Quincy, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

DAILY MUDDY: The Tree of Lights and the stage lights are back on at QCT

Ashley talks to Teiraney Craig, co-chair of the Salvation Army's Tree of Lights campaign, about ringing bells, filling buckets and lighting the tree. She also chats with Brandon Thomsen of Quincy Community Theatre as its latest production, "Little House on the Prairie", opens this weekend.
Hannibal author to hold book signing Saturday at library

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Janice Weiland of Canton, Mo., will provide a presentation and book signing at the Hannibal Free Public Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Her book, “The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree,” illustrated by Kira Houghton and Jamie Sowell, tells the story of a surprise visitor a boy and his family meet when cutting down a Christmas tree. Refreshments will be available.
HANNIBAL, MO
DAILY MUDDY: The Quincy Museum, jewelry and bourbon

Ashley and Brittany take a tour of the Quincy Museum and talk about some great upcoming events, including a jewelry display by Waylon Rhoads that is happening Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8, and a Bourbon raffle on December 18.
QUINCY, IL
Arts Quincy Diamond Jubilee Gala set for Saturday at QCC

QUINCY — Arts Quincy will celebrate the 75th anniversary of America’s First Arts Council on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Quincy Country Club. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, drinks and music. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of the Arts Quincy’s George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award to Les Fonza. Trumpeter Curtis Taylor and his ensemble will provide festive holiday jazz music. Taylor is featured on the Grammy winning album “Liquid Spirit.”
QUINCY, IL
MRN THIS WEEK: Chuck Miller, Quincy Regional Airport

J. Robert Gough talks to the new director of Quincy Regional Airport, Chuck Miller, about new runways, new solar panels and what he thinks of the community upon his arrival. Ron Kinscherf also talks to Mark Cestari with Southern Airways Express, Quincy’s new commercial flight service, about providing a link to Chicago and St. Louis.
QUINCY, IL
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Thomas Edwards of Liberty and Marlyna Oitker of Barry sold a...
PIKE COUNTY, IL
QPD Blotter for Dec. 7, 2022

Kali Redner (22) 2431 Lexi Lane Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 146. Brittany Page reported a package stolen from her front porch on 11/28/22 303. Joseph D Brown (38) 2326 Lind for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway NTA 170. David A Rivera, 50, Quincy, was arrested for...
QUINCY, IL

