ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
MANHATTAN, KS
1350kman.com

JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State

As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
MANHATTAN, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Big 12 gets best of both worlds as KSU reigns and TCU enters playoff

Frenzied would be a decent tagline for the Big 12 this year. All year, it seemed like a different team might be in the driver’s seat of the conference each week, as power shifted like sand on a regular basis. The season, the teams, the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium, the game itself, the overtime and the celebration—it was, in almost every moment, perfectly frenzied. And as the Kansas State Wildcats completed the overtime victory over the previously unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs to grab the Big 12 Championship, all that chaos played out about as well as it could have for the conference that has been under constant threat of irrelevance over the past decade.
FORT WORTH, TX
K-StateSports

The Kingpin of a Player-Led Program

The son of Waterloo, Iowa, who grew up under a wide blue sky, stands underneath a cloud. The cloud is red, green, white, yellow, and blue, almost like a rainbow, and the cloud rains down upon the man at exactly 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The man stands upon a stage donned in a black ballcap and a purple t-shirt that reads: "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS." He is gifted a chrome football. And this is where the story begins, with Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman holding the Big 12 Championship Trophy high above his head under a confetti cloud inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He pauses for a moment, taking it all in, no, attempting to take it all in, because feelings have yet to fully take form, about this journey, about what it all means — and where it is headed.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise. 13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.
MANHATTAN, KS
KVOE

Nine area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings

Nine area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations ranked released Tuesday. The Emporia High girls are still ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. The Olpe boys are still the top-ranked team in Class 1A-Division I. Burlingame is fifth. The Lebo girls are...
EMPORIA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
rocketproductions.net

Every Man a Wildcat

Lathe Cobb graduated from Rose Hill High School in 2019. After high school, he went to Kansas State University with a major in Journalism and Mass Communications. Cobb has been busy since graduating high school. He worked for Butler Community College athletic department doing photography, social media, and broadcasting. He...
MANHATTAN, KS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas

Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Manhattan: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manhattan, Kansas

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manhattan Kansas. Known as the “Little Apple” of the Flint Hills, Manhattan Kansas is an exciting place to visit. Its small town charm is accompanied by a wealth of arts and culture. There are a variety of activities to keep you busy, including shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

New barber shop to open in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
TOPEKA, KS
proclaimerscv.com

After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation

Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia school board member named to state info board

An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT

Light freezing rain possible for some this morning, all rain likely this afternoon

***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for Cloud, Washington, Marshall, and Republic counties until 12:00 pm on Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle is likely this morning north and west of a line from Seneca-Manhattan-Abilene where our Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Not much accumulation is expected, up to 0.1″ at the most, but that could be just enough to create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through the morning hours. As temperatures climb above freezing by lunchtime, any freezing rain will transition to all rain.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
405K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy