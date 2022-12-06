ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air

The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling

When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub

SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
NESN

Kiké Hernández Tweets After Red Sox Reportedly Add Kenley Jansen

The Red Sox on Wednesday made their first big splash of the Major League Baseball offseason, and Kiké Hernández was pumped about it. Boston and star closer Kenley Jansen reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal for Jansen marked the third free agency addition to the bullpen for the Red Sox, who previously scooped Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin off the open market.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Bullpen Taking Shape After Addition Of Notable All-Star Closer

The Boston Red Sox made a fantastic addition Wednesday morning, filling a role they haven't had in years. For the first time since Craig Kimbrel departed prior to the 2019 season, the Red Sox can finally say they have a legitimate closer, putting the "closer by committee" to bed. "Closer...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Analyst Warns Of The Dangers Of Waiting Around

St. Louis Cardinals fans are riding high after the signing of former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. However, minutes before the deal, there was much anger within the fanbase after Jose Quintana, who had emerged as the team’s ace down the stretch, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the New York Mets.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB

Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades

It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox among teams interested in Dansby Swanson

Is Dansby Swanson the Boston Red Sox' backup plan at shortstop?. Xander Bogaerts remains priority No. 1 as the two sides continue to work on a deal, but the Red Sox reportedly are among the teams that have expressed the most interest in Swanson, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins also are in the mix.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target

The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
CHICAGO, IL

