drafts
The New Orleans Saints' collapse on Monday night had to be a thing of beauty for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Thanks to a pre-draft trade last year, the Eagles are the owners of the Saints' 2023 first-round pick. Every New Orleans loss pushes Philadelphia further and further up the draft board.
Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints 17-16 loss to Buccaneers
We’re now 13 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
NBC Sports
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
Eagles vs. Giants tickets: The cheapest tickets available for Eagles’ Week 14 game on Sunday | Ticket prices, best deals, more
The Philadelphia Eagles meet the New York Giants, led by quarterback Daniel Jones, in an NFL NFC Week 14 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to purchase tickets to the game can...
Yardbarker
Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
Ex-Eagles TE undergoes knee surgery
Tough news from Zach Ertz. The Arizona Cardinals tight end underwent knee surgery that will keep him out of the game for a while. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban reports: #AZCardinals TE Zach Ertz, accepting his team Man of the Year award, said...
NBC Sports
Eagles getting key player back at practice this week
Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Eagles’ Nick Sirianni worked 1 difficult season together in Kansas City
It was a season to forget if ever there was one and yet Giants coach Brian Daboll and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni, two of the leading candidates for the NFL coach of the year award, remember it well as their teams prepare to play each other Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
FOX Sports
'The Cowboys are just a little bit better than the Eagles' — Skip Bayless | The Skip Bayless Show
Skip Bayless is all set for his Dallas Cowboys Christmas Eve showdown against the 11-1 Philadelphia Eagles, but which NFC 'Beast' team is the better squad? Skip breaks down why America's Team is 'just a little bit better than the Eagles' despite Jalen Hurts' MVP caliber season.
Classical ready to show off its talented freshmen
What does a team do when it’s coming off a frustrating 7-13 season? It responds with excitement and energy – that’s what Lynn Classical boys basketball coach Marvin Avery is all about. Despite remaining competitive in the majority of games last season, to which Avery said his Rams failed to overcome four quarter runs, he The post Classical ready to show off its talented freshmen appeared first on Itemlive.
Cam Whitmore shines as Villanova tops rival Penn
Cam Whitmore scored 21 points in his second career game and host Villanova defeated Big 5 rival Pennsylvania 70-59 on
‘Electricity’ awaits as Army, Navy meet for 123rd time
The Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy will not be on the line, but that will not lessen the mystique or the emotions of
Comments / 0