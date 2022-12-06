Novak Djokovic is heavily favoured to win the Australian Open next year and Kim Clijsters backed him to get it done. Djokovic was unable to compete at last year's Australian Open due to having his visa suspended. He was deported from the country because of it and missed out on the chance to win his 10th Australian Open which would be a new record. Nobody has as many triumphs down under and only Nadal ever won a grand slam event ten times.

2 DAYS AGO