Express Stock Blasts Up 40% Despite Disastrous Earnings Report
Sometimes a company can have a disastrous earnings report but still produce a huge day of advances. Clothing retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) delivered a downer of an earnings report. However, having several irons in the fire was enough to convince investors to push up its share price by almost 40%. Express...
Getaround Shares Tank on First Day of Trading
Shares of connected carsharing marketplace Getaround (NYSE:GETR) are tanking in its first day of trading today after its business combination with InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA). Getaround had agreed to the de-SPAC transaction with IPVA earlier this year and has a presence across the U.S. as well as Europe. The combination...
Is Magnet Forensics Stock (TSE:MAGT) Overvalued after Massive 180% Rally?
Magnet Forensics’ stock has seen quite a rebound from its June lows. However, the stock may have gotten ahead of itself now, and analysts agree too. Back in May, we rated Canadian cybersecurity stock Magnet Forensics (TSE:MAGT) as bullish. The stock was trading at around C$18 then, but a recent shift in momentum has brought the stock over the C$40 mark. Now, MAGT stock is up about 180% from its low, making us shift our rating to neutral due to valuation concerns. Please note that all figures in this article are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
Solid Earnings Report Boosts Broadcom Stock in After-Hours Trading
Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) gained over 2.8% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Earnings per share came in at $10.45 per share, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $10.28 per share. Sales increased by 21% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
2 Big-Data Stocks Capable of Big Gains in 2023
Palantir and Datadog shares have been under profound pressure over the past year. Though big data and high-tech innovation are out of style, Wall Street still sees gains to be had from these two stocks going into the new year. In this article, we’ll use TipRanks’ Comparison Tool to look...
2 Stock Picks from TipRanks’ Top Individual Investor “DEGIRO”
TipRanks Top Individual Investors tool helps filter the very best investors from more than 450,000 portfolios. We bring to you two top picks of an individual investor, DEGIRO, with a 95% success rate. TipRanks aggregates the recommendations of several top experts, which can be considered while making investment choices to...
Roots Stock (TSE:ROOT) is Plunging Today. Here’s Why
Following disappointing earnings results, ROOT stock is currently down 12%. The retailer has been affected by economic headwinds. Nonetheless, analysts expect upside potential in the next 12 months. Earlier today, Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT), an iconic Canadian outdoor-lifestyle retailer, reported its Q3-2022 results, sending the stock 12% lower today so far....
JOUT Soars After Solid Q4 Results
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ: JOUT) stock soared more than 15% in morning trading on Friday after the outdoor recreation equipment company posted strong fiscal Q4 results. JOUT posted net sales of $196.4 million in Q4, up 18% year-over-year. Earnings came in at $0.95 per share in Q4 versus $0.68 in the same period last year.
Take-Two Stock Notches Up after Citigroup Initiates Coverage
The video game market has had it rough this year, with many major titles delayed until 2023 or possibly beyond. Yet individual firms are faring reasonably well. Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) notched up around 1% in Friday’s trading after Citigroup (NYSE:C) started coverage on the stock. Citi, via analyst Jason Bazinet,...
Autolus Tanks After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AUTL) tanked by more than 20% in pre-market trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of its public offering. Autolus will offer 75 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) in the United States representing 75 million ordinary shares at a price of...
Li Auto’s Q3 Results Miss Estimates
Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) delivered disappointing Q3 results with revenues of $1.27 billion, up 22.5% year-over-year but still fell short of Street estimates by $60 million. The adjusted loss came in at $0.18 per American Depository Share (ADS), wider than analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.11. At the...
Crypto Ownership Call; Company or Customers?
In a very critical hearing early next week, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York City will decide if the cryptocurrency assets at bankrupt firm Celsius Network LLC belong to customers or whether they belong to the company. Most importantly, the ruling will set an example for the clash over a similar problem at other bankrupt exchanges, including FTX, crypto broker Voyager Digital, and the most recent collapse of crypto lender BlockFi.
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
Credit Suisse has completed the second phase of its capital-raising plan. The company plans to use these funds to improve its financial position. Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) (GB:0QP5) has raised CHF2.24 billion through a rights offering to its investors. The American depository shares of Credit Suisse gained 4.7% in Thursday’s trading session.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) CEO: Distressed Investors Fueling BREIT Exits, Not Fund Performance
Blackstone’s CEO Steve Schwarzman defended his non-traded real estate income trust BREIT and stated that the significant redemptions from the fund were due to investors hit by the market downturn and not caused by the fund’s performance. Alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has been in the news...
XOM vs. OXY: Why Smart Money Prefers OXY Stock
The energy sector has had a tremendous year amid soaring oil and natural gas prices, but some energy stocks continue to hold up well despite the plunging commodity prices. While energy certainly looks like an excellent place to be right now, Occidental Petroleum looks slightly better than Exxon Mobil in the near term.
COMS Remains in Spotlight with Key Events on the Horizon
Shares of telecom solutions provider COMSovereign Holding (NASDAQ:COMS) have been seeing massive gains in trading volume over the past few weeks. COMS has about 161.2 million outstanding shares and over the last 10 days, its average trading volume has been almost 198 million shares. This rise in volumes has been accompanied by nearly 50% gains in its stock price.
What’s Ticking COSM Shares?
Shares of pharmaceutical company Cosmos Holdings (NASDAQ:COSM) have been trading on elevated trading volumes over the past month and its shares price has jumped by 344% during this period. While the stock had an average volume of 55.5 million shares over the past three months, in the last 10 days...
Two “Perfect 10” Healthcare Stocks to Beat the Market
Consider these two healthcare stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. The highest Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Healthcare stocks are considered to be a defensive play at times of economic uncertainty. This is evident in the 4.4% yearly gain of the S&P 500 Health Care Index in comparison to the 16.1% decline of the broader S&P 500 index (SPX). At this juncture, TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool can be used to identify healthcare stocks that have a greater chance to outperform the market.
Prometheus (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Here’s What Caused the Electrifying Rally
Prometheus stock has registered an outrageous gain of 225% in the past two days due to encouraging trial results. Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock soared nearly 225% in the past two days and hit $117.73 for the first time since going public in March 2021. Positive Phase-2 trial results for its PRA023 drug, designed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, supported the rally.
Ignore the Naysayers; SoFi Stock (NASDAQ:SOFI) is One for the Future
SOFI stock has taken a beating on the back of legitimate concerns. However, its business continues to produce the goods, posting record growth numbers while moving aggressively towards profitability. Fintech players such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) aren’t afraid to take on traditional banks. SoFi is consistently innovating and is nipping...
