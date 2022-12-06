ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

This Rare Roger W. Smith Watch Could Fetch up to $400,000 at Auction

By Cait Bazemore
Robb Report
Robb Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29poIO_0jZ4Qacw00

‘Tis the season for auctions, and there’s an especially exciting one happening across the pond this winter.

Bonhams will host its Fine Watches sale in London on December 14, and it will be led by a particularly remarkable watch from Roger W. Smith : a specially commissioned Series 2.

Roger W. Smith is known for its coveted custom timepieces that are available in extremely limited numbers. The Series 2 was the first model from the brand to be made entirely in-house. Crafted in 2011, this particular example is known officially as commission piece No. 20C. This number indicates it was the 32nd Series 2 ever produced.

The timepiece features an 18-karat yellow gold case that measures a modest 38 mm. The proportions are part of what makes this wrist candy so special. During the latter half of 2011, Roger W. Smith discontinued the production of 38 mm Series 2 models in favor of a larger 40 mm case. As such, this is one of just nine Series 2 watches of this size. It is also believed to be the last of the 38 mm models to have been cased in yellow gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I4Ekh_0jZ4Qacw00
There is also a 1972 Cartier Pebble up for grabs.

The watch has been well preserved over the past decade and is presented in excellent condition, according to the auction house. It comes with all the original accessories, including a finely crafted wooden display box by Linley and the Ownership and Service History booklet. As a result, this collector’s piece is expected to fetch up to $400,000 at the upcoming sale.

It’s not the only humdinger on offer, either. The Fine Watches auction comprises 108 exceptional lots, including a 1972 Cartier Pebble and a single-owner collection of Heuers showing the design evolution over the years from the 1960s through to the ’80s. You can view the full catalog online by visiting the Bonhams website . Alternatively, if you’re in London, you can preview the lots beginning Sunday, December 11 through the morning of the auction on Wednesday, December 14.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
Robb Report

Secure the Bag? Christie’s Next Online Auction Will Offer Several Rare Hermès Birkins and Kellys

If there’s a handbag collector on your holiday shopping list, Christie’s next auction couldn’t be better timed.This week, the New York-based house unveiled the lots it’ll offer in an online sale it’s holding in conjunction with its upcoming Luxury Week auctions. The sale, entitled “Handbags Online: The New York Edit,” will feature over 250 bags from brands including Hermès, Chanel and Louis Vuitton. Among the top lots are numerous Hermès grails, including a Kelly made from the French house’s coveted Himalayan crocodile skin with 18-carat white gold and diamond hardware, a red crocodile Birkin and a mini Fuschia ostrich Kelly....
Robb Report

These Two Rare Patek Philippe Watches Could Fetch up to $1 Million Each at Auction

Mark your calendars for December 9, collectors. Sotheby’s is holding its Important Watches auction in New York City, and two highly coveted timepieces from Patek Philippe will be going under the gavel. The first is a yellow-gold world timer from 1948 that features a cloisonné enamel dial depicting a map of North America (estimate: $500,000 to $1 million). The second is a platinum perpetual calendar minute repeater tourbillon from 2005 that is characterized by a retrograde date display, moon phases and a leap year indicator (estimate: $500,000 to $1 million). The Ref. 605 world timer, aka “Heures Universelles,” is one of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

This Custom Roger W. Smith Series 1 Just Sold for a Record $800,000 at Auction

A custom Roger W. Smith just set a new world record. The Series 1, which was designed in partnership with A Collected Man, sold for $800,000 (£660,000) on November 25 in a dedicated online auction held by the London-based watch retailer. The 18-karat white-gold timepiece bears all the watchmaker’s signature design elements, but features a simplistic, stripped-back dial created exclusively for A Collected Man. “I was a bit doubtful initially,” Smith said about the design. “However, as soon as the designs came through, I was very impressed, and I thought it was a good fit with my work.” Prior to the...
Q 105.7

Abandoned New York Property with 2 Vintage Vehicles Left Behind! Stunning!

Have you ever felt the ghosts of those that came before you? I remember being in the old Yankee Stadium on an off day. The place was empty yet I could still hear the fans chanting and could smell the roasted peanuts. There is energy everywhere we go but sometimes it takes the silence and solitude to feel it.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
msn.com

Rare Quarters Worth Some Serious Money

The quarter was established by the Mint Act of April 2, 1792, along with four other silver coin denominations: half dimes, dimes, half dollars and silver dollars. These coins were gradually rolled out, with dimes and quarters first appearing in 1796. Because of low demand, quarters were not produced again until 1804.
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales wears a high-street jumper dress

The Princess of Wales demonstrated how to master workwear dressing in the colder months yesterday, stepping out in a cosy jumper dress. But instead of wearing a luxury label, Kate turned to the high-street – as she often does – opting for an affordable knitted design from Mango. She paired it with co-ordinating pieces in similar shades of green, during a royal visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon.
Robb Report

Derek Jeter’s Waterfront Castle in New York Spent 4 Years on the Market. Now It’s Heading to Auction.

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter’s waterfront estate is heading to the auction block. The four-acre Tiedemann Castle property is still looking for a new owner after spending four years on and off the market. Located roughly one hour outside Midtown Manhattan by car, the estate is ideal for owners who want to feel like Yankee royalty, with a 9,000-square-foot main residence that houses a staggering 24 rooms. If you’re still looking for space to stretch, the 2,000-square-foot lakefront guest house with a baseball-diamond-shaped infinity pool should do the trick. The castle was first listed for $14.75 million back in June...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tatler.com

Tragedy for Princess Stéphanie of Monaco as her ex-boyfriend, nightclub owner Mario Oliver, is ‘murdered’ in the Dominican Republic

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, the sister of reigning Prince Albert II of Monaco, has been struck by tragedy after her ex-boyfriend, the prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and model Mario Oliver, was found dead in the Dominican Republic. Oliver, who was romantically linked to the effortlessly chic Monégasque royal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
ARTnews

A Seurat Painting Owned By Late Billionaire Paul Allen Has Sold For $149 M. at Christie’s

An early 20th century painting depicting three nude figures by George Seurat from the collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen sold for $149 million an evening sale at Christie’s in New York Wednesday. Titled Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version), the work is among the rarest paintings produced by Seurat residing in private hands and was expected to fetch a price over $100 million. Long before it came into Allen’s hands, the pointillist-style canvas was owned by John Quinn, the art collector and attorney who was an early promoter of the modern artist in the early 20th century. During tonight’s sale, Christie’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

Robb Report

46K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy