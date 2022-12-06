Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands speedy wide receiver Brice TurnerThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Former four-star DL Elijah Jeudy to visit program SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
Notre Dame Looking to Become a Major Player for Iowa WR Transfer
For a lack of a better term, it was “Transfer Portal Day” on Monday. It was the first day for college football players to officially make it known they are likely leaving their respective schools. For Notre Dame, they are going to hit the portal hard and make...
The huddle after the huddle is important to Husker cause; Blackshirts for hoops, Walker's calming way
Fred Hoiberg doesn't want his bench huddle taking up the entire timeout. There's a significant reason for that, something Sam Griesel and Hoiberg brought up Sunday in the afterglow of Nebraska's 63-53 win at Creighton. "I give them some time ... I get them out there and then they generally...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 74-62 loss to Duke
Iowa basketball fell 74-62 to No. 15 Duke on Tuesday in the second game of the Jimmy V Classic inside Madison Square Garden. The Hawkeyes fall to 6-2 on the season and are now 3-2 against high-major opponents through the first eight games. Here is what to like and what...
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Jalin Hyatt wins first Biletnikoff Award for Tennessee football
Tennessee football, once known as Wide Receiver U, has its first Biletnikoff Award winner in Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt beat out Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson and Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr as college football's best pass-catcher. He was announced as the winner on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN on Thursday night.
Classical ready to show off its talented freshmen
What does a team do when it’s coming off a frustrating 7-13 season? It responds with excitement and energy – that’s what Lynn Classical boys basketball coach Marvin Avery is all about. Despite remaining competitive in the majority of games last season, to which Avery said his Rams failed to overcome four quarter runs, he The post Classical ready to show off its talented freshmen appeared first on Itemlive.
No. 20 Iowa State looks to extend hot start at Iowa
Iowa State’s football team won its annual battle at Iowa back in September. On Thursday, the 20th-ranked Cyclones basketball team
