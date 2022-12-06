Read full article on original website
Cowboys' Second Half Surge Stings Yellow JacketsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Happy Thanksgiving from HSU!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
10 From HSU Named To CSC Academic All-District TeamsHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons Elevated to National RankingHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Daily Delivery: Kansas State football may be poised to be king of the hill when the New 12 arrives
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The 14-school version of the Big 12 arrives next football season as the four new schools in the conference arrive two years before Oklahoma and Texas deaprt for the SEC. As Fitz explains, this is a crucial time for the eight schools that will remain from the current Big 12, as someone can assert themselves as the new top dog in the New 12 once OU and UT are gone. And while Kansas State, as Big 12 champs, seemed poised to do so, last year's title teams — Oklahoma State and Baylor — sunk to the middle of the pack this year, so be warned Wildcats.
1350kman.com
JT Tomescko picks up offer from K-State
As K-State heads toward the finish of the 2023 recruiting cycle and coaches have hit the road this entire week to see commitments, prospects, and portal targets, they found the time to extend an offer to Arkansas defensive back JT Tomescko. The Bentonville native just concluded his senior season, and...
hiawathaworldonline.com
Big 12 gets best of both worlds as KSU reigns and TCU enters playoff
Frenzied would be a decent tagline for the Big 12 this year. All year, it seemed like a different team might be in the driver’s seat of the conference each week, as power shifted like sand on a regular basis. The season, the teams, the atmosphere at AT&T Stadium, the game itself, the overtime and the celebration—it was, in almost every moment, perfectly frenzied. And as the Kansas State Wildcats completed the overtime victory over the previously unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs to grab the Big 12 Championship, all that chaos played out about as well as it could have for the conference that has been under constant threat of irrelevance over the past decade.
Fired Up: Fitz explains a big reason for this Kansas State team's success
The question: During a December 5, 2022, appearance on Big 12 This Morning on SiriusXM, host Ari Temken asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about what it has been like covering the Kansas State team that won the Big 12 Championship with a victory over TCU on Saturday. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
K-StateSports
The Kingpin of a Player-Led Program
The son of Waterloo, Iowa, who grew up under a wide blue sky, stands underneath a cloud. The cloud is red, green, white, yellow, and blue, almost like a rainbow, and the cloud rains down upon the man at exactly 3:11 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The man stands upon a stage donned in a black ballcap and a purple t-shirt that reads: "BIG 12 CHAMPIONS." He is gifted a chrome football. And this is where the story begins, with Kansas State head football coach Chris Klieman holding the Big 12 Championship Trophy high above his head under a confetti cloud inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. He pauses for a moment, taking it all in, no, attempting to take it all in, because feelings have yet to fully take form, about this journey, about what it all means — and where it is headed.
Kansas State Wildcats football player announces he will transfer to Arizona State
A fourth member of the Kansas State football team has entered the transfer portal
WIBW
After Kansas State’s big 12 win, Merchandise arrived at a local retail store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State University Wildcats have won the Big 12 Championship, and now it is time to grab all the K-State merchandise. 13 NEWS stopped by the Rally House on Tuesday to check out the products available for K-State fans to pick up following KSU’s win against TCU on Saturday, Dec. 3. While the championship win is amazing for the college, the big win is also great for the retail stores, like the Rally House, who have seen a monumental influx of customers picking up championship swag.
KVOE
Nine area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Nine area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Associations ranked released Tuesday. The Emporia High girls are still ranked No. 5 in Class 5A. The Olpe boys are still the top-ranked team in Class 1A-Division I. Burlingame is fifth. The Lebo girls are...
KWCH.com
Looking to follow K-State to the Sugar Bowl? Here’s what it might cost
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas State football fans will help fill the Superdome in New Orleans when the Wildcats take on Alabama in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve. We looked into how much you’ll be paying if you want to make the trip. If you don’t...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
2 Kansas high schools investigate offensive chants at game
Two Kansas high schools are investigating after students at one school reportedly yelled racist and offensive taunts at the other school's basketball team.
rocketproductions.net
Every Man a Wildcat
Lathe Cobb graduated from Rose Hill High School in 2019. After high school, he went to Kansas State University with a major in Journalism and Mass Communications. Cobb has been busy since graduating high school. He worked for Butler Community College athletic department doing photography, social media, and broadcasting. He...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
nomadlawyer.org
Manhattan: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Manhattan, Kansas
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manhattan Kansas. Known as the “Little Apple” of the Flint Hills, Manhattan Kansas is an exciting place to visit. Its small town charm is accompanied by a wealth of arts and culture. There are a variety of activities to keep you busy, including shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.
New barber shop to open in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka is set to welcome a new barber shop into its ranks this weekend. On Point Cuts, owned by Taronal Duncan, will open on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m. Duncan told KSNT the first person to walk in the door will receive a […]
proclaimerscv.com
After Students Accused of Mocking Basketball Team with Black Baby Doll and Racist Chants- 2 Kansas High Schools are Under Investigation
Two Kansas high schools are looking into accusations that basketball players from the opposing school were treated to racial and offensive taunts by students at one of the schools. Coach Geo Lyons claimed in a Change.org petition that his team at Topeka High School was subjected to “racist insults, assaults,...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia school board member named to state info board
An Emporia School Board member was appointed Tuesday to a Kansas state board involved with public information. Art Gutierrez will serve on the board of directors of the Information Network of Kansas. A statement from Gov. Laura Kelly, who made the appointment, said INK was created to “provide Kansans equal electronic access to state, county, local and other public information.”
Valley Center gives update on students’ language, behavior at game
The Valley Center school district is apologizing to Topeka High School over an incident that some people are calling racist.
Watch party planned for ‘The Voice’ contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A watch party will be held on Monday and Tuesday for “The Voice” contestant Justin Aaron in Junction City. The C.L. Hoover Opera House will be hosting the watch party on Dec. 5-6. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for the party which will last from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. […]
KSNT
Light freezing rain possible for some this morning, all rain likely this afternoon
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** is in effect for Cloud, Washington, Marshall, and Republic counties until 12:00 pm on Thursday. Freezing rain and drizzle is likely this morning north and west of a line from Seneca-Manhattan-Abilene where our Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Not much accumulation is expected, up to 0.1″ at the most, but that could be just enough to create some slick spots on bridges and overpasses through the morning hours. As temperatures climb above freezing by lunchtime, any freezing rain will transition to all rain.
