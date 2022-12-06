Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on George Pickens' sideline sulking; 2 surprising Steelers on ESPN's 'overrated' list
In Wednesday’s “First Call,” Ben Roethlisberger gives his reaction to the sideline histrionics of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. ESPN is calling Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt overrated. And while one former Pirates star has a new home, another may be on the move once again. Seen...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team
James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
Steelers Dealing With Number of Injuries to Start Ravens Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers will open Week 14 evaluating several injuries.
Steelers Are Going to Pull Off the Impossible
No one believed it was possible, but here the Pittsburgh Steelers are.
Yardbarker
Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin Delivers Powerful “December Football” Message to Steeler Nation Ahead of Week 14 vs Ravens
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ gutsy win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, 19-16, Head Coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media on Tuesday, full of more quotable Tomlinisms and a stern focus on now what is Week 14 of the 2022 NFL regular season. The division rival, Baltimore Ravens will visit Acrisure Stadium and they’ll be without their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson. Jackson injured his PCL in the Ravens’ Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos, and will miss 1-3 weeks. With so much on the line with each divisional game, a win over the current AFC North division leaders could be a turning point for Pittsburgh in the standings.
Steelers currently hold No. 14 overall pick in 2023 NFL draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently riding a two-game winning streak and seem to have found a spark late in the season. The two wins improved the team’s record to 5-7 which means if the 2023 NFL draft was today, the Steelers would hold the No. 14 overall pick in the first round.
Chris Boswell, William Jackson Could Return for Steelers This Week
William Jackson and Chris Boswell could be back with the Pittsburgh Steelers as soon as this week.
Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers
The Pitt Panthers' future in their home stadium remains unclear.
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) limited for Steelers on Wednesday
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 14's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Johnson is dealing with a hip injury but managed to open the week with a limited practice, which bodes well for his availability on Sunday. Thursday's practice report will provide more information.
Ravens and Steelers Preparing for Another Slugfest
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — When the Ravens and Steelers, it's usually a black-and-blue affair. They are two physical teams that like to set the tone with hard hits on defense. No team has scored more than 28 points in the last eight meetings. Seven of the last nine meetings...
FOX Sports
Muuuth! Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth forging his own path
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The sound still catches Pat Freiermuth off guard. So yeah, it was a little weird last Sunday when the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end caught a pass and heard a sizable chunk of black-and-gold-clad fans inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta yell “Muuuuuuuuth” as he made his way downfield.
FOX Sports
New faces, familiar stakes as Steelers host the Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not. Ben Roethlisberger's retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they've done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North.
Najee misses, T.J. limited in first practice of Ravens week
An interesting injury report for the Steelers after this first practice of Ravens week. Four Steelers were out including Najee Harris, who had arguably his best game of the season in the team’s win against Atlanta.
Steelers Concerning WR Situation
Two different concerns for the Pittsburgh Steelers, both equally as troubling - and fixable.
