Recall alert: Oscar Mayer Ham and Cheese Loaf recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced the recall of thousands of pounds of ready-to-eat ham and cheese loaf lunch meat.

Kraft Heinz Foods Company issued the recall because the products may have been cross-contaminated with under-processed items.

The company recalled about 2,400 pounds of processed meat which had been processed on the same equipment as a product that had been under-processed without cleaning the machines between runs, the USDA said.

The lunch meat was made on Oct. 10, 2022, and came in a 16-oz. rigid vacuum pack labeled with “Oscar Mayer Ham & Cheese LOAF” with codes “07 Feb 2023 20:40 7B” through “07 Feb 2023 22:16 7B” printed on the label. They also have the establishment number “EST. 537V” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled meat was shipped to distribution centers in Ohio and Virginia before being sent to stores.

There have been no reports of adverse reactions but the FSIS is urging consumers to check their refrigerators and freezers. If you have the product, you’re being told to either throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

