The Culbertson-Head Farmstead constructed in 1855 is unexpectedly linked to an 1886 diary I discovered 20 years agoCJ CoombsPalmyra, MO
Two More Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergQuincy, IL
Missouri’s Costliest Flood Caused by the Man Who Wanted to Have Fun Away From His WifeCeebla CuudMissouri State
DAILY MUDDY: The Tree of Lights and the stage lights are back on at QCT
Ashley talks to Teiraney Craig, co-chair of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights campaign, about ringing bells, filling buckets and lighting the tree. She also chats with Brandon Thomsen of Quincy Community Theatre as its latest production, “Little House on the Prairie”, opens this weekend. Miss Clipping...
‘Cocoa with Claus for the Cause’ set for Friday; proceeds to go to Homeward Bound Waggin
QUINCY — Bruening Heating, Air Conditioning and Fireplaces, 1857 Broadway, is the host of its seventh annual Cocoa with Claus for the Cause from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. This event is designed for families and friends to enjoy the holiday spirit while helping a local animal shelter. All...
Salvation Army, Emerald City Jewelers partner for ‘Ring for Bling’ bell ringing promotion
QUINCY — The Salvation Army and Emerald City Jewelers have partnered to present the “Ring for Bling” challenge, which offers an opportunity for a volunteer bell ringer to win a necklace from Emerald City Jewelers. Each time person at least 16 years old volunteers to ring bells...
Hannibal author to hold book signing Saturday at library
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Janice Weiland of Canton, Mo., will provide a presentation and book signing at the Hannibal Free Public Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Her book, “The Chipmunk in the Christmas Tree,” illustrated by Kira Houghton and Jamie Sowell, tells the story of a surprise visitor a boy and his family meet when cutting down a Christmas tree. Refreshments will be available.
DAILY MUDDY: The Quincy Museum, jewelry and bourbon
Ashley and Brittany take a tour of the Quincy Museum and talk about some great upcoming events, including a jewelry display by Waylon Rhoads that is happening Wednesday, Dec. 7 and Thursday, Dec. 8, and a Bourbon raffle on December 18. Miss Clipping Out Stories to Save for Later?. Click...
Arts Quincy Diamond Jubilee Gala set for Saturday at QCC
QUINCY — Arts Quincy will celebrate the 75th anniversary of America’s First Arts Council on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Quincy Country Club. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner, drinks and music. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., followed by the presentation of the Arts Quincy’s George M. Irwin Lifetime Achievement Award to Les Fonza. Trumpeter Curtis Taylor and his ensemble will provide festive holiday jazz music. Taylor is featured on the Grammy winning album “Liquid Spirit.”
MRN THIS WEEK: Chuck Miller, Quincy Regional Airport
J. Robert Gough talks to the new director of Quincy Regional Airport, Chuck Miller, about new runways, new solar panels and what he thinks of the community upon his arrival. Ron Kinscherf also talks to Mark Cestari with Southern Airways Express, Quincy’s new commercial flight service, about providing a link to Chicago and St. Louis.
Real estate transfers in Pike County from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Thomas Edwards of Liberty and Marlyna Oitker of Barry sold a...
QPD Blotter for Dec. 7, 2022
Kali Redner (22) 2431 Lexi Lane Quincy, IL for shoplifting at 5211 Broadway. NTA. 146. Brittany Page reported a package stolen from her front porch on 11/28/22 303. Joseph D Brown (38) 2326 Lind for Retail Theft at 5211 Broadway NTA 170. David A Rivera, 50, Quincy, was arrested for...
New film about James Scott takes look back at Flood of 1993, questions his life sentence
QUINCY — A 25-minute movie on the Vice Network’s YouTube page reviews the flooding of the Mississippi River in West Quincy, Mo., during the summer of 1993 and whether James Scott is actually innocent of the crime he was eventually convicted of. The midwestern section of the United...
