Express Stock Blasts Up 40% Despite Disastrous Earnings Report
Sometimes a company can have a disastrous earnings report but still produce a huge day of advances. Clothing retailer Express (NYSE:EXPR) delivered a downer of an earnings report. However, having several irons in the fire was enough to convince investors to push up its share price by almost 40%. Express...
Representative Jim Langevin Traded These 2 Stocks in November
Tracking a politician’s trading activities may prove insightful for investors. Today, we will look at Congressman Jim Langevin’s recent trades and the latest performance of the companies. Jim Langevin, the U.S. representative for Rhode Island’s 2nd congressional district since 2001, actively trades (buy and sell) in U.S.-listed stocks...
Prometheus (NASDAQ:RXDX) Stock: Here’s What Caused the Electrifying Rally
Prometheus stock has registered an outrageous gain of 225% in the past two days due to encouraging trial results. Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) stock soared nearly 225% in the past two days and hit $117.73 for the first time since going public in March 2021. Positive Phase-2 trial results for its PRA023 drug, designed to treat ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, supported the rally.
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Stock Gains on Successful Capital Raising
Credit Suisse has completed the second phase of its capital-raising plan. The company plans to use these funds to improve its financial position. Switzerland’s second-largest bank Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) (GB:0QP5) has raised CHF2.24 billion through a rights offering to its investors. The American depository shares of Credit Suisse gained 4.7% in Thursday’s trading session.
Getaround Shares Tank on First Day of Trading
Shares of connected carsharing marketplace Getaround (NYSE:GETR) are tanking in its first day of trading today after its business combination with InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA). Getaround had agreed to the de-SPAC transaction with IPVA earlier this year and has a presence across the U.S. as well as Europe. The combination...
Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Stock Jumps on Upbeat Guidance
Rent the Runway stock rallied as the company beat analysts’ Q3 revenue expectations and raised its full-year guidance to reflect strong demand for its fashion rental services. Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) seems to be benefiting from macro challenges as many customers are borrowing designer wear instead of purchasing them...
Take-Two Stock Notches Up after Citigroup Initiates Coverage
The video game market has had it rough this year, with many major titles delayed until 2023 or possibly beyond. Yet individual firms are faring reasonably well. Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO) notched up around 1% in Friday’s trading after Citigroup (NYSE:C) started coverage on the stock. Citi, via analyst Jason Bazinet,...
Two “Perfect 10” Healthcare Stocks to Beat the Market
Consider these two healthcare stocks that score a “Perfect 10” on TipRanks. The highest Smart Score indicates that these stocks will likely outperform the broader markets. Healthcare stocks are considered to be a defensive play at times of economic uncertainty. This is evident in the 4.4% yearly gain of the S&P 500 Health Care Index in comparison to the 16.1% decline of the broader S&P 500 index (SPX). At this juncture, TipRanks’ Top Smart Score Stocks tool can be used to identify healthcare stocks that have a greater chance to outperform the market.
Hedge Funds Are Bullish on These Two Oil Stocks
Oil stocks have been investors’ favorite picks in 2022 so far owing to the rising crude prices. Thus, it is worth taking a look at two such stocks that caught the interest of hedge fund managers in the last three months. Making investment decisions in such tumultuous times, especially...
Design Therapeutics Tanks Even After Positive Clinical Data
Shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DSGN) tanked more than 20% in pre-market trading on Thursday even as the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced the results from a trial on DT-216 treatment for patients with Friedreich ataxia, a type of inherited disorder that affects nerves. Design stated that the Phase-1 clinical trial...
2 Biotech Stocks Under $10 That Could Win From Key FDA Approvals
The biotech industry can bring investors some truly lucrative gains – but these stocks are not for the faint of heart. The companies bring to the table a combination of famously high overhead and long product lead times, so investors will need to be patient with firms that regularly show long-term quarterly losses. But the rewards in biotech can change the game completely.
Crypto Ownership Call; Company or Customers?
In a very critical hearing early next week, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York City will decide if the cryptocurrency assets at bankrupt firm Celsius Network LLC belong to customers or whether they belong to the company. Most importantly, the ruling will set an example for the clash over a similar problem at other bankrupt exchanges, including FTX, crypto broker Voyager Digital, and the most recent collapse of crypto lender BlockFi.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX) CEO: Distressed Investors Fueling BREIT Exits, Not Fund Performance
Blackstone’s CEO Steve Schwarzman defended his non-traded real estate income trust BREIT and stated that the significant redemptions from the fund were due to investors hit by the market downturn and not caused by the fund’s performance. Alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE:BX) has been in the news...
Roots Stock (TSE:ROOT) is Plunging Today. Here’s Why
Following disappointing earnings results, ROOT stock is currently down 12%. The retailer has been affected by economic headwinds. Nonetheless, analysts expect upside potential in the next 12 months. Earlier today, Roots Corporation (TSE:ROOT), an iconic Canadian outdoor-lifestyle retailer, reported its Q3-2022 results, sending the stock 12% lower today so far....
PVH Climbs After UBS Calls it a Top Stock
At first blush, PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) might seem to be in the same leaky boat that a lot of other apparel makers are in these days. Inflation-pressed consumers with little disposable income mean few chances to sell new clothes. However, PVH got a little extra life in it today after UBS declared it a top stock for 2023.
XOM vs. OXY: Why Smart Money Prefers OXY Stock
The energy sector has had a tremendous year amid soaring oil and natural gas prices, but some energy stocks continue to hold up well despite the plunging commodity prices. While energy certainly looks like an excellent place to be right now, Occidental Petroleum looks slightly better than Exxon Mobil in the near term.
This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock Just Got Upgraded — Here’s Why It’s a Buy Now
Is it time to look at AT&T (NYSE:T) in a new light? After several years of a declining share price amidst various missteps, it seems the company is finally turning a page. Investors have liked what they’ve seen this year and have helped the stock outperform the market for a change. To wit, the shares are up 11% year-to-date against the S&P 500’s 17% decline.
ET, EPD, or ENB: Which High-Yield Dividend Stock Will Deliver the Best Returns?
Amid these challenging times, stocks offering a regular stream of dividends could be a good addition to investors’ portfolios. We will discuss three high-yield energy stocks and pick the one that could deliver the best returns, including potential returns from stock price appreciation. Investors are caught between stubbornly high...
Wall Street Loves These 3 Payment Stocks for 2023
Visa, PayPal, and Mastercard shares have been feeling the heat in 2022. Despite the macro headwinds, Wall Street remains optimistic that they can tackle new challenges in 2023. Top payment stocks have been under considerable pressure of varying degrees through most of 2022. High-tech digital payment firm PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has...
Top 3 Wall Street Firms With Returns Higher Than the S&P 500
TipRanks’ Top Research Firms tool helps investors by ranking Wall Street’s top-performing firms based on several parameters. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Truist Financial, and RBC Capital are among the top three ranked firms. When making prudent investment decisions, investors look to experts for guidance. But, with several analysts...
