ambcrypto.com

Goldman Sachs to spend tens of millions on devalued crypto firms, details inside

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions of dollars on those crypto firms whose valuations were slashed following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, as per a Reuters report. Matthew McDermott, the head of digital assets in Goldman Sachs, confirmed that the bank was doing due...
tipranks.com

2 Stock Picks from TipRanks’ Top Individual Investor “DEGIRO”

TipRanks Top Individual Investors tool helps filter the very best investors from more than 450,000 portfolios. We bring to you two top picks of an individual investor, DEGIRO, with a 95% success rate. TipRanks aggregates the recommendations of several top experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to...
cryptopotato.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest Millions in Crypto Businesses Following FTX Meltdown

Goldman Sachs sees some “really interesting opportunities” in the crypto industry following the FTX meltdown, McDermott said. The American multinational investment bank – Goldman Sachs – intends to spend tens of millions of dollars to acquire or invest in cryptocurrency organizations. Goldman’s head of digital assets...
tipranks.com

Top Hedge Fund Expert Chuck Akre Favors These 3 Stocks

TipRanks’ expert center allows investors to follow the transactions of the gurus of the financial world. Let’s take a look at three top picks from expert hedge fund manager Chuck Akre’s portfolio. At TipRanks, we provide our investors with several tools to help them make better investment...
tipranks.com

Top-Rated Analyst Vincent Lovaglio Recommends Buying These 2 Stocks

It’s a good time to watch what analysts are saying closely. Lovaglio’s excellent track record has earned him the #2 spot among more than 8,000 Wall Street analysts followed and rated on TipRanks, making his opinions worthy of consideration. To buy or not to buy? Sometimes it’s better...
CoinDesk

3 of the Most Influential Technologies in the Digital Economy

Long gone are the days of keeping rolls of cash under our mattresses. In our modern, mostly cashless society, we survive with all-powerful credit and debit cards and protect them with RFID-blocking wallets. Contactless payments are only one facet of the digital economy – the corner of the global economy...
PYMNTS

Contis Brand Retires Following Embedded Finance Merger With Solaris

Following last year’s merger with Solaris, the Contis brand is being retired. In a press release on Tuesday (Dec. 6), Solaris wrote that the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider Contis will now operate under the Solaris name. “Solaris has established itself as the leading platform for embedded finance in Europe. Combining...
tipranks.com

Will Elliott’s Board Addition Help Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock?

Pinterest has struck a deal with activist investor Elliott Management to add one of its managers to its board. The involvement of Steinberg in Pinterest’s strategic decisions will undoubtedly boost the company’s performance. Idea sharing and social media company Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has agreed to add activist investor Elliott...
tipranks.com

Learn to Trade Like Top-Performing Hedge Fund Managers

TipRanks’ Top Hedge Fund Managers tool- an investor digest to obtain steady returns following the strategies of successful hedge fund managers. TipRanks’ Top Hedge Fund Managers tool is an invaluable tool for improving your stock investing. Investors can use this tool to study the pattern of investing by the top-performing hedge funds, and emulate the most successful ones.
tipranks.com

Two “Perfect 10” Healthcare Stocks to Beat the Market

Consider these two healthcare stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. The highest Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Healthcare stocks are considered to be a defensive play at times of economic uncertainty. This is evident in the 4.4% yearly gain of the S&P 500 Health Care Index in comparison to the 16.1% decline of the broader S&P 500 index (SPX). At this juncture, TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool can be used to identify healthcare stocks that have a greater chance to outperform the market.
tipranks.com

These 2 “Perfect 10” German Stocks Could Boost Your Portfolio

The outlook for German businesses has become brighter as the country expects a less severe recession in 2023. The German economy is well set to brace for the winter energy crisis, thus fueling optimism in German stocks. Today, we will look at two German companies that have weathered the storm so far and are poised for further growth.
tipranks.com

TotalEnergies Continues to Ride on Elevated Investor Interest

Shares of oil and gas company TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) continue to see elevated investor interest from a host of key developments. Total has agreed to provide over 800,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel to Air France-KLM for a time span of 10 years. The move will help reduce carbon emissions by about 80% for the latter.
tipranks.com

PVH Climbs After UBS Calls it a Top Stock

At first blush, PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) might seem to be in the same leaky boat that a lot of other apparel makers are in these days. Inflation-pressed consumers with little disposable income mean few chances to sell new clothes. However, PVH got a little extra life in it today after UBS declared it a top stock for 2023.

