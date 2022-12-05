QUINCY — Arts Quincy will celebrate the 75th anniversary of America’s First Arts Council on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Quincy Country Club. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, drinks and music. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of the Arts Quincy’s George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award to Les Fonza. Trumpeter Curtis Taylor and his ensemble will provide festive holiday jazz music. Taylor is featured on the Grammy winning album “Liquid Spirit.”

QUINCY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO