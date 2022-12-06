ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anya Taylor-Joy says she is a ‘gamer’ now after preparing for Princess Peach role in The Super Mario Bros Movie

By Annabel Nugent
 2 days ago

Anya Taylor-Joy has said she is now a “gamer” after preparing for her role in The Super Mario Bros Movie .

Taylor-Joy, 26, lends her voice to Princess Peach in the forthcoming film, which stars Chris Pratt as Mario.

Charlie Day stars as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, while Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen voices Cranky Kong.

In an interview with Modern Luxury San Diego , Taylor-Joy said the research for her role as Princess Peach had turned her into a video game enthusiast.

“So now I am a gamer, and it’s really fun,” she said. “Ideally, I like playing at arcades, because, again, it’s like cinema; I love the ceremony. I’ll go with a whole bunch of friends. And we’ll just spend hours at the arcade.”

The film is directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic from a script by Matthew Fogel.

Pratt’s casting as the famous Italian plumber has attracted criticism , including from John Leguizamo – who played Luigi in the 1993 live-action film Super Mario Bros . The Latin actor called the casting “backwards”.

Following Taylor-Joy’s role in The Super Mario Bros Movie , she will take on a very different part in Furiosa ,  the prequel to George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road .

The Queen’s Gambit star will play a younger version of the character portrayed in the 2015 movie by Charlize Theron.

Taylor-Joy – who has starred in a number of thrillers including Robbert Eggers’s The Witch and The Northman – said of the forthcoming film: “It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something.”

The Super Mario Bros Movie opens in theatres on 7 April 2023.

Furiosa , which also stars Chris Hemsworth, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Tom Burke, is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024.

The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals what surprised her about the royal family

Meghan Markle has said she was “surprised” about the formality of the royal family, which continues even behind closed doors, in the new Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan.Speaking in episode two of the six-part Netflix docuseries, she said: “When Will and Kate came over, and I met her for the first time, they came over for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot.”You can follow The Independent’s live blog here.Markle continued: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger, I didn’t realise that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.“I guess...
The Independent

Selena Gomez says she named her new kidney after Fred Armisen to help cope with the transplant

Selena Gomez has revealed that she named her new kidney after comedian Fred Armisen following a transplant she had in 2017.The “Lose You To Love Me” singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus five years ago. Gomez was 24-years-old at the time.Speaking on Monday’s episode ofThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (5 December), Gomez revealed that she named the new kidney as a way of dealing transplant process.“I got a kidney transplant and as a way of coping I thought I would name it,” she said. The 30-year-old continued: “It’s weird, I know, but I did. I named...
