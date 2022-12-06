Read full article on original website
mmm-online.com
MEI Pharma halts development of zandelisib, announces layoffs after FDA setback
MEI Pharma announced this week that it will halt the development of its PI3K inhibitor, zandelisib, across all sites except Japan after the Food and Drug Administration asked the company for a new clinical trial as a result of safety concerns. The company also announced it will lay off 30%...
tipranks.com
BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock Surges on Positive Results from Two Phase 2 Trials
BioVie stock rallied in pre-market trading as the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced positive results from two Phase 2 trials related to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases. Clinical-stage biotechnology company BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) announced favorable data from two Phase 2 trials assessing the potential of its NE3107 drug candidate in treating...
NASDAQ
Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib
Shares of Mirati Therapeutics MRTX were down 23% after it announced preliminary data from first-line lung cancer studies on its KRAS inhibitor drug adagrasib plus Merck’s MRK PD-1/L1 checkpoint inhibitor Keytruda. The KRYSTAL-7 phase II study evaluated adagrasib plus Keytruda for the treatment of previously untreated non-small cell lung...
Men are dropping out of the labor force because they’re upset about their social status, according to a new study
“For many workers, a job not only offers financial security, it also affirms their status, which is tied to their position relative to their age peers and many social outcomes."
MedicalXpress
Drugs to prevent anxiety, stress reactions and inflammation found to reduce risk of metastases after tumor surgery
A short, simple and safe drug treatment developed at Tel Aviv University reduced the risk of the spread of cancer metastases after surgery to remove the primary tumor—according to the first clinical study of its kind conducted among 34 colon cancer patients operated on at Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center.
cohaitungchi.com
Drugs Commonly Used In the Treatment of Hypertensive Emergencies
Hypertensive emergency is a clinical situation in which the elevated blood pressure (BP) is immediately life-threatening and needs to be lowered to a safe level (not necessarily to normal) within a matter of minutes to hours using parenteral antihypertensive medications. Symptoms associated with hypertensive emergency are highly variable and reflect the degree of damage to specific organ systems.
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
tipranks.com
Top-Rated Analyst Vincent Lovaglio Recommends Buying These 2 Stocks
It’s a good time to watch what analysts are saying closely. Lovaglio’s excellent track record has earned him the #2 spot among more than 8,000 Wall Street analysts followed and rated on TipRanks, making his opinions worthy of consideration. To buy or not to buy? Sometimes it’s better...
tipranks.com
3 Tech Stocks That Could Use a New CEO Immediately
It’s been a challenging year for tech companies in 2022. For some of these firms, the best solution to revive their businesses and share prices is to hire a new CEO. Here are three examples that make total sense. Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) stock is down more than 63% year-to-date....
tipranks.com
Why a Strong Jobs Report Might Hurt Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)
Already reeling from the cryptocurrency implosion, blockchain miner Marathon Digital may face even more pain from the implications of a strong jobs report, thus clouding MARA stock. If one enterprise existed that absolutely did not need another headwind to deal with, it would be Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA). A blockchain mining...
tipranks.com
Fusion Fuel Up After €36 Million Grant
Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ: HTOO) stock shot up by more than 10% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the developer of modular, integrated solar-to-hydrogen generators announced that it had been awarded a grant of €36 million. This grant has been awarded by Component 5 (C-05) of Portugal´’s Recovery and...
tipranks.com
Crypto Ownership Call; Company or Customers?
In a very critical hearing early next week, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York City will decide if the cryptocurrency assets at bankrupt firm Celsius Network LLC belong to customers or whether they belong to the company. Most importantly, the ruling will set an example for the clash over a similar problem at other bankrupt exchanges, including FTX, crypto broker Voyager Digital, and the most recent collapse of crypto lender BlockFi.
tipranks.com
Casey’s (NASDAQ:CASY) Reports Mixed Q2 Results; Ups Guidance
Casey’s posted mixed Q2 results, with earnings exceeding forecasts but revenue falling short. The company appears optimistic about its performance in the third quarter. Convenience store operator Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) reported mixed results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2023. The company also updated its full-year guidance “due to improved inside sales and operating expense performance.”
tipranks.com
Is Magnet Forensics Stock (TSE:MAGT) Overvalued after Massive 180% Rally?
Magnet Forensics’ stock has seen quite a rebound from its June lows. However, the stock may have gotten ahead of itself now, and analysts agree too. Back in May, we rated Canadian cybersecurity stock Magnet Forensics (TSE:MAGT) as bullish. The stock was trading at around C$18 then, but a recent shift in momentum has brought the stock over the C$40 mark. Now, MAGT stock is up about 180% from its low, making us shift our rating to neutral due to valuation concerns. Please note that all figures in this article are stated in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.
EverydayHealth.com
FDA Gives First-Ever Approval for Fecal Transplant Therapy
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a fecal transplant therapy to prevent recurrence of a bacterial infection that kills up to 30,000 people a year. The therapy, Rebyota, is the first fecal transplant product approved in the United States, the FDA said in a statement. It’s cleared to combat Clostridioides difficile, or C. difficile, a bacteria that can flourish in the gut and cause diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever, and in rare cases leads to organ failure and death.
tipranks.com
TipRanks Brings Risk Factors to Enterprise Clients
Now, brokers, banks and hedge fund managers have a new, highly useful stock research tool to offer their clients. TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool will take enterprises over the top and help them rise above the competition. Our Risk Factors tool uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to validate the...
tipranks.com
TotalEnergies Continues to Ride on Elevated Investor Interest
Shares of oil and gas company TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) continue to see elevated investor interest from a host of key developments. Total has agreed to provide over 800,000 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel to Air France-KLM for a time span of 10 years. The move will help reduce carbon emissions by about 80% for the latter.
tipranks.com
What is the Holiday Effect on the Stock Market?
A well-known oddity and seasonality is the stock market’s Holiday impact system. Is it possible to make money from the holiday effect? If so, which holiday is the best?. Understanding how the stock market might be affected by the holiday season will help you invest well and beat the markets. Investors sometimes refer to a pre-holiday market aberration as the “holiday impact.” This is because the penultimate trading day before a scheduled long weekend or holiday is when a stock market typically surges.
tipranks.com
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Plunges 70% on New Phase 3 Data
Normally, when a drug candidate gets to Phase 3 testing, something good is likely to happen to the company involved. For Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR), however, that wasn’t the case. The company plunged almost 70% in today’s session thanks to some rather disappointing news. Reports noted that Eiger’s Ionafarnib...
tipranks.com
Hertz Global (NASDAQ:HTZ) Is Under Constant Pressure to Perform
Hertz Global is reeling from the effects of macroeconomic headwinds affecting nearly all auto rental companies equally. Additionally, the company has internal control issues that need immediate attention. Auto rental service provider Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) is constantly under pressure to perform in an inflationary environment coupled with internal...
