4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Explore the Steampunk Hideaway at Indy's Most Elegant HotelRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Proposal would give Indiana families hundreds every monthJake WellsIndiana State
After benching, Matt Ryan's return catches attentioncreteIndianapolis, IN
Teens train dogs at Hamilton Co. Humane Society, gain sense of purpose
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A program in Hamilton County is supporting young people and animals in need in the community. “Paws and Think” is pairing adoptable dogs with at-risk teens identified through Hamilton County Youth Assistance. The teens help train the dogs, alleviate their stress and prepare them for their forever homes. “This program is […]
How to find food pantries, meals near your home
INDIANAPOLIS — Zelma Butler is someone who receives weekly help from the Bread of Life Food Pantry. "I appreciate every bit of it," Butler said, "it's a blessing because of a lot people don't even have that." But pantries and free meals are only helpful if people know they...
Missing cat reunited with owner after fire
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) located the missing 14-year-old calico cat, “Prila,” at around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon, and returned her to her owner, Debbie Spurgeon. Prila had no obvious signs of injury but the owner was advised to contact the cat’s veterinarian for assessment.
How to donate your time this season if budgets are tight
INDIANAPOLIS — It's a good time of year to give back to those in need. But if you can't afford a donation, there are other things you can do. An opportunity that takes just 20 minutes is donating blood. Right now, there's a shortage and people's lives depend on it. Just be sure to double check the donor requirements before you sign up.
'Hope saved me' | Indianapolis academy offers sober school for teens
INDIANAPOLIS — There is a high school in Indianapolis unlike any other in the state. In fact, there are only six other schools like it in the entire United States. Hope Academy is Indiana's only recovery high school for teens overcoming substance use. The academy welcomes dozens of students...
Good News: Dasher's Light Show
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone once dubbed this "the most wonderful time of the year," and 13Sports director Dave Calabro met several people this week who probably agree. Looking for positive and uplifting stories, Dave visited Castleton Square Mall's Dasher's Light Show, speaking with several families who drove through the festive display.
IMPD K-9 Soni receives donation of body armor
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD K-9 Soni has a protective vest thanks to a donation. The body armor, to help protect against bullets and stabbing, came from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Soni’s vest was sponsored by Forever Friends Great Dane Rescue, and it is embroidered with the statement “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”
Community makes huge pop tab donation in memory of 'The Can Man'
ANDERSON, Ind. — A big donation was made in memory of an Anderson man who dedicated his life to helping the Ronald McDonald House. People in Anderson and across Madison County collected more than 800,000 pop tabs in the month since Larry "The Can Man" VanNess died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on Oct. 2. They combined those tabs with the 300,000 that had been collected before his death to donate over a million tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.
Preventative care checkup helps save Fishers woman's life
FISHERS, Ind. — When COVID-19 hit, millions of Americans put off annual checkups. It's care that's often critical in identifying conditions before they become critical. For one Fishers woman, that trip back to the doctor earlier this year helped save her life. "Halfway to the finish line," said Cathy...
Indy brothers invest in Garfield Park neighborhood to make it a cultural destination
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Kirk brothers, Joel and Phil, bought the old Yoke building at Garfield Park with the hope of making the neighborhood a cultural destination. The Yoke building is 10,000 square feet and is considered one of the largest in the neighborhood. “It’s been predominately vacant for...
Ball State students share ideas for Butler-Tarkington revitalization
INDIANAPOLIS — We're seeing ideas for the future of the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood. Seven architect teams from Ball State University presented their renderings during an event Wednesday. Community members got to vote on their favorites. Elements of the top three will be incorporated into a single project plan. The students...
Zionsville resident raises awareness of pancreatic cancer
After losing her husband Jeff Ledman to pancreatic cancer two years ago, Sarah Ledman has been committed to raising awareness about the disease. “Due to Jeff’s quick diagnosis and knowing that heredity plays a factor, it is extremely important to raise awareness,” said Ledman, who lives in Zionsville. “I have two little girls, Hannah (2 years old) and Madeline (1), who I am concerned about being diagnosed with this awful disease in the future. It is important to learn more about pancreatic cancer to be able to diagnose it early and increase the survival rate. The current five-year survival rate is just 11 percent.”
Johnson County forms full-time team to respond to mental illness calls
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind — The Johnson County Sheriff's Department now has one of the few, full-time teams dedicated to training officers on responding to mental health or trauma calls. The hope is to get every officer trained across the state. Most of the 911 calls the sheriff's department receives...
IndyGo driver comes to aid of woman carjacked downtown
INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus driver came to the aid of a woman who found herself in a scary situation early Wednesday morning in downtown Indianapolis. Police said the woman was in an SUV at around 12:30 a.m. when her sister, who was driving, got out. Her sister stopped the car at 15 West Maryland Street, which is near the Circle Centre Mall, and left it running.
Man alerts neighbor to 'tornado of flames' in east Indianapolis house fire
INDIANAPOLIS — A 19-year-old man's quick actions saved a neighbor's life on the east side of Indianapolis Tuesday. “It was like a tornado. It was like a tornado of flames,” said Andrew Nelson, describing what he saw when he looked across the street Tuesday afternoon after he heard what sounded like popping sounds outside.
Sisters born in Korea searching for their triplet
INDIANAPOLIS — Vanessa Emerson and Jonessa Dobbs were born in South Korea in 1985 and put up for adoption shortly after. "What we believe is our parents were young, unmarried and in Korea, especially at that time, you don’t have kids when you’re unmarried," said Dobbs. "That’s just a no-no, so a lot of moms end up giving their kids up for adoption."
Lighting of the Square: Longtime annual event makes return to downtown Noblesville
A tradition that has been a part of Noblesville’s downtown presence on the square for decades returned with the flip of a switch to usher in the holiday season. A crowd that brought more than 100 people spread out among three floors gathered Nov. 26 at the Hamilton County Judicial and Government Center for the Lighting of the Square, an event held by the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Hamilton County Commissioners. The holiday-themed tradition featured performances by the Noblesville First United Methodist Church, the Hartman Jazz Trio, the EnPointe Indiana Ballet, the Noblesville High School string ensemble and Noblesville High School choir soloists.
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
Local urgent cares report long wait times amid flu surge
INDIANAPOLIS — Urgent care facilities across central Indiana are slammed as flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases fill their waiting rooms. At IU Health’s downtown location, the wait time was more than three hours Wednesday afternoon. “If I have to, I’ll wait. It’s better than going to the emergency...
TV series features ‘unique’ Fishers business
An Emmy-nominated television series has touched down in Fishers, focusing on Hub & Spoke at 8100 E. 106th St., Suite 260. Now, the show “Selling Indianapolis” is looking for other local businesses to highlight. According to Andy Liechty, one of the hosts for the new show debuting on...
