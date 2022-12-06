ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Next Brazil World Cup match: Details on quarterfinal vs Croatia on Friday in Qatar

Opposition coaches and fans trying to spot signs of weakness in Brazil's title credentials would have lost faith in the evidence during a crushing 4-1 Round of 16 win over South Korea that really should have produced a wider scoreline. Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior and company are now heavy favourites...
NBC Connecticut

How to Watch Portugal Vs. Switzerland in 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16

There is one glaring omission on Cristiano Ronaldo's resume: a World Cup title. He is four wins away from adding that missing piece in what could be the final World Cup for the 37-year-old. But his run thus far in the 2022 tournament hasn't exactly been the making of a storybook ending. His lackluster play, following his messy divorce with Manchester United just days before the World Cup began, has some fans calling for the longtime fan-favorite to be benched.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
The Associated Press

Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations were fined by FIFA on Wednesday for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup. FIFA fined the Croatians 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) after the team’s fans verbally abused and taunted Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan, who has Serbian family ties.
Reuters

Japan, Britain and Italy to build joint jet fighter

TOKYO/LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Japan, Britain and Italy are merging their next-generation jet fighter projects in a ground-breaking partnership spanning Europe and Asia that is Japan's first major industrial defence collaboration beyond the United States since World War Two.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals

Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
AOL Corp

Netherlands' Noppert on Messi in World Cup: 'He's a human'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Andries Noppert is ready to face Lionel Messi if the Argentina star takes a penalty kick in Friday's World Cup quarterfinal match. “He’s the same like us. He’s a human,” the Netherlands goalkeeper said Wednesday. Messi has scored 21 goals in 26...

