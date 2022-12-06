Read full article on original website
Braves manager Brian Snitker’s heartbreaking take with Dansby Swanson return up in the air
The Atlanta Braves remained one of baseball’s best teams despite the departure of Freddie Freeman in last year’s free agency (to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a playoff rival, no less). Buoyed by the leadership of manager Brian Snitker and the continued elite play of Dansby Swanson and Austin Riley (among others), the Braves won the NL East yet again after winning 101 regular season games.
Los Angeles Dodgers rumored to be pursing All-Star shortstop
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quiet this offseason, however, that could change soon if new rumors about their latest
Former Phillies Prospect Joins Padres as Coach
A former Philadelphia Phillies Paul Owens Award winner has joined the San Diego Padres organization as a pitching coach.
Kiké Hernández’s Xander Bogaerts tweet has Red Sox fans spiraling
When you woke up this morning, did you know that it was Kiké Hernández Day?. For hours, the popular Red Sox super-utility man has been in the thick of things. Sox players have been largely silent on social media this offseason, at least about team-related issues. But Hernández entered the fray in a big way on Wednesday.
Bochy, Dusty react to Bonds' latest Baseball HOF snub
SAN DIEGO -- On the first afternoon of the Winter Meetings, Bruce Bochy got up from a podium and saw an old friend walking up to take his place. The next manager due to speak to the media was Dusty Baker, and the two former Giants shook hands and then exchanged laughs and smiles as they caught up for a couple of minutes.
Kiké Hernández Tweets After Red Sox Reportedly Add Kenley Jansen
The Red Sox on Wednesday made their first big splash of the Major League Baseball offseason, and Kiké Hernández was pumped about it. Boston and star closer Kenley Jansen reportedly came to terms on a two-year contract, as first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The deal for Jansen marked the third free agency addition to the bullpen for the Red Sox, who previously scooped Joely Rodríguez and Chris Martin off the open market.
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at team’s interest in star pitcher
It is no secret that the New York Yankees are in deep regarding the starting pitching market. Despite missing out on Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander, general manager Brian Cashman has already made significant contact with Carlos Rodon and Kodai Senga out of Japan. However, manager Aaron Boone was asked...
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Jameson Taillon
The Chicago Cubs signed free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon to a four-year, $68 million contract Wednesday. Here's a look at the Cubs' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Red Sox Bullpen Taking Shape After Addition Of Notable All-Star Closer
The Boston Red Sox made a fantastic addition Wednesday morning, filling a role they haven't had in years. For the first time since Craig Kimbrel departed prior to the 2019 season, the Red Sox can finally say they have a legitimate closer, putting the "closer by committee" to bed. "Closer...
Cardinals Analyst Warns Of The Dangers Of Waiting Around
St. Louis Cardinals fans are riding high after the signing of former Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. However, minutes before the deal, there was much anger within the fanbase after Jose Quintana, who had emerged as the team’s ace down the stretch, signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the New York Mets.
Report: Ricketts Gives Cubs Green Light After Productive Meeting With Correa
The Chicago Cubs and Carlos Correa had a productive meeting on Monday. Soon after, it was reported owner Tom Ricketts had given president Jed Hoyer the green light to spend.
Meet the newest Milwaukee Brewers after two impactful trades
It’s been an active few weeks for the Brewers as they begin forming their roster for 2023. In late November, the Brewers dealt Hunter Renfroe to the Los Angeles Angels for three young pitchers: Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris. Just over a week later, Milwaukee added a...
3 winners and 3 losers from a busy 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO — As the MLB Winter Meetings wound down on Wednesday here in San Diego, there was a sense that several teams had accomplished their biggest goals for the offseason, while others were still floundering and trying to figure out options. So which MLB teams left San Diego...
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres agreed to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts Wednesday night. After adding Bogaerts, here's a look at the Padres' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Report: Red Sox among teams interested in Dansby Swanson
Is Dansby Swanson the Boston Red Sox' backup plan at shortstop?. Xander Bogaerts remains priority No. 1 as the two sides continue to work on a deal, but the Red Sox reportedly are among the teams that have expressed the most interest in Swanson, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman. The Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, and Minnesota Twins also are in the mix.
Here's Chaim Bloom's Surprisingly Detailed Plan For Red Sox Offseason
SAN DIEGO -- The Boston Red Sox have arguably had a tougher time in the offseason than any other Major League Baseball team -- they've been outbid three times already in the waning moments of negotiations -- but the team does have a game plan to get over the hump.
What We’re Hearing About the Mets, Aaron Judge and the Red Sox
The winter meetings reached a new level of activity on Day 3. Here’s what could be next.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
