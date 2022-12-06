Read full article on original website
Annual Holiday Jam is Sunday in Sheldon
SHELDON—This is the 14th year Jeremy and Jonathon Hegg will be performing their Holiday Jam. While it varies year to year how many cities the Hegg brothers will perform in, Sheldon has become a regular fixture almost every year. The Hegg brothers will be back in Sheldon at 6...
UDMO has open slots for Adopt-A-Family holiday effort
SIBLEY—The season of giving is underway, and Upper Des Moines Opportunity of Osceola County has again opened their Adopt-A-Family program to help provide Christmas gifts to area residents in need. Pam Braun took on the role of outreach specialist — Osceola County at the end of October, and quickly...
'Hometown Holidays' coming to Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Hometown Holidays is just around the corner. The Sioux Center Chamber of Commerce worked along side the business community and Sioux Center Arts to create three days packed with Christmas-themed fun for the community to enjoy. “Over the years we’ve had several different times in which people have...
Domino Makers ends classes with a contest
SIOUX CENTER—The clanking of fingers scratching through bins of colorful dominoes mingled with the shouts of children trying to coordinate elaborate builds at the final night of Sioux Center Public Library’s Domino Makers program held Dec. 5. Following months of learning, kids from grades two-six formed five teams...
Sutherland day care awaits bigger space
SUTHERLAND—Progress crawled for more than a year, but Noah’s Ark Day Care Center is finally ready to run with its new facility. The preschool in Sutherland will host an open house 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, in its larger, recently renovated space at 121 W. Second St. Sutherland...
Tulip queen crowned
ORANGE CITY—Newly crowned 2023 Tulip Festival queen Amanda Hulstein said her first memory of the Orange City Tulip Festival is one of her earliest memories of all. She was in preschool, and her mother, Mary, used to teach instrumental music at MOC-Floyd Valley High School. Hulstein and her three...
Conquering Cancer celebrates anniversary
It has been about a year since Conquering Cancer 4 O’Brien County formed. The group was formed so all the money raised by the organization could stay in the county. When dealing with the American Cancer Society as part of the O’Brien County Relay For Life, some of the board members did not always know where the money went.
Update: Multiple Snow Events Declared Ahead of Anticipated Snowfall
UPDATE: Additional snow emergencies have been announced in Storm Lake between 10 p.m. tonight and 6 a.m. tomorrow, and in West Bend starting at 6 p.m. tonight going until noon tomorrow. Original Story:. Northwest IA (KICD) — There is a winter weather advisory in place today calling for a few...
Fires keeping local crews hopping
Firefighters from the Jackson and Alpha fire departments responded to a garage fire at a farm site northeast of Jackson Tuesday morning. At least one vehicle was reported lost in the fire. Tuesday’s blaze comes just four days after a house fire broke out in east Jackson, injuring two people...
Hulstein to put in new Sheldon stoplight
SHELDON—The Sheldon City Council gave Hulstein Excavating in Edgerton, MN, the green light for the new traffic signal project at the Highway 18 and 34th Avenue intersection. The council opened the bids for the project at its meeting last Wednesday after a public hearing. Hulstein Excavating had the lowest bid and a recommendation from Beck Engineering in Sheldon, making the choice easy for the council, which approved the bid by a 4-0 vote. Councilman Wayne Barahona was absent.
City of Storm Lake Declares Snow Emergency
The City of Storm Lake is declaring a SNOW EMERGENCY effective Thursday, December 8th at 10pm and running through Saturday, December 10th at 6am. During a Snow Emergency the following regulations are in effect:. Parking is NOT ALLOWED on streets in residential areas of Storm Lake between the hours of...
15 Best Restaurants in Okoboji, IA
When you think of summer in the Great Lakes, you probably think of Okoboji in Dickinson County, Iowa. In 1922, Okoboji formally became a city. In 1930, Okoboji was first included in an official census, recording a population of 176 people. Known for its beautiful lakes, charming atmosphere, and abundance...
New Spalding principal has faith for future
ALTON—A full-time principal is at the helm for Spalding Catholic School as the tiny parochial elementary preserves its place in Sioux County. Bryan Paulson is nearing the end of his first semester in Alton. He took over the position which was previously a one-day-a-week job for the Diocese of Sioux City superintendent.
Storm may drop up to 4″ of snow on northern Iowa
Des Moines, IA- The Thursday evening commute could be challenging, especially in northern Iowa, as another pre-winter storm is in the forecast. Radio Iowa reports that forecasters say the storm should arrive midday on Thursday, dumping mostly rain across Iowa’s southern half, but the northern few tiers of counties could get snow.
Marcella “Sally” Klein, 88, Sheldon, formerly of Ashton
SHELDON—Marcella “Sally” Rose Klein, 88, Sheldon, formerly of Ashton, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Cobble Creek Assisted Living in Sheldon. Arrangements are under the direction of Jurrens Funeral Home in Ashton.
Gwen Kruger, 91, Sheldon
SHELDON—Gwen M. Kruger, age 91, of the Sheldon Iowa passed away on Wednesday Dec. 7, 2022, at the Sanford Health Sheldon Senior Care Center in Sheldon, Iowa. Her funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sheldon, Iowa, with the Rev. Daniel Baker officiating.
Winter Weather Advisory Thursday PM thru Friday AM
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Southern Minnesota in effect from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The Winter Weather Advisory includes Redwood, Brown, Nicollet, Le Sueur, Rice, Goodhue, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Steele, Dodge, and Olmsted (+more) counties in southern Minnesota. Mixed precipitation is...
Tourism, fund key for O'Brien County
REGIONAL—O’Brien County Economic Development Corporation continues to demonstrate there is much to do within the county’s borders in the way of unique travel and recreation, thanks to the efforts of four bloggers who chronicled the experiences they had at various junctures throughout the past year. Executive director...
Maassen runs Sheldon schools social media
SHELDON—The Sheldon School District has four Facebook pages, a Twitter account, an Instagram page, a website and an app for your iPhone or Android device. What the district needed was someone to run all the accounts along with the website and the app. In the past, a few different people updated different aspects.
